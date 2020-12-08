There will always be Christmas
What? No Christmas this year?
The prime minister of our northern neighbor, Canada, has declared that “there will be no normal Christmas this year.” Yes, we can all agree that the pandemic and its necessary rules and guidance need to be followed and that the traditional holiday gatherings we’ve known and loved must be different this year. But come on Justin Trudeau, Christmas isn’t yours or any other mortal’s to cancel, not for Canadians, nor Americans, nor anyone on this dear old planet earth.
Christmas is a divine, heavenly celebration, a remembrance of the little child born in a manager who grew to become the savior of the world. Christmas is not of this earth. It’s everlasting, encompassing the universal beliefs and faith of little children, parents, and grandparents, people of all colors, nationalities and circumstances.
Yes, we will celebrate differently this year. Yes, we will be saddened and frustrated observing necessary and vital pandemic health guidelines, and our traditional family gatherings and religious services will be limited and different.
But there will be joy. There will be worship. There will be celebrations and thanksgiving. There will be the humble, faithful and everlasting belief that the little child of Bethlehem, that Jesus of Nazareth, was born on Christmas Day. There will always be Christmas.
David Betzler
Monument
Taking the vaccine crucial
The recent good news from Pfizer and Moderna of highly effective vaccines for COVID-19 is tempered by the results of a survey of Coloradans that indicates only 60% would be willing to take vaccine whereas it would take a 70% vaccination rate to achieve a level of population immunity sufficient to wind down this disease.
I am an early participant in the Moderna phase III trial of their mRNA vaccine. According to the current study protocol I will never know if I received the real vaccine or the placebo. However, based on having reactions comparable with those reported so far from the Moderna phase II and phase III trials, it is highly likely I received the vaccine as my reactions seem to fit the typical experience.
For both the first and second vaccinations I had a small swelling, minor pain and tenderness at the injections site that persisted for three or four days. The morning after the second injection I had a general feeling of malaise but was recovered by afternoon with the aid of a Tylenol.
While reactions may vary among individuals, I consider my mild reaction well worth the inconvenience compared to the possibility of getting the disease.
Emergency use approval of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is likely before the end of the year. Only by each of us taking the vaccine will be able to defeat this pandemic and return our lives and economy to their full potential.
Ivan James
Colorado Springs
Vital that we have election integrity
Regarding David J. Baker’s letter in which he calls anyone who donates to President Donald Trump’s effort to investigate election/voter fraud “feeble minded”:
Perhaps it is he who is feeble minded — he is the one who is simply accepting the blanket response from the Left media, who, along with high tech, censor and prohibit actual information from being brought forth to the public.
Wonder if Mr. Baker objected to the Left investigating President Trump with no actual reason, and spending $32 million (of taxpayer money). But apparently he cannot fathom investigating election fraud even though there are thousands of people who have signed affidavits under oath that they have witnessed such fraud. If there are any non-feeble minded people who are interested in learning specifics about this voter or election fraud, I suggest they pull themselves away from their liberal news channels, which refuse to air the testimony of election fraud by the individuals who are telling their stories and tune in for just enough time to learn about it on one of the few news channels that actually have the integrity to present uncensored news.
The truth is that it is vital that we have election integrity in America — both sides should be concerned about this; we should go back to having an Election Day, where we go vote in person, with identification. If there are people who are unable to go in person, they could either go through the procedure for an absentee ballot (which requires identification), or if they need transportation to vote, I’m sure there could be volunteer drivers. If people are able to go to the grocery store during COVID-19, they could make the short trip to cast a ballot.
Jeri McGinnis
Colorado Springs
Motives of members of Congress
A global pandemic. Unemployment because of a global pandemic. Schools shuttered because of a global pandemic. Increases in mental illness, suicides, drug abuse and alcoholism because of a global pandemic. Thousands of small businesses destroyed by a global pandemic.
So, what does Congress do to ease the suffering of millions of Americans? They have submitted a bill for consideration to remove the Schedule I narcotic status of marijuana, decriminalization of marijuana and the expunging of all marijuana-related criminal convictions. COVID-19 relief can wait. By all means, let’s first introduce more drugs into our fragile society.
And you think our government couldn’t get any worse?
I’ll make a bet: several of the members of Congress who are the cheerleaders for this initiative will not run for reelection, but will become lobbyists for the marijuana industry and cash in on the legislation, just as former Speaker John Boehner has done.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs