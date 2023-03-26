There is no excuse

I am writing to disagree with The Gazette’s editorial on HB 23-1032, (Tuesday, “A token for the disabled— a gift to trial lawyers’). As a person with a disability and a longtime advocate who has worked in communities across the country, I say, bring on the attorneys! If, 33 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, there are still businesses who have not taken steps to become accessible, then obviously, they don’t want to serve people with disabilities. That is discrimination, and it is illegal.

The ADA requires businesses to review their buildings and services and make accommodations that are reasonable and technically feasible. Congress set this law up so that individuals are forced to hold businesses and government accountable and that is mostly accomplished through education and lawsuits.

There is 30+ years of case law that provides guidance. Government regulations such as the International Building Code that spell out how to make spaces accessible. A 50% tax credit is available to small business owners to assist with the cost of accommodations. Architects and trained consultants can assist. There is no excuse.

Call me cynical, but I have yet to see a letter or request to a business to become accessible work. I wonder if one of Teller County’s cities removed the post in the middle of their ramp to the information center yet. After a five-year lawsuit, the city of Colorado Springs has finally been forced to replace their poorly built curb cuts and do a better job on the new ones. Thank you, Mayor John Suthers! I am so glad you understand the law and are upholding it.

Honestly, those of us with disabilities just want to boldly go where everyone else has already gone. We want to spend our money where everyone else spends theirs. Unfortunately, if that takes an attorney, then let’s get started.

Patricia Yeager

Colorado Springs

Big-city money-making schemes

Re: parking meters in Old Colorado City.

I live in OCC. I want to continue to be able to buy my bread from LaBaguette without being charged to park in the free lot behind the stores. OCC is a neighborhood, not a Manitou Springs tourist attraction, nor do we aspire to that level of craziness. Keep your big-city money-making schemes out of OCC. Our parking lots are free, and we want them to stay that way.

Janet Durkin

Colorado Springs

This is unacceptable

I can speak about the history of free parking in Old Colorado City. I served as president of the West Colorado Springs Commercial Club during the early years of the redevelopment of Old Colorado City.

My friend, Dave Hughes was the executive director of the club, and I can say the membership for several reasons was adamant about free parking.

The city purchased land and built parking lots behind the buildings. At the time, we were concerned about maintenance of the parking lots so two mechanisms that I remember were established to maintain them. One was the Old Colorado City Maintenance and Security District and the other was the city’s managing authority, the Parks Department.

Now we are faced with installing parking meters to maintain the parking lots. This is unacceptable because the mechanisms for the maintenance were put into place many years ago.

Those responsible for managing the maintenance over these many years need to be held to account.

Robin Dailey

Colorado Springs

That kind of deception

Please, Colorado Springs, do not forget that Sally Clark duped us when she changed the term limits for county commissioner to three terms, so she could extend her political career.

Not thinking of the citizens of Colorado Springs but only herself. The wording was very deceiving, suggesting that we should limit the county commissioners to three terms only, when it was already only two.

That kind of deception is not what we need as a mayor.

Bruce Bettke

Colorado Springs

Well-written opinion letter

Thursday’s letter written by Michael Hanratty regarding “No winners in the cultural wars” was so well-written, and his opinion made such good common sense that I wish I could have been the author.

Thank you, Mr. Hanratty, for putting “woke” in perspective and whether you are a liberal or conservative, his letter is the best that I have seen regarding the “woke” issue.

His opinion on the male/female identity issue and federal spending also made great sense.

If you didn’t read Thursday’s Your Viewpont, I hope you will retrieve your newspaper from your recycling bin and read it.

Kathy Fuhs

Colorado Springs

Concentrate on education

Colorado Springs School District 11 is sticking its nose where it doesn’t belong. What gives it the right to ask of its students extremely personal questions?

It’s none of a school district’s business a family’s political affiliation, sexual behavior and attitudes, illegal and anti-social behavior. The district needs to quit spying on its students and concentrate on education.

I don’t have children in D-11, but if I did, I’d tell them to ignore the stupid survey. The district has not adequately explained the purpose of its survey.

Where did it come up with such irrelevant and meaningless questions?

If D-11’s board can’t figure out anything better to do with its time than to come up with idiotic surveys, it needs to be replaced. There are better things for a school board to do than making demands of schoolchildren.

David J. Baker

Colorado Springs