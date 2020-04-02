There is no cheap grace
The Florida pastor who has continued to host large church services and was arrested is using a cheap and easy knee jerk reaction to his legitimate arrest, citing “religious bigotry”. No sir, it has to do with you defying a legal order implemented to save lives. Your actions, holding church services, was all about your ego and arrogance; it has nothing to do with ‘religion’.
I would remind you that there is no cheap grace, so by your actions you will be judged; putting lives at risks says much about you and your need for the spotlight. House arrest would be very appropriate for you, without TV or internet so you might have time to contemplate your sin ... yes, sin.
The Rev. Deborah Tinsley
Colorado Springs
Thinking outside the coaching box
There is a large segment of Colorado Springs that was shocked that Colorado College renewed Mike Haviland’s coaching position for another year. Many Springs citizens, CC staff, professors and students have voiced their displeasure with CC athletic director Lesley Irvine’s decision. Many people have said they are bewildered with this decision because Haviland has a poor record with the CC Tigers hockey team.
His record shows the Tigers are last in the NCHC standings. Haviland has been the Tiger coach for six years and during that time has shown poor results. In six years, his coaching efforts never recorded more wins than losses. Why should those who support the Tigers hockey team give Irvine a high-five for renewing Haviland’s coaching position since he has never won a season nor shown he can motivate the team toward a successful year? In other schools and sports, Haviland would have been replaced by the fourth or fifth season, or sooner, not renewed for a seventh season. It is past the time for the powers in Colorado College to think outside the coaching box.
Lynn Londry
Colorado Springs
Hold China responsible
In recent days, I have read two articles, one from our local Gazette, and the other a national financial magazine that echo my personal feelings regarding the Chinese government and the coronavirus. When President Richard Nixon opened up China to United States’ markets in the mid-1970s, he probably did not envision the current situation in terms of Chinese theft of corporate intellectual properties, the world’s most prolific producer of global fossil fuels emissions, and militarily the greatest threat to U.S leadership in Africa, Central South America and Southeast Asia.
China is responsible for thousands and perhaps millions of deaths as a result of the pandemic. It is time for the China to pay for their corporate theft and failure to contain a global pandemic. The administration and future administrations in concert with other world leaders must take action to limit China’s grasp on the throats of free markets and worldwide health and hold them responsible. It is time for the U.S. to move to other less hostile foreign markets.
Willie Breazell
Colorado Springs
An incalculable cost to society
It is predictable — and should be taken seriously — that attempted suicides have increased in recent weeks. I’m sure the same is true of instances of depression, domestic violence, alcohol abuse and drug use. There’s an incalculable cost to society, not just of anxiety resulting from the virus, but also of defensive measures and general demeanor of our elected leaders. These unintended consequences should be taken into account — and should temper our decisions. Personally, I’m exercising caution — but not putting my life on hold.
I can still go to the bank, pick up supplies at Big R and buy gasoline. And a reasoned approach could keep many more businesses functioning — with due avoidance of “social contact” — and awareness of what we touch. We have delivery drivers at our house virtually every day — facilitating commerce, apparently at an acceptable level of risk. Isn’t it interesting that UPS, FedEx, Amazon and the Postal Service trust their people to look after themselves — but our government officials do not trust the rest of us to do the same?
I read an online post about where the governor will “allow” us to go. That subservient, victim attitude is disturbing. But it accurately reflects the governor’s view of our relationship to state government — and by edict he’s given it the force of law. In America’s history, we’ve only seen that sort of authoritarionism practiced by dictatorships (or in military context). It’s hard to avoid due to the urgency of the problem. But we must be protective of constitutional principles — and not sacrifice them, even to a public health emergency.
Stan Searle
Monument
Books are an essential service
As an avid user of East Library, I am really missing my reading matter! I understand why the libraries all had to close. But now that it looks to be a long siege, could we not allow a few library workers to place books ordered online to be on hold to be put on the special shelves? The next day, we patrons could go inside, one at a time, and remove our requested books, returning DVDs and books at the same time. We can use the automatic checkout machines with alcohol wipes or gloves.
After a 12-hour wait period, those materials returned should not be infectious.
Books are an essential service in these days, to my mind at least, and this method would continue needed employment to the workers.
Susan Bergman De Vries
Colorado Springs
Cuomo’s leadership appreciated
New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a person I’ve been aware of, but I really did not know that much about. I have watched his press updates on the coronavirus response. It is a breath of fresh air to listen to a person who is well-spoken, thoughtful, and has the wisdom to express common-sense solutions leaving the politics out, all the while trying to urge the nation to work as one to defeat this epidemic. His service to fill the leadership void in the U.S. is greatly appreciated.
Matthew Compton
Colorado Springs