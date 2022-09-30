There is evil underneath
In reference to Mary Shinn’s article in the Sept. 25 Gazette, “Denver data sheds light on revenue versus cost,” the story does not sufficiently describe the effect of recreational marijuana on a city. Anyone who has been to Denver recently, and we have been five times this last summer, knows what Civic Center Park and the 16th Street Mall are like. The sidewalks reek of marijuana smoke, there are people sleeping or camping everywhere, and it is not uncommon to see urination and defecation in public.
While recreational marijuana does not exclusively cause all this, the availability of inexpensive marijuana and the proliferation of marijuana shops is a major contributor.
Colorado Springs has a homeless challenge in the downtown Tejon Street area; we do not need to exacerbate the problem with easy access to recreational marijuana.
While the proponents backing the ballot initiative push the $150 million in potential tax revenue and brag that all the money will go to public safety, veterans’ services, and mental health programs, this is a “deal with the devil.”
It looks bright and shiny on the surface, but there is evil underneath. As a result, we need to vote no in November on allowing recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs.
David and Janice Geuting
Colorado Springs
Clean up the city
Observations of a six-year resident: No. 1 Many cars and trucks here seem to be not equipped with turn signals because the drivers don’t use them. No. 2 Potholes and roads: Worst city I have driven in, period. The city would rather install new curbs than fix the roads. No. 3 Gas prices: Why do the same brand stations all over town have 20 to 30 cent price differences and the independent ones have the cheapest gas? No. 4 Weeds and litter: All over town, weeds growing alongside the roadways, center dividers, along curbs and intersections. Tons of litter lining the freeway, the exit and entrance lanes, with trash and tree limbs, furniture and appliances dumped on side streets or rural parts of the city. I can only imagine what visitors think of all this. No. 5 New homes and apartments tax revenue: What does all the new tax revenue from these new home go to? Certainly, not into the maintenance funds for the city. Curbs? Trails? Assisting private business in building an unwanted concert venue? Who knows?
I enjoy living in this city. I do not enjoy the looks of the city.
Our city slogan: Live it up should be clean it up.
Mike Karn
Colorado Springs
Very confused young people
If Gen. Richard Clark believes that diversity in the military means “happy” talk about pronouns, gender dysphoria, cisgender and other insane/ made-up terms, then we as a country are in real big trouble. We are creating a military of (dare I say) young men and women who desperately need intense mental health therapy. If you as an individual are not aware of your sex/chromosomes very early on in life, you’ve got lots of problems. What this nonsense is creating is an armed forces made up of very confused young people who are first mutilating their bodies, then taking “drugs” to make them into who they think they want to be, then several years of “therapy”. So, while all of this is going on they are by no means “deployable.”
When you join the military your primary job is to go to war to protect and defend.
Clark, if you believe in this divisive narrative / political correctness/social justice indoctrination then you sir are in the wrong line of business. If, however, this is abhorrent to you then why not show everyone your true leadership acumen by protecting your “young charges” and stand up to this pure BS.
The ball is in your court.
Clark, it is time to look these “confused” young people in the eyes and let them know they might have chosen the wrong profession if “pronouns” are so very important to them.
There are lots of “crazy” schools out there where they would fit in so very well. Give them a hearty handshake and a suggestion to not let the door hit them on the way out.
Jackie Berry
Colorado Springs
Importance of cancer issues
Few issues in life are as universally felt as cancer.
With more than 1 in 3 people expected to receive a diagnosis of the disease in their lifetime, no wonder an overwhelming majority of Americans — 81% — believe the government should protect health care coverage during times of inflation and economic instability.
Every day, our elected officials make decisions that affect our abilities to prevent and treat cancer. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is educating the public in Colorado and across the country about cancer issues and candidates’ positions on those issues.
Local volunteers like me sent questionnaires to the candidates asking them about their positions on the importance of increasing funding for cancer research and programs, advancing equity in clinical trial participation for cutting-edge cancer treatments and guaranteeing access to adequate and affordable health coverage. As a cancer survivor, I am urging Joe O’Dea to fill out his responses and join the many candidates across the country — including Sen. Michael Bennet — who have gone on the record with their positions on issues that are critical to this country’s 18 million cancer survivors and their families.
Candidate responses will help educate both candidates and the public about the importance of cancer issues.
Just as importantly, they will enable us to hold the winners of the election, whoever they are, accountable for their commitments to fight cancer.
Martha E. Cox
Morrison