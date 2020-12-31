There is always a story there
While reading the letter called, “City beginning to look like a cemetery”, I realized that I have a very different reaction while driving past memorials where a death has taken place. First, I am overcome with sadness and I wonder what the story is. I pray for those left behind. Then I try to drive carefully because a death has taken place there.
I remember reading (probably in The Gazette) about someone who drove across the country and wrote a book about the little memorials he or she came across and took the time to research. There is always a story there, and it’s worth taking to heart.
Joni Ware
Colorado Springs
Maintain open space requirements
I am writing this letter in support of the Parks Board decision to recommend maintaining the requirement that developers preserve 7.5 acres of open space for every 1,000 resident developments. Our most recent election demonstrated voters support for city-owned public space by requiring a referendum to trade off or sell city-owned public lands. As new homes are constructed, we should not reduce the open space requirements just because the housing might be higher density. Those new residents will need the same if not more open space considering that they will be living in closer proximity. Once open space is developed, it is gone forever.
We should not lower our standards of open space for residents of new construction. Open space, forests and grasslands, wild land areas, even in urban areas have been shown to improve physical and mental health and reduce stress of nearby residents. Simply conducting an internet search of trees and mental health and you will find numerous scientific studies that show this positive effect of trees, rangeland and nature on humans.
I strongly urge the City Council to maintain or increase the requirements for open space, and I encourage voters to reach out to your representatives and advocate for the same.
Steve Lenzo
Colorado Springs
It isn’t about affordable housing
In response to several opinion articles and letters to the editor I felt compelled to add my 2 cents as a resident of one of these neighborhoods that will be affected by RETOOL. I don’t think anyone, pro or con RETOOL, is against affordable housing in this city. It’s obvious there is a need and I for one support that need.
However, I do not support changing zoning categories for existing homes to allow this. Developers are building all sorts of apartment and condo buildings downtown — do we think those will be affordable? Probably not. But yet they continue.
We have two huge stadiums being built in the heart of downtown on land that could have been converted to a tiny home subdivision or other affordable housing option. But they weren’t. Instead, developers are using those spaces for high-end, income-producing venues. So what is left? Take old, established, historic neighborhoods and threaten to repurpose them.
Anyone who has bought a home knows that when you buy in an area you are buying location and you buy because you like the way the area is (or if it’s a new build subdivision, what the plans show it will be). If I wanted to live next door to an apartment complex, or duplex, fourplex or townhome, I would have purchased a house near them. Instead I wanted to live in an area that has historic value and purpose to this city. For the city to then decide it’s OK to allow these bastions of the past to be torn down and replaced with modern dwellings is hypocrisy at it’s best. Talk about biting the hand that feeds you! There is no way that a developer can put anything “affordable” in these areas, so really what RETOOL wants is to allow the developer spread to continue under the guise of affordable housing.
Would this happen in the Broadmoor? Would it happen at Briargate? Would it happen in any other established housing area? The answer is no. If, as prior authors have noted, you truly wanted to live, work and play downtown, then you would build on the empty or abandoned land parcels downtown not the surrounding neighborhoods. Shame on the city for allowing this to happen and shame on those who think it’s OK to allow their view of progress to overshadow the history that made this city what it is today. There are other solutions to this problem but the apparent narrow-minded vision of those in support of this rezoning shows that it isn’t about affordable housing at all.
AnneMichelle Johnson
Colorado Springs
Questions about COVID outbreaks
Recently, schools have been closed in our fair city because two positive COVID 19 tests have been recorded, characterized as an “outbreak.” I hear on local television news that the Colorado Springs In ‘n Out Hamburger joint has had 80 or more positive tests. With that record, how can they remain in operation when popular local small eateries are closed by governor dictat?
Richard Hasbrouck
Colorado Springs
Fantastic memories of a hobby
Thank you for your article about reaching the astronauts at the International Space Station via amateur radio. The article brought back fantastic memories of visiting my Grandpa and listening to him talk on the ham radio to people around the world. He had a big tower in his backyard then switched to wires that he used a sling shot to get up into the trees. I thought it was so cool. Alas, he lived too far away for me to learn the hobby from him. I have collected a lot of hobbies during this pandemic, so maybe one more? I am going to look into it.
Paula Wegert
Colorado Springs