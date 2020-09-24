The whiners can fly away
I have lived in Colorado Springs for a long time. When I moved here there were only homes along Academy Boulevard from Woodmen Road to the south entrance of the academy, no malls or shopping areas, just nice rural homes and virtually no traffic. In the ensuing years, I have watched enormous growth east and north of the academy. When people bought homes in these areas, they knew that the academy was sitting there as it has been since 1955. No one forced anybody to buy a house around this area. Most people loved the idea of having this outstanding facility in our midst. Surely real estate agents pointed out the fact (it is hard to be unaware of what is sitting there along I-25) that the academy is just across the highway. If the whiners and complainers are unhappy, don’t blame AFA. Take your anger out on the developers, homebuilders, City Council and city planners who let all of that development take place in that area over the years.
The academy was there first, get over it.
These flights are legal, per authority of the FAA. I think the vast majority of us love to see and hear the flights, the soaring and the parachuting. It is a sound of freedom. To AFA, I say fly on and to the whiners I say fly away. No one is stopping you from selling your house.
Walt Pleimann
Colorado Springs
Think about the sound of freedom
I wish someone would explain to me why people buy a home close to the airport or the Air Force Academy and then complain about the noise of the planes.
They were there long before the houses were built.
I remember some years ago there was a letter to the editor regarding this same complaint. The writer live in Rockrimmon. I’ll never forget what he wrote: “The noise sounds like freedom.” Think about that.
Barbara Ermel
Colorado Springs
An equal opportunity destroyer
Recently, Los Angeles District Attorne Jackie Lacey’s home was accosted by a Black Lives Matter mob. About 30 of them showed up at her home before dawn demanding to talk with her.
Instead they were met by her pistol-wielding husband, who rightly ordered them to leave his home.
A few weeks later, another BLM mob broke through the gate of the community of Mark and Patricia McCloskey in St. Louis. The McCloskeys brandished a pistol and an AR-15 to defend their property.
A few days later, the St. Louis police showed up and confiscated both of their weapons. Mark McCloskey said in a recent interview that he and his wife expect to be indicted for what they did.
Jackie Lacey is the first Black DA of Los Angeles. Kim Gardner, the St. Louis city circuit attorney, is also black. Ironically, Gardner somehow sees a crime in what the McCloskeys did. This does not make sense. If the McCloskeys suffer legal harm, it will be a giant travesty of justice probably prompted by racial prejudice. Yes, racial prejudice because prejudice is an equal opportunity destroyer!
Both of these attorneys have tried to be friendly to the BLM movement. What they don’t realize is that they are riding on the backs of tigers and will be destroyed, if they try to dismount.
Larry Ross
Colorado Springs
Use logic when defending position
Although I might vote “no” on repealing the Gallagher Amendment to keep property taxes for homeowners status quo, I still think Dennis Gallagher should use good logic in defending his legislation. In his Sunday opinion piece, there is a statement that says “Colorado families that earn less that $20,000 per year pay 2.4% of their income in property taxes, while those in the top 1% of earners pay only 1.4%.
Low-income families pay a higher percentage in property taxes than do the top 1% of high-income Coloradans.” The truth of the matter is that when you make less money, you spend a higher percentage of your income on anything (food, clothing, car insurance, and, yes, property taxes) than someone who makes more than you. To be very simplistic, If I make $1,000 a week and spend $100 on groceries, I spend 10% of my income on groceries. Another person can make $2,000 a week and spend the same $100 on groceries which means he only spends 5% of his income on groceries. Does that mean I paid more for my groceries than he did? No. The store charged us the same for what we bought. The lower-income person is not being charged unfairly while the higher income person pays less.
When it comes to property taxes, people who make a lot of money buy bigger and better properties and pay higher taxes accordingly.
The property tax rate is the same for homeowners, a fixed percent of the property value (not based on your earned income), whether you own a shanty or a mansion.
Cheryl Ward
Colorado Springs
Our current political dysfunction
Sad. Final respects and mourning for Justice Ruth Gingsburg cannot even be given before the rush to appoint a succesor. The blatant hypocrisy of Republican senators, especially Lindsey Graham who is on record in 2016 and 2018, that a Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year, should wait until the president is elected.
Truth be known, I have no doubt that if the shoe was on the other foot, the Democrats would try to do the same. Is it any wonder why Americans are fed up with our current political dysfunction?
I would love to see term limits for Congress on a ballot someday. Fat chance. Sad.
Billy Greer
Colorado Springs