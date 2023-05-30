The very basics of travel

Tourism funding! Perhaps the first step to attract tourists might be to refurbish, reinstate, refinance, refund our Colorado rest areas! How embarrassing that New Mexico and Arizona both have beautiful areas to stop, look and listen to all their states have to offer and we have nowhere to take a breath.

What happened to the very basics of travel in Colorado?

Margaret Leiser

Colorado Springs

Traveling in traffic

I appreciate Rick Blaisdell’s reminder to drive safely and be courteous, but point out that one of his “personal rules” instead contributes to unsafe driving. On a three-lane road the right lane is designated for slower traffic. To “stay out of the right lane unless you are merging” would be to reduce traffic flow to two lanes—precisely what the third lane was built to alienate.

State laws vary widely, but it appears in at least 29 states any car traveling slower than surrounding traffic must be in the right lane. I encourage those interested to look up and review the Uniform Vehicle Code, developed by the National Committee on Uniform Traffic Laws and Ordinances (NCUTLO) and used by many states. As for Blaisell — when traffic is passing him on both the left and right, I hope he will recognize he is a cork and possible bottleneck.

Jeff Hale

Colorado Springs

Bogus climate change opinion

A May 17 opinion suggests reading Steven Koonin’s book entitled “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters”, which supposedly “repudiates outlandish sensationalized climate change statements.” It’s true that Koonin’s review of climate data builds a case that significant misrepresentations have been made by scientists, politicians, and news media concerning the immediacy of climate change. However, he does not discount the science — that human-induced emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases disrupt the planet’s ability to cool by radiating energy to space.

The following are in Koonin’s own words. “The CO2 emitted by burning fossil fuels disrupts the (energy) balance... small but steady human influences gradually adding to a much, much larger natural process”, and “I don’t know of any expert who disputes that the rise in CO2 concentration over the past 150 years is almost entirely due to human activities, since there are five independent lines of evidence supporting that conclusion.” Most sobering of all, “About 60 percent of any CO2 emitted today will remain in the atmosphere twenty years from now, between 30 and 55 percent will still be there after a century, and between 15 and 30 percent will remain after one thousand years. The simple fact that carbon dioxide lasts a long time in the atmosphere is a fundamental impediment to reducing human influences on the climate.”

Koonin devotes the last quarter of his book to possible solutions to what he apparently does not consider a bogus problem.

Ken Krall

Colorado Springs

Angst of the American people

Politicians don’t care, why would they? They live in their little insulated world, oblivious to the angst of the American people who elected them to Congress. The ongoing discourse of another debt ceiling,has left me with utter disdain for them. They they have defaulted on U.S.

Billy Greer

Colorado Springs

Somebody somewhere is paying

There is a company installing a city-wide fiber network to enhance utility operations according to a door hangar I received. In order to accomplish it they have to dig up every strip of land between the sidewalk and road on every street in every community in Colorado Springs.

It is time consuming hard work carried out by laborers with shovels who don’t speak much English or none at all.

When I asked a supervisor for the company doing the work if our rates will go up he said no it won’t effect utility bills. I’m confused — nothing is free and somebody somewhere is paying but I just don’t know who.

And I don’t remember voting for it, especially knowing that internet service in the not too distant future will be provided primarily by satellite!

Are city taxes going up? Not too happy about trying to get our sidewalk grass back in shape and cleaned up after it has been dug up. The workers do try to put things back and clean up but it isn’t that simple, or that quick to get it back into it’s original condition.

Emil Mayenzet

Colorado Springs

Beliefs, like attitudes are flexible

To ‘woke’ liberals: We don’t think alike. Our priorities, values and outlook on life are not in agreement. Our habits, attitudes, beliefs and expectations are not alike in any way.

For instance, my priorities are aligned with God, family and country. As far as values are concerned, I am not comfortable with corruption, lying, fraud or underhanded politics. My outlook on life is one of contentment and I am not a control freak.

Your choices on how you want to live are your business and it should remain that way. If it becomes my business, you will probably have an adversary.

My habits have developed over 86 years of satisfied living and I like them just the way they are. Attitudes are the results of life’s experiences and can change each day but they are my attitudes and are up to me to change them if they need to be, not you.

Beliefs, like attitudes are flexible and are subject to facts and should not be influenced by rumor, innuendo or false input.

Expectations can be the result of faith, past experience, confidence or even a quantum leap of hope.

So, take notice, I will never be a “woke” puppet nor so fluid that my life becomes controlled by those I believe are total idiots.

To quote a Billy Joel verse, “I don’t care what you say, this is my life. Go ahead with your own life, leave me alone.”

Harold Eidson

Colorado Springs