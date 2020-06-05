The untold story of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has altered billions of human lives. We are flooded with news on how our lives have changed. There is a vital piece of information that is not being communicated. Even most medical care specialists are not aware of it as the disease is so new and is spreading so rapidly. When you read this, it should make you realize the absolute importance of maintaining social distance or wearing a mask when necessary. Don’t let peer pressure or inconvenience prevent you from doing the right thing.
If you should get COVID-19, it might result in a chronic condition that keeps you barely existing for months or possibly the rest of your life as recovery has not happened after four months and counting for so many. There are innocent people suffering from this fate and it is a horrendous condition that will test your strength, endurance, mind and finances.
So do everything in your power to prevent the spread of COVID. Respect yourself and others by following the health guidelines issued by the state and county.
Dave Munns
Colorado Springs
New virus of unconstrained violence
I saw a police officer kill George Floyd. It was heartbreaking and that officer was arrested and will be tried for murder, as he should be. America should be appalled and outraged.
That being said, if people want to be heard, it should be peaceful. There are a great many people out there doing just that in honor of Floyd. There are also a lot of people rioting. They are destroying their neighborhoods, beating innocent people, destroying other people’s property, and stealing. So all this violence and criminal behavior is how they are honoring Floyd?
So is beating up innocent people righteous — how are all these violent acts different that the horrible act of the police officer who took the life of Floyd? It is a bunch of people making excuses for criminal behavior. Looters are criminals and thugs. Shame on this chaos and the people causing it. This country has suffered enough with a deadly virus, and now we have a new virus of unconstrained violence. I am saddened beyond words. This has got to stop! God help us all.
Theresa Brown
Colorado Springs
Violent protests must be stopped
The George Floyd incident was despicable and never should have happened. The officer should be held 100% accountable for his actions, which showed a disregard for the value of life. However, that was four police officers who do not represent our nation’s police force. If my family or I am endangered, it is the police from whom I am going to depend on, and I am confident of their help.
A difference defines these past days where daily protests have been peaceful, but once it’s night, they change into rioting.
As far as the assaults on others and property, no excuses should be accepted for their behavior. The city of Detroit, whose mayor is black, was very clear from the onset that violent protests would not be accepted, and the police response would be swift and firm. The result has been minimal violence in that city. These punks who are doing serious damage must be stopped.
Doug Petersen
Woodland Park
We must be silent no more
Our chief of police’s statement this week falls flat and fails to quell a city on the brink. If you are not “in a position to sit in judgment,” Vince Niski, then who is? We all are. We all must.
When we allow the murder of our people by those who we are told to trust; when we do not speak out, when we do not show up; when we bring our weapons, our batons, our tear gas, our rubber bullets to meet peaceful members of our community on our streets; when we are shot down on a jog or in our place of business; when we are murdered on our streets over a simple accusation of a counterfeit $20 bill; when we are placed in a chokehold so vicious it sucks our breath away; when, when, when.
Our churches should be sanctuaries, places of hope, bringers of community. Besides the Rev. Stephany Rose Spaulding of Ebenezer Baptist, I have not seen our pastors on the streets of our city, holding our elected officials and nonelected leaders accountable. Do you not understand your collective power? Why are you not mobilizing to take care of your most vulnerable citizens?
Our nonprofit leaders must publicly stand for the principles and values they live out every day. We sit idly by while our communities burn, fearful of losing donor support and wanting to save face for some unknown future we seem to not understand we’re in the midst of creating.
We are silent no more.
Anjuli Kapoor
Colorado Springs
Federal troops in the streets
President Donald Trump is an embarrassment to our country and to every person living here. The man either has never read the Constitution, or really does not give a crap.
Evidently, he is taking lessons on the nuances of establishing a dictatorship from cronies in say Turkey, China and North Korea. The use of federal troops to create a “rioting in the streets” scenario so that cameras could pick up the tear gas in the streets was a disgrace. The use of St. John’s Church as a prop for a photo opportunity was beyond comprehension and outrageous. The man held up a Christian Bible as a ploy to please the religious right in his base. The Episcopal bishop in charge of the church stated that he profaned the church.
And, he promised to send federal troops to other cities and states and usurp the power of the governors. That is against the law, and I hope that he tries the move to get slapped in the face by a federal judge. Even a judge approved by a GOP Senate understands our Constitution.
I would imagine that President Vladimir Putin is dancing in the Kremlin upon seeing federal troops in our streets. What a sickening day.
Michael Nelson
Colorado Springs