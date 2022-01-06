Trap of ‘climate change hysteria’
While it is easy to fall into the trap of “climate change hysteria” as I like to call it, we must look at the threat of wildfires in December and snowstorms in March from a measured point of view.
Yes, the climate is changing, but the fact is that the United States has done so much to curb this threat.
For example, in 2019 electricity generation from coal fell to its lowest in the United States, and for the first time in 2020, renewables exceeded coal as an electricity generator. Continuing with the theme of coal, of the 530 coal power plants that existed in 2005, only 191 of them remain in operation.
Along with this, the bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden recently signed into law includes $7.5 billion for clean school buses and ferries, along with another $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations. Not to mention the $21 billion to clean up abandoned mine lands, and plugging of unused oil and gas wells.
But we cannot do it alone, with countries like China and India, which forced a change at the COP26 climate summit to not “phase out”, but “phase down” coal, along with China’s new 38.4 gigawatts of new coal plants, the United States and her allies must work together to address this crisis, but we must not let ourselves buy into the hysteria that the media and politicians push.
Riley Brown
Colorado Springs
January — a month of reflection
We finally got some snow! A reminder of how cold and uncomfortable it can get if we have the need to go to work, school or shopping. Minor problem, though, in the scheme of things, since we can prepare for weather conditions by choosing what to wear to safe guard from the cold, or we can avoid going out. It is the other choices we are faced with, as we begin a new year that require some thinking.
For those of us who, persistently, make the wrong choices regarding the unhealthy diet we observe, the sedentary lifestyle we practice, the insensitivity we show toward our fellow human beings — those who do not agree with us, that January becomes a month of reflection.
The quest for immediate gratification, when we look forward to having that extra piece of cake for dessert, followed by a nice afternoon nap that might very well render us incapable of visualizing the long term negative effects of each wrong choice we make in the course of a day.
Unfortunately for some of us, it is not until we get older that we realize that the consequences of bad choices create a vicious cycle in life.
Immediate gratification, regardless of the consequences, does not always lead to a happy and healthy life.
At a deeper level, a conscious effort to be unkind to others, can only lead to restless sleep at night, which becomes one more ingredient toward an unhappy life.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
Questions for medical leadership
As a fully vaccinated individual I do believe that COVID is indeed a threat, and that the vaccine does provide significant protection from it.
However, I can’t help but wonder why, with the U.S. having 4.2% of the world’s population, we have had 15.2% of the world’s COVID deaths? (Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html, https://www.census.gov/popclock/) Is it time we ask more questions of our medical leadership?
George Rueter
Colorado Springs
Where is the balance on issues?
According to an article in the Jan. 3 Gazette, natural gas prices rose 45% in 2021. The article went on to explain that the increases are due to turmoil in overseas markets.
Another article on page 1 of the same issue spoke about energy costs increasing as much as 50% compared with last winter. The article noted that our elected officials bear some responsibility for this problem. Colorado used to have a strong presence of natural gas drilling. It has since been reduced to almost nothing due to political maneuvering and saving the environment.
One question is, what are our elected officials going to do about this? Part of the solution is within their power to control through legislation. Open the pipelines and reduce the death grip on natural gas drilling. Another question for the environmental concerns is how much is the environment being protected if we are importing energy from Poland and the Netherlands as well as other overseas sources? How is this fuel getting here? Most of it is being transported on ships across the ocean.
How is that reducing greenhouse emissions and other pollution?
It seems that our country goes to one extreme or the other in so many issues. Where is the balance?
Steve Huskey
Cañon City
No coverage on Kansas fi
res
In the past few weeks, there have been numerous catastrophes around our country as well as in our own backyard. The Kentucky tornadoes, the windstorm that hit Colorado mid-December and the Marshall fire. These have been well-documented in the media.
Why has there been no coverage about the grass fires that struck Kansas on Dec. 16, torching 400,000 acres, lost structures and the loss of thousands of livestock?
What these communities have lost is horrific as well.
Why no coverage?
Sharon Ferguson
Woodland Park
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only