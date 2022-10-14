The times we live in
Last week’s D-20 board meeting left me in awe. I am in awe of the stupidity that stood up in front of everyone and spoke about Tom LaValley. I don’t know LaValley or anyone else on that board personally, but I have followed this story. LaValley clearly stated that his talk at church was not representative of D-20. He never once told people to confront teachers, to threaten anyone. LaValley told people to be aware and involved — as they should be!
I have been in my son’s school library, and there are books that I don’t think should be there: “What It Means to be Racist.” A book about a boy that thinks he is a girl ... There are topics that should not be available in school libraries. This isn’t about banning/burning books. This is about age appropriateness.
LaValley represents the majority of us, we just aren’t the loud ones that get offended by everything and get our feelings hurt around every corner.
The fact that people protested about what LaValley said is very telling. It’s telling of the times we live in where only one side’s opinion matters. The woke left agenda wants free speech but only if you agree with them. Everyone else is a racist, sexist, white supremacist.
My husband agrees with Tom, and my husband is black. Our niece is gay. She agrees with Tom, too. Imagine that.
Ruth Baxter
Colorado Springs
These things are not acceptable
Having several friends and family members that teach in D-20 and/or have children in D-20, I am able to keep up with what is happening in our schools and I am dumbfounded.
No one in their right mind can truly think that these things are acceptable! We are letting the (left) and the loud few shove their woke agenda down our throats and someone has got to stand up to them!
We can’t have Muffins with Moms or Donuts with Dads? It has to be Pastries with Pals now?
We can’t have crazy hair day because it’s racist? We can’t have twin day because someone might get left out? We can’t say boys and girls when talking to students? When a student is barking because they identify as a dog, a student that gets fed up and barks back gets in trouble? Students can choose daily if they are boys or girls, cats, dogs, etc. District offices, administrators and parents should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this to happen.
Get these children the help they so desperately need! Don’t give in to the minority of people that get offended by every single thing!
Julie Barrett
Colorado Springs
Every parent has rights
In response to Joe Baldwin’s letter, Oct. 11, “Parents Involvement in Education”: You seem to be making an assumption that all parents think like you. There are parents who have different views from you that uphold the purpose of a library, which is to provide access to a variety of ideas and viewpoints, representative of all people.
It is the responsibility of every parent to be involved and discuss book choices and content with their kids but not block the rights of other parents kids from accessing books that are relevant to them. The parents of these kids are equally involved in the schools and have rights, too. Your rights don’t trump their rights.
Every parent has the right to monitor what their kids read, but should not have the right to control what other parents’ kids can access.
Nancy White
Colorado Springs
Mental health isn’t a priority
“The program’s goal is to empower and equip leaders to take bold action to unravel systemic racism and create equitable behavioral health systems in their communities.”
This statement appeared in an introductory column by the newly appointed Behavioral Health Administrator, Dr. Morgan Medlock in February.
I want to congratulate Medlock. This is a daunting assignment. I worked in mental health for 17 years in Colorado, and I saw firsthand the disparity in care. Mental health has never been a priority in the health care industry.
That said, I find it disingenuous to insert “systemic racism” into this paradigm. I never observed that in my community. This narrative needs to stop because it is part of the problem. It is divisive and unproductive and does not provide any kind of solution to the real problems.
As I stated above, mental health care has always been on the bottom rung of the spectrum. Part of that is because there has always been a huge stigma attached to mental health.
That narrative is slowly changing. But the health industry still lags behind. Too often insurance companies block treatment, granting only a short window of treatment. Many of these conditions cannot and will not be “cured” in six sessions. This line of thinking must be changed, and the insurance industry must follow.
The other issue not being addressed is the availability of trained mental health workers.
Child psychologists are particularly in short supply. More practitioners are desperately needed. The focus should be on filling that gap.
Candi Boyer
Colorado Springs