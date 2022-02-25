The threat of fentanyl
House Bill 19-1263, which reduces the penalty for possession of up to 4 grams of fentanyl to a misdemeanor, is contributing to the drug overdose deaths of our children. According to the DEA, only 2 mg of fentanyl is required for a fatal dose. Four ounces of fentanyl is enough for 50,700 fatal doses and has a street value in excess of $50,000. Clearly anyone who has more than 4 ounces of fentanyl is engaged in distribution to multiple dealers.
It is unlikely that a user would have more than 10 or 20 pills (20 to 40 mg or less than 1/700th of a gram). Dealers and distributors know that trafficking in fentanyl has low risk because possessing thousands of doses in Colorado has minimal criminal consequences.
Fentanyl sale and abuse is a huge problem. Colorado has seen more than 1,347 deaths from fentanyl overdoses this year (a 50% increase since 2019). Our legislators need to make it clear that anyone dealing in this dangerous drug is going to jail. They need to change this misguided law to reduce the amount for felony possession to an amount that reflects the danger this drug possesses — say 1,000 pills or 1/10th of a gram. And the law should require mandatory jail time for anyone caught in possession of amounts that clearly indicate they are involved in distribution.
Additionally, the state needs to do more to assist addicts trying to recover from drug use. Detox and rehabilitation in Colorado Springs facilities easily costs users and their families more than $20,000 dollars even with insurance coverage. The recovery process requires months and years. One week detox at a Colorado facility can cost more than $8,000, and treatment doesn’t stop there. Residence rehab and intensive out-patient treatment will add $15 to $20 thousand more in out-of-pocket costs after insurance for users and their families. Clearly, this is more than most families can pay.
Fentanyl abuse is one of the greatest threats to Colorado citizens and especially young people. Our Legislature needs to step up and do more to protect good people and stop the scourge of this drug and those that are selling it.
Randy Fish
Colorado Springs
A caustic person on school board
I guess the voters in District 11 didn’t learn anything from “The Rev. Al Loma 101” — they had to elect him to the school board again. During his last term on the school board, he started a vitriol campaign attack against the very people in charge of cleaning the schools, safely transporting the children to and from schools\, as well as educating them and caring for them while at school.
As I recall, he called us bottom feeders. How does a caustic person like that become a minister, let alone a twice-elected school board member?
Every encounter I ever saw with him he was snarky and acted like the rank-and-file employees were beneath him.
Bob Green
Colorado Springs
Veteran mental health concerns
There is an issue regarding veteran mental health concerns, as well as access to care. It appears as though there are many more options while individuals are on active duty, actively in guard or reserves. However, once leaving the service, there is often a gap in care or lack of services at the veteran’s home of record. The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that veterans in the United States are at an increased risk for developing mental health issues. This is mostly thought to be due to the increased exposure to trauma, combat, service-related injuries, and the mental strain of attempting to keep themselves, and others, out of harms way.
Why is it so important that veterans receive quality mental health treatment? Not only do veterans make up a vital, positive contributing portion to the workforce when they leave active service; effective treatment can allow for resources to be distributed to other much needed areas.
Frequently utilized, evidence-based treatments have proven effective in a variety of mental health conditions as well as substance use problems. Having an overall healthier veteran population can positively contribute to not only the housing crisis that commonly exist among this population, but it can also increase their opportunity to work in federal service and expand the workforce in a positive way.
It is also imperative to understand the rising rate of mental illness, as well as suicide attempts and completed suicides among the veteran population. Mental health conditions are the third most frequently diagnosed category of conditions at the VA, for men and women.
The number of veterans with symptoms of mental health or cognitive problems, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are growing. Approximately 30% of active duty and reserve military personnel deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan have a mental health condition requiring treatment — roughly 730,000 men and women — with many experiencing symptoms of PTSD and major depression. The Veterans Administration reports that about 22 veterans die by suicide every day, with the amount of suicide attempts being considerably higher.
There are several solutions to the veteran mental health crisis and access to care issues. Frequently, military members leave active service without talking to veterans service officers.
Having an educational conversation with these subject matter experts prior to separating is critical, as there are certain things that need to be in place prior to separation to ensure you receive care from Veterans Affairs.
There is also the concern of rural area access to care. In this case, it is essential that modern telehealth options become available when veterans are unable to commute for in-person appointment options.
Anna Kobee
Colorado Springs