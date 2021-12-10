The Space Command wars
The U.S. Space Command Re-Location War no doubt proves one thing … that the federal government is inept, slothlike and the political and bureaucrat duds that inhabit it are, simply stated, fiscally inept idiots. While they might be marginally able to walk and chew gum simultaneously, doing so is clearly a challenge.
The decision by then-President Donald Trump to move Space Force Command to Huntsville, Ala., was self-admittedly politically motivated. It was a major political vendetta by Trump toward Colorado voters who foolishly ousted a highly effective Sen. Cory Gardner in favor of one of the most inept senators to represent Colorado. John Hickenlooper, has proven pretty much AWOL as has Michael Bennett. These two are rarely heard of or from in any substantive way. They are pretty much “do-nothings” other than to follow the woke progressive crowd, heads nodding like a plastic dog in the rear window of a 1958 Chevy Bel Air.
Politics aside, the cost to us taxpayers to duplicate this facility in Alabama when the operational facility exists in Colorado Springs will be in the billions of dollars. Huntsville Marshall Space Flight Center is and always has been a civilian-focused facility. On the contrary, Colorado Springs bases are military-oriented and always have been for 80 years.
My primary question is this: If China and Russia, our archenemies, are forging ahead with laser speed to create a space-based war machine intended solely to overwhelm America, is it not common sense that those billions required to close an already-existing and functioning Space Command and relocate to Alabama are better allocated to researching, developing, building and supervising a defensive and offensive capability in space?
Common sense must prevail here. Time is of the essence. There is simply no rational justification for spending billions to transfer U.S. Space Command when its current home is proven perfectly acceptable. Clearly, if Colorado Springs is good enough to support three critically important military bases (Shriver, Peterson, and Fort Carson), an international military facility, NORAD, and the Air Force Academy, that alone is adequate and conclusive proof that we are the most appropriate location for Space Command.
Bert Bergland
Colorado Springs
In rode Winkin, Blinkin and Nod
Once upon a time, town criers in the Kingdom of Pelosi-CNN-MSNBC rode the length and breadth of the land decrying the red-maned, fire-tweeting dragon who destroyed all in his path by colluding with make believe villains and building hateful border walls. Even though the monstrous dragon had sane economic and foreign policies, they were able to convince earnest but somewhat naive people he should go, and eventually impaled and impeached the dragon enough to drive him away from “It Takes a Village.”
In rode Winkin, Blinkin and Nod. One winked at her joyous and extravagant tales while giving press conferences, one was the first to blink during tense foreign affairs meetings and one could not help but nod during any important event or jousting match. They calmed frayed nerves and united the land… into many very different camps.
In not-too-certain terms they told the evil Taliban, Russian and even powerful Chinese Knights, “You really, really, really, really better not, I’m drawing a red line… well, sort of pink, don’t get offended.” The kingdom prospered by printing vast, unbacked amounts of coin, sponsoring leeching/bleeding mandates and discouraging all forms of work, making many happy.
Steven Bosseler
Colorado Springs
Only the tip of the iceberg
Democrats have provided a glimpse of what America would look like if they had full control and could implement every policy and law they wanted. No longer would America be run by “We the people” but instead controlled by the government elites.
“Smash and grab” will be part of life so get used to it. Rioters and looters (antifa) will be free to roam and terrorize the streets without penalty. The prisons will be emptied as Rep. Rashida Tlaib recently admitted there are no examples of any criminal, no matter how violent or how dangerous, who ought to remain in prison.
Americans will defend themselves with whatever they can after the police are defunded and the firearms are confiscated. Pedophiles will be allowed to prey on children since they are only Minor Attracted Persons. The school library will have pornographic books like “Gender Queer” showing images of a boy with a man. Children will be gender confused and be told to be whatever 64 sexual identities they wish to be. Children will be told they were born evil if they are white and the only way to get rid of their whiteness is to denounce their race — otherwise you are racist and need to be placed into reeducation camps of critical race theory. All the voting will be federalized by Democrats to maintain full control. There will be no voter identification laws. There will be vaccine mandates on every adult, child, and toddlers, except those who make the laws or those who come here illegally. They will instead be given $450,000 each.
All statues of the Founding Fathers will be removed and replaced with iconic criminals. Americans will be forced to walk the streets sidestepping the needles, syringes, and human feces while all Americans live poor with no middle class, only receiving what the Democrats allow you to have.
While the Democrats today have only a slim majority, much of these policies have already been enacted. If they ever get full government control, God help us as this will be only the tip of the iceberg of what they will do.
Frank Aquila
Colorado Springs