The silence of the media
For days the national press has been silent about the growing scandal involving Hunter Biden and his father and their possible involvement in activities with the Ukraine and China bringing great profit to the Biden family. Although testimony during the president’s impeachment trials showed that the Obama administration itself had concerns about the existence of such a major conflict of interest involving the vice president, the suspicions were often dismissed by the media as not involving proof of any actual criminal activity.
This quiet status changed abruptly when the hard drive for Hunter Biden’s computer came into the hands of Rudy Giuliani containing tens of thousands of pictures of the young Biden and over 20,000 of his emails — with many of these emails clearly implicating the vice president with his son’s financial transactions. (You’ll recall that the older Biden once stated publicly that he had never even spoken to his son about Hunter’s activities in the Ukraine and China.)
The new developments in the story initially went untouched by the major media, but it has rapidly come into the public conscience and when Adam Schiff felt called upon to publicly challenge the hard drive story it could no longer be ignored. As a result, The Associated Press filed a story that made The Gazette’s front page this morning (Wednesday). In true AP anti-Trump spin the story focused on Trump instructing his Attorney General to investigate the developments and it went on to paint a picture of a desperate candidate abusing his power in order to save his presidential campaign. The incriminating details of the Hunter emails which were the catalyst for the story were simply never mentioned and the whole situation was described only in terms of being “unverified”, “unsubstantiated” and “unconfirmed”.
As an ordinary citizen, of course, I have no idea about the real truth of this story but there appears to be no doubt that the hard drive exists, and that the FBI as well as Giuliani have a copy. It should be fairly easy to investigate the story, publish the pertinent emails (to prove or disprove the suspicions) and get on with life. But I am troubled by the silence of the media until forced to say something and the apparent unwillingness to look into any of the smoke that is hinting at some fire.
Is investigative reporting a lost art? Do your readers not have a right to know about a situation that might very possibly be the biggest story of this tumultuous year?
Edwin Montgomery
Colorado Springs
Treating citizens like helpless babies
Insanity is often defined as doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result. That’s just what Gov. Jared Polis is doing. In April he predicted a huge COVID spike by Memorial Day; it didn’t happen. Then in summer he predicted a big spike by Labor Day; didn’t happen. Last week he predicted another huge upsurge in cases. Pardon me if I am less than impressed with his predictions.
If his COVID plans are so great, why haven’t they worked?
Shutting down businesses didn’t slow the spread, so now he continues those shutdowns. Masks were supposed to work but they haven’t, so he not only continues the mask mandate but expands it.
He graciously allows churches to open to 175 persons maximum. Where’s the “science” in that? Why is 175 good but 185 evil? Why is 25% restaurant occupancy OK but 50% bad? Why 6 feet distancing and not 5 feet or 7? There’s no science to any of this, just bureaucrats pulling figures out the air.
And why doesn’t Polis ever point out that daily COVID deaths have been around 10/day for weeks? So, the more people testing positive means that the proportion of Coloradans dying from the virus is shrinking. But he never notes that. The real problem with Polis’ “plan” is that it treats citizens as helpless babies. We know how to conduct our lives, churches, and businesses prudently and safely. It couldn’t be Polis’ political motives which prevent us from having that chance?
Robert Moyers
Colorado Springs
Focus on the medical successes
Donald Trump caught the coronavirus. Why isn’t he dead? Melania Trump and the White House staff also caught it. Why aren’t they dead? CNN’s Chris Cuomo had coronavirus. Why isn’t he dead? Many active NFL football players had coronavirus. Why aren’t they dead? Same with basketball and baseball players. Why aren’t they dead? Only one out of 1.35 million active duty military members has died.
Instead of fear mongering maybe The Gazette ought to celebrate the remarkable medical advances that have minimized coronavirus deaths. Last Sunday The Gazette highlighted an unfortunate young man’s death from last April. Based on increased medical knowledge and attenuation of the virus a similar young man would likely survive if he contracted the virus today. The Gazette focused on a death in a nursing home in South Dakota. But the article did not say whether the resident died from coronavirus or with coronavirus.
A CDC study shows that only 6% of coronavirus deaths are solely from coronavirus while the other 94% have an average of 2.6 co-morbidities. As tests increase, positive cases increase. But deaths have not kept pace.
In Colorado in April-May there were 1,378 deaths associated with coronavirus. That number dropped to 356 deaths in June-July and decreased to 210 deaths in August-September. Instead of focusing on cases, why isn’t The Gazette focusing on medical successes and the fact that today there is little to no chance of dying solely from coronavirus?
Chris Colvin
Colorado Springs
Colorado’s votes at risk
Giving away the Electoral College vote to the popular vote will be bad for Colorado. Colorado would no longer be a swing state. Presidential candidates would no longer “court us”; their focus would be only the states with the biggest population. The best interest of Colorado will be given to the majority vote of a nation. Outside groups must be excited to anticipate Colorado giving up control of our interests to them.
Our forefathers had the tremendous wisdom to set up a government with a system of checks and balances. The interests of less populated states would have a more equal chance of having their issues addressed through the electoral votes.
Proposition 113 will tip the balance in favor of those with more money and influence over larger populations. Colorado votes will mean less.
Linda Pugh
Colorado Springs