The sad but true answer
Ever since the El Paso County commissioners decided, against the almost unanimous will of Red Rock Ranch residents and, I believe, by interpreting the El Paso County Master Plan to suit developers rather than residents to rezone property at Highway 105 and Red Rock Ranch Drive to allow 1/2 acre lots instead of 2 1/2 acre lots, I have wondered how we could counteract this deliberate overreach by the county commissioners.
I even contacted our local county commissioner, Stan VanderWerf, asking him if we had any recourse. My request was ignored. I never got an answer. VanderWerf had asserted, at the meeting I attended where the rezoning was decided, that an individual should be able to do whatever he wanted with his property (as commissioners Geitner and Bremer asserted recently on the issue of Flying Horse North.)
VanderWerf went even further, suggesting that if the residents disagreed with the commissioners we should buy the land ourselves. No further comment was allowed. Of course, individuals cannot do as they wish with their property: that’s why we have zoning and Master Plans.
I must echo the words of Terry Stokka in the op/ed on Nov. 22: Who do the commissioners work for, the people or the developers? I think Stokka and I, and many other residents of El Paso County, know the sad but true answer to that question.
Susan Permut
Monument
Go look in the mirror
Folks, I think Einstein said doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different outcome, was the definition of insanity. The problem with our gun violence isn’t the gun. It is an inanimate object. Left alone on a table at home, it will rust away in thousand years not hurting anyone. Blaming it for the violence we see today is like blaming your garbage can for the litter you see on the side of the road.
I suggest, with great humility, you go look in the mirror. It is our culture. Over the last 50 years, our respect for life, liberty and responsibility for one’s actions has gone by the wayside. As a country, we kill babies in the womb who would survive outside. We want to kill the old and infirm to save money. We celebrate open borders where fentanyl kills more in Colorado then almost all the other states.
Our schools no longer teach reading, writing, American history and rithmatic to our kids. Instead, it sex to kindergarteners. It’s not the gun that’s the problem….. it’s you. Yeah, go look in the mirror again. Fix the culture ….. return to the basics of human nature and what made this country great. Stop preaching victimhood as if it was the truth.
Bad guys don’t follow the law. More defunding police and corrupting the kids will have us continue down this road. Keep blaming inanimate objects. That’s insane, but you’ll get what you want.
Tex Keuhlen
Woodland Park
Trading one sin for another
While the actions of a lone gunman at Club Q were tragic and appalling, the letter from local clergy in Sunday’s paper just shows how far away from God the church has gone. Condemning the shooting and mourning with those affected is the right thing to do, but that does not include affirming the lifestyles of those affected.
The killer was one of their own who identifies as “nonbinary.” The killer traded one sin for another.
God certainly abounds in grace and mercy in times of tragedies like this, but He never condones sin in any form.
Too many people like to think they are good despite the fact that God says that “There is none who does good, no, not one” (Psalm 14:3). God’s grace and mercy are abundant and available, but they can only be received on his terms.
These clergy have forgotten or ignored that to the detriment of all souls involved.
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs
Pull on the rope together
We are shocked and grieving in the wake of the five deaths and multiple injuries at Club Q. There is an almost constant outpouring of money, love and support from the media, politicians, organizations and individuals. As I write, a 24-foot gay pride flag flies at City Hall. Appropriate calls for protection of the LGBT community and ending gun violence are made repeatedly.
Would the reaction have been the same if the victims had been five homeless men? Or five members of a walking group who were out for a hike? Or, perhaps, five members of the Ayn Rand Objectivist Club?
If not, does that mean that everything from heart — and pursestrings and the desire to change laws are driven by today’s view of the merit, popularity and political clout of some groups as opposed to other groups? If that is the case, we will solve nothing, regardless of the level of effort. Only when we see problems evenly, clearly and dispassionately can we fix them.
Same with addressing the scourge of gun violence. Taking any amount of America’s 400 million guns, the vast majority of which are semi-automatics, away from law abiding citizens will clearly solve nothing. Anymore than taking alcohol away from responsible drinkers will eliminate a single alcohol-related death.
Take from and bar from acquiring guns those with a high risk of using them illegally, including the young, the mentally unstable, and those who have had run-ins with the law.
Let’s pull on the rope together, rationally and evenly addressing and solving problems as members of one group: humanity.
Will Luden
Colorado Springs