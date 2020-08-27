The RNC’s pandemic presentation
Which was worse concerning the RNC’s pandemic presentation? The rewriting of history about the response or the lack of empathy for those affected by it?
They rewrote history calling the six-week delay between U.S. cases and the stay-at-home announcement (and the first large order for PPEs) as a “quick, early and effective response.” They whitewashed that other countries that shutdown earlier and reopened later have daily deaths well below 100 while we are averaging 1,000. They whitewashed the lack of a national response, testing delays, mass mask wearing delays, PPE shortages where states bidding against states cost lives. They praised remdesivir while whitewashing the administration’s emphasis on hydroxychloroquine and the expenditures for millions of worthless dosages of hydroxychloroquine while early on ignoring remdesivir.
They claimed that travel restrictions saved millions of lives while failing to mention that thousands of people were allowed to fly here from China without being quarantined making America, not China, responsible for the U.S. spread. They ignored that EU travel restrictions came many weeks later, with this delay being responsible for the eastern state’s outbreaks and the majority of U.S. deaths.
Where was the empathy for the friends and families of the more that 177,000 who have died from the virus? No names or faces of a single person who died or what any of them accomplished before getting the virus or how their deaths affected those around them or even the 177,000 number.
Which was worse? I’m guessing — a tie.
Rock Goldberg
Colorado Springs
The man behind the curtain
I am a nobody. I am a 65-year-old retired woman. I am married, have five grown children and six grandchildren. I have experienced hard and good times. I have been a Republican, a Democrat, and now an Independent.
There is no reason why anyone should listen to me about politics in the U.S. today. I am average with no particular insight or wisdom.
Nevertheless, I feel compelled to say something. There has been a lot of rhetoric thrown at us, it is hard to discern the truth at times. I believe people tell you who they are by their words and actions. It reminds me of the scene in “The Wizard of Oz” where the wizard tells Dorothy and her buds to “Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.” We need to pay attention to the man behind the curtain when we vote this year.
Jamie J. Ralston
Colorado Springs
The good the bad and the ugly
I found La Shawn Ford’s pro article on dropping history classes in schools perplexing. He stated, “I ask school districts to remove history curricula, books and materials that unfairly communicate history until suitable alternatives are developed.” What does that mean? Change history so it is more palatable? History can’t be changed, it is what it is. I would love to develop a suitable alternative for some of my history! Since I can’t, I learn from it, which helps me make better choices in the future. I, nor our country, will reach perfection on this earth. Marxism advocates for a utopian society, but I wonder who defines what utopia is for me or the millions of people in the U.S. As matter of fact, the definition of the word utopia is “no place.” Our young people need to learn history (not an alternative history) — the good, the bad and the ugly!
Mary Montie
Colorado Springs
Changing someone else’s heart
We are so confused about who we are. As people, as Americans and what we believe. Barack Obama warns us, in his speech at the DNC, that American democracy might not survive if Donald Trump is reelected. Really?
I am reminded, and would remind him, that he was one of the midwives whose unilateral liberalism helped birth this anomaly, this blond-headed stepchild. What I hear and see now is an insistence on me. On what I want, what I am entitled to and what I demand.
It’s the repudiation of E Pluribus Unum. The dissipated center can no longer hold. There is no center. The falconer can no longer hear the falconer. History, if remembered, tells us how this can end. We talk of changing hearts but mostly someone else’s. If I’m honest with myself, I need to look at changing mine first. Or maybe better to return to the falconer, to hear him again, to hear him who truly changes hearts.
Stephen Faulkner
Manitou Springs
Reintroducing wolves into Colorado
Recent articles and opinions promoting the reintroduction of wolves into Colorado are fraught with misconceptions and misleading statements such as wolves will create a balance or they only eat the sick and weak, or there has not been a documented sighting since 2015. The statements are intended to play on the emotions of the uninformed public to vote yes on a ballot initiative this fall. The general public then could make the decision through ballot box biology to reintroduce wolves on the Western Slope of Colorado.
This tactic, in effect, would undermine the decision-making authority and the expertise of the very people and agencies we have entrusted to manage our wildlife. The ballot initiative bypasses the Colorado Parks and Wildlife experts and the Wildlife Commission appointed to make these decisions. The Colorado Parks & Wildlife and Wildlife Commission take into account all aspects of wildlife management decisions. Both of these organizations are firmly against the reintroduction of the wolf in Colorado.
There is not a need to relocate wolves into Colorado. They are here through natural migration from the states north of us. Sightings are increasing whether documented or undocumented. Packs of wolves have been documented in northwest Colorado. In other places where wolves have been relocated such as Idaho, the elk populations in the affected areas have been reduced below the balance levels based on carrying capacity or have been driven closer to human population areas.
Craig Kimball
Fountain