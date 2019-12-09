The risks of tobacco, including vaping
There is a movement afoot to change how our community here in Colorado Springs approaches the sales of tobacco products to our children and young adults. I write to add my voice to this effort.
As a family medicine physician, I counsel patients on a daily basis about lifestyle choices. Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, killing over 480,000 Americans annually. Over 95% of adult smokers start prior to age 21, so it is no surprise that our youth are targeted by the tobacco industry.
As a member of the Academy School District 20 Physicians’ Advisory Board, I am concerned about our students. Vaping e-cigarettes has exploded among youth in the past few years, and Colorado youth are vaping nicotine at the highest rate in the nation. Many students are unaware that e-cigarettes contain nicotine, and one Juul cartridge contains as much nicotine as a whole pack of traditional cigarettes.
We can do something to address this problem: places that have raised the legal age for tobacco sales to 21 have seen rates of teen tobacco use and vaping decrease by 25 to 45%.
As a member of the armed forces, I strive to care for our men and women in uniform and counsel them on optimal performance. Here in Olympic City USA, home to four world-class military installations, Colorado Springs has an unprecedented presence in the eyes of our nation as a city that upholds health and well-being. A change in the legal sales age will benefit our service members, and our military leaders already know this — this year all e-cigarette and vaping products have been removed from base exchanges.
As a mother, I hope that my elementary-aged children will grow up educated on the risks of tobacco, including vaping. As my 7-year-old stated when I tucked her in tonight and explained my goal of writing this letter: “Mom, I hope for a world where we don’t need doctors because everyone has made healthy choices and won’t have those diseases”. Keeping the tobacco message out of our schools, off our kids’ social media, and reducing the ease of access to these harmful products will be a worthwhile effort in this direction.
Dr. Carolyn Shay Moore
Colorado Springs
More thorough assessments could helpWith regard to your article “Mental Health visits to ER cost millions” and the two-thirds of visits are due to mental health needs: A number of concerns arise. Most of the complaints were anxiety. Lots of reasons that Americans feel anxious. However lots of benzodiazepine addicts may learn the ER is a fabulous source for more Xanax, Ativan, Valium, Klonopin or Ambien and once word is out, well the onslaught begins.
Perhaps more thorough assessments will help, such as a look at the Colorado Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (CDMP) website for recent addictive meds prescribed, a review of onset, previous treatments, history of PTSD, how their current psychiatrist (yes current) respond. How often do they see a therapist, are they using THC (weed)? How often does anxiety trouble them, suicide attempts, psychiatric hospitalizations, family history of mental illness and addictions... ever conclude a benzo addict looks so severely uncomfortable because they are presenting in benzodiazepine withdrawal?
Do you have crisis evaluations performed on these individuals? If you think about it, if you had severe anxiety where would be the most chaotic, stressful environment you could seek help? Yup, the emergency room. Just hope that money is not a result of providers being duped.
Michelle Betts Schultz
Colorado Springs
An addiction to power
Most of us understand drug and food addiction; not only that, but we are familiar with ways to treat both, especially when the addiction has a ripple effect within a family. Unfortunately, we, the powerless, don’t seem to know how to cope, effectively, with those addicted to power, even when their addiction affects us.
Simple observation would show us the contradictions between words and actions the individual addicted to power exhibits on a daily basis; but, as clear as such contradictions are, we choose to pretend we don’t notice how the moral fiber of the country is deteriorating. What is the new normal? Does the truth matter anymore? Are moral values archaic concepts?
Come to think of it, whose addiction is more detrimental to the country, the one that afflicts the powerful, or the powerless?
If the news on TV, radio or other means we get informed by were to warn us about a flu epidemic, surely we would take preventive action to avoid the contagious effect of the flu, wouldn’t we?... unless we were apathetic enough not to care about the consequences.
One of many steps the powerless can take, during this holiday season in particular, is to send greeting cards to our President, with kind and loving words, words of gratitude acknowledging the fact that, within his own delusion, he does what he does out of love for his country.
Not only that, but we can ask him to step down with dignity and save taxpayers money during the impeachment process. Such an action on his part, would finally be congruent between what he says and what he does for the love of country, rather than self-love.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
Actual defi
nition of existentialism
In “Tortured term ‘existential’ named ‘word of the year,’ the Colorado Springs Gazette Dec. 3, there were lots of examples of the exaggerated use of “existentialism.”
Curiously, there is no mention of its actual definition — that each person is solely responsible for every aspect of his or her being; e.g., thoughts, actions, emotions, and is not responsible to any higher or outside authority.
Ken Valero
Littleton