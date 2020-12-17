The restaurant Dark Ages
I’m concerned that we are about to enter the dark ages for restaurants. When I look back at a time of my younger years in the 1970s, I remember few selections of restaurants. Most people ate at home and going out was a treat. The restaurant and pub industry employs a substantial amount of people. The quality of life from the entertainment of eating out is irreplaceable.
Even Jesus spent time eating out and enjoying people, including the tax collector. We don’t want to see people put at risk; however, the statistical information has shown that the risk is low. The emotional strain on the populist is probably much greater. Let’s quickly put some thought into this and make some good decisions before the Dark Ages overtake us. With common sense and past experience.
Keith Wren
Colorado Springs
Owed explanations for the rules
I frequent a nice Italian pizzeria with an owner who follows the COVID protocols at the expense of his business. I am amazed at how diligent he has been at following the state and county guidelines.
He recently sent a letter begging for the state and county leadership to shed some light on the apparent lack of consistency in the manner in which the state has dealt with airlines, restaurants, bars, churches, gyms and other establishments in our state.
I use “apparent” because I am 100% certain that the CDPHE is doing its collective best. I just ask myself if that is good enough after almost three quarters of a year. It appears to me that the state has too many “goals”. Why airlines and not restaurants, why pot and alcohol businesses and not houses of worship or gyms? The citizens of the state of Colorado are owed explanations for the rules. We also should be told clearly and honestly why the rules are changed just before a large portion of the state is due to be locked down.
The governor did a good job in the beginning of the pandemic dealing with a problem that state and local governments could and did not plan for properly. Now that the government has had 9 months, it should know more and so should we.
If we are going to have rules that crush a significant fraction of the businesses of our citizens, we deserve to know why these rules are being put in place and this should address all aspects of state business small and large.
The governor undermined our faith in the rules he established when he added a color to the state color wheel. The mayor of Denver eroded our trust that the rules apply to everyone.
It is time for some transparency in government. If it is not forthcoming, the response of the state should follow, in a couple of years.
Chip Towner
Littleton
The free gift of hope
What is Christmas? The media wants us to believe it is about Santa, reindeer and getting stuff. Stuff gives us temporary pleasure, not permanent!
I was taught that Christmas was a celebration of the birth of Jesus and of his message of hope in our troubled world. One line in a favorite Christmas carol says it all briefly, with “The hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.”
Giving stuff and receiving stuff is alright but let’s remind our children of the free gift of hope. Stuff doesn’t last. But the gift of hope is eternal! I pray that readers will realize that the gift is hope!
Put your gifts in a red kettle and give hope to many.
Margaret Henkens
Colorado Springs
Thankful for special session
Governor, senators, representatives, and staff: Thank you one and all for your hard work in calling the special session and passing the following important emergency assistance bills for the people of the state of Colorado.
HB20B-1001 — $20 million increase internet access; HB20B-1002 — $45 million for child care; HB20B-1003 — $5 million food pantries; HB20B-1004 — permits restaurants and bars to retain state sales tax: HB20B-1005 — limit 3rd party food delivery fees; HB20B-1006 —makes changes to insurance premium taxes; SB20B-001 — $57 million to small businesses, including arts & culture and minority-owned businesses; SB20B-002 — $60 million for rent/mortgage help; SB20B-003 — $5 million utility bills.
Your actions will help millions of those of us suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 virus and the consequences. I am immensely proud of your timely action, the thoughtfulness, care and concern shown and proud to be a citizen of Colorado.
Susan Kircher
Fountain
Relying on renewable energy
In Curtis Kosley’s letter, “Being warm and having power” his letter describes the issues with having only renewable energy sources in the Colorado Springs Utilities power portfolio.
Utility companies must have a baseload power source. Due to the variables in weather, neither solar nor wind-derived energy sources meet this need. A baseload plant always provides a minimum amount of electric power needed to be supplied to the electrical grid at any and all times. It must be supplied by constant and reliable energy sources such as coal, nuclear or natural gas so power is generated 24/7/365. As demand changes, power plants can adjust to meet the increased power needs of it’s ratepayers. Wind and solar energy units cannot be dispatched when more power is needed. They only provide a set amount of power based on wind speed or solar availability. If the demand for power goes up, they can’t be simply dialed up to make more electricity.
As nice as it might seem to do away with traditional power sources, demand for reliable electricity only goes up. Solar and wind derived energy sources have a place in our energy portfolio, but they cannot replace what we now use, they can only augment it. If we don’t have any power plants in the Utilities system, we will end up spending much more money buying power from the utilities that do.
Pete Page
Elbert