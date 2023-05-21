The rest of the story

As a Gold Star father, let me tell your readers what Memorial Day means to me. Our son, an Army CW3, helicopter pilot was killed in Iraq on July 4, 2007, on his second deployment to that combat zone. When we received notice of his death, we were in shock and disbelief. Surely, this couldn’t happen to us, but it did and the last 16 years have been a nightmare.

We miss our son so much. Scott was 33, married to his high school sweetheart (Air Academy High School, class of 1991) and a father of three young children. He had enlisted in the Marines right after high school and served for seven years before going into the Army so he could fly, which was his passion, often telling me he couldn’t believe they paid him to fly.

On July 4, 2007, he repaid the debt with his life.

So, have your Memorial Day cookouts, go to ballgames and do whatever but keep in mind those who made and make your life possible. And, the next time you’re on Colorado 115, look for the sign that designates part of the highway near Ft Carson’s main gate: CW3 SCOTT A.M. OSWELL Memorial Highway. Now you know the rest of the story.

Retired Lt. Col. Barry S. Oswell,

Colorado Springs

Mobolade’s cloaked campaign?

I have long been concerned that then candidate Yemi Mobolade was intentionally vague about his political leanings to further his candidacy. Repeating phrases like, “No more status quo,” and, “I will bring people together,” did nothing to reveal his underlying political beliefs. And his refusal to say for whom he voted in recent elections was part of his cloaked campaign.

Now comes Bruce Barron to publicly (Gazette Guest Opinion, May 18,) lament his belated leap onto the Yemi bandwagon. The ostensible purpose was to wake people up to the potential impact of having Mr. Mobolade as our next mayor, the third in the modern strong mayor era. Barron’s guest opinion comes across as an open memo to the mayor-elect, titled: “Sorry I did not jump in earlier; don’t forget me when passing out the patronage and favors that will be yours to grant as mayor.”

I dearly love Colorado Springs, and very much hope that Mobolade will build upon the enviable record that Mayor John Suthers leaves behind as he turns over the keys to the city.

I would be happy to be wrong about Mobolade’s cloaked campaign and be ready to support him in 2027. I am not optimistic, but I would enjoy being wrong.

Will Luden

Colorado Springs

Column was ironic

I have to admit I got a kick out of reading a well-written, logical article by 78-year-old Mike Rosen in which he says 80-year-old Joe Biden is so old he must be suffering from senility.

Tim Rowan

Monument

Saying whatever it takes

I am genuinely confused about Thursday’s article, “Governor, state demographer say we need more children.” I understand everything Jared Polis is saying about trying to offer incentives for people to have children. However, it seems to me that he is in fact getting racked from trying to straddle the fence — trying to take two completely different stances. Polis has been actively pursuing one of the most aggressive pro-abortion agendas, and placed Colorado as a place second only to New York for having an abortion at any time, for any reason.

So, is the governor for killing babies, or for having more babies? Or is he merely just another corrupt politician, who cares only about saying whatever it takes to acquire more power?

Ralph Beuc

Colorado Springs

Penalize the government

Before I retired, if I failed to my job I could expect impact to my paycheck. Not my peers’ paychecks, mine.

If D.C. can’t resolve the debt ceiling and the government goes into default, the same principle should apply.

Don’t impact Social Security payments. Don’t impact the national parks and monuments. Don’t impact the military payroll.

Instead, penalize those who fail to do their jobs, not those gullible enough to elect them. Withhold every penny owed to every elected member of the federal government — and every one of their staffers.

Patrick M. O’Connell

Colorado Springs

Optimize water resources

Water alternating between reservoirs of different elevations by solar and wind seems existential. Think of it as a teeter-totter.

For example, use solar and wind in periods of low demand to pump water out of a reservoir up to another reservoir, otherwise known as a fore-bay, and store this excess energy like a battery.

This water can then generate hydroelectricity when demand is high. This shared energy can be engineered to balance the demand, and when it’s paid for it’s “free”, (except for maintenance), carbon-free energy.

A system like this at Hoover Dam’s Lake Mead or Glen Canyon Dam’s Lake Powell would slow reservoir level drops; however, the net flow of the river downstream would be affected. On the other hand, numerous systems with forebays flanking these reservoirs would not affect the river’s net flow. Any number of these would add unlimited free, carbon-free power generation. No outsourced “batteries” are needed.

No doubt AI will be involved to assist in optimizing this resource. The military-industrial complex could make money during peace rather than war.

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction