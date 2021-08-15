The reality we have created
A recent piece in The Gazette, “Driven by Awe and Wonder,” made me very sad. In the mid-1990s, I talked with Jacques Cousteau’s son Jean-Michel. We talked about the destruction we had seen on the reefs and all the plastics floating in the oceans. The Great Pacific Garbage Patch was becoming known, but there were so many other stories.
At a port in France, when the fishermen would clean the catch, all the guts were collected for a school that counted the plastic found in each fish gut. The islands floating the Caribbean which Sargassum seaweed entangled with thousands of small plastic bottles washed into the ocean with each rain after the earthquake in Haiti and how we returned to the boat after the current changed and brought a school of “no eyed fish” from a cruise ship in port.
I was in the Cayman Islands when Hurricane Andrew hit Miami and destroyed a fish store, setting loose the invasive lion fish who have been destroying the sea life of the Caribbean. Disposable baby diapers, plastic bags, fish draped in six pack plastic, car and truck tires used as a home for eels.
The positive values promoted by The Foundation for a Better Life might be way too late by now .. . . “other times, it just takes a look at the treetops, as we walk by” — except in California, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Colorado and Washington where they are on fire.
At some point, we need to look at the reality we have created in nature and find a cure for the human touch.
Gary King
Colorado Springs
Let the parents decide
Speaking as a proud Libertarian, I read recent articles that the government thinks the kids ought to be compelled to take a vaccine and wear masks with more than a little concern. Who’s making these decisions, based on what criteria, what are their qualifications, ulterior motives, and why?
Instead of ‘Duh Gubment’ telling us what to do, why not let the parents decide whether they want their kids vaccinated or wearing masks? With the money following the kid instead of their street address / district, the parents can do whatever they like.
If they want to keep them home, that’s fine. Home-schoolers have been doing quite well for decades. Armed with all their newfound experience from coping with COVID, they’ll be fine. If they want to send them to a different school, that’s fine, too!
I’ll bet parents will band together, pool their resources, create their own schools, and take care of their own kids. Parents educating their children? What a concept!
Of course, the teachers union, bureaucrats, lawyers, and legislators will have a coronary because their monopoly would be in danger. The good schools will do well when the word gets around and nobody will want to send their kids to a loser.
Just think of the gas/smog savings not running kids back and forth all over town! Hey, they can spend that money saved on (OMG!) the kids! Competition? What a concept!
Individual rights, responsibility, choices, self-determination, and personal consequences. What a concept!
Gordon Carleton
Pueblo West
Trying some radical ideas
I see that the state of Florida is trying to prevent the cruise lines from requiring vaccinations. A judge determined that they were within their legal rights to do so. This seems to be the same as a store posting a sign that says “no shirt no service”.
I recently signed up for a cruise this fall, and the cruise line is telling me I have to be vaccinated to be allowed on the ship. What a relief this is in my mind to know that everyone that will be on that ship has been vaccinated. I would feel the same way if I could visit a retail store that only allowed vaccinated people. Can we imagine a certain Walmart that only allowed vaccinated people? Would the number of shoppers go up or down?
What do you suppose would happen if the airlines adopted such a policy? The airlines have been whining that the number of flyers is down. Is it because people are just afraid to fly? Maybe they should try some radical ideas that might just help to get more people vaccinated. “No vac, no fly” could be their new slogan.
Dyer Kennedy
Colorado Springs
This flagrant government spending
The Senate Amendment 2137 to H.R. 3684, The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act ($1.2 trillion), amends and adds $3.5 trillion– collectively, $4.5 trillion.
Little, if any of the proposed expenditures are a valid need and less than 5% of the actual funding is for infrastructure. Rather it funds many of Biden’s Build Back Better Plan initiatives. As noted by the Heritage Foundation, the combined spending of Biden’s proposal would be more than seven times the Department of Education’s typical annual budget. Incredibly, as education scholar Dan Lips points out, state departments of education have yet to spend over $50 billion in COVID relief funding.
This flagrant spending comes at a time when the inflation rates are the highest since 1991. Some of the more onerous provisions include:
• A pilot program for a national motor vehicle per/mile tax. This program will hurt those least able to pay, making it too expensive for most Americans to drive/commute to work. It will severely restrict current levels of mobility.
• Sensors to monitor drivers. H.R. 3684 includes provision requiring all new motor vehicles to be equipped with technology to prevent drunken driving. Having “Big Brother” ride along with every American is nothing short of intrusion by the government.
• Job creation. While the White House claims this bill will create jobs, Wharton Business School’s recent analysis concluded that this infrastructure bill has a net zero impact on new job formation.
It’s time for our elected officials to stop the completely wasteful spending.
Tanya Regan
Colorado Springs
Teaching what to think
Perhaps people are choosing other options to educate their children is because the schools have quit teaching children how to learn and are instead teaching what to think.
Rich Breece
Colorado Springs