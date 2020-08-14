The real purpose of universities
Now that a number of collegiate athletic conferences have decided not to play their football schedules this year, I wonder how many fans of the sport will be greatly disappointed. They shouldn’t be. The National Football League still plans to continue with their games.
I have the crazy idea that a university exists to provide education and research, not for mass entertainment and to serve as a farm team for the National Football League and National Basketball Association. Why can’t those pro leagues develop their own talent the way that Major League Baseball does, instead of depending on institutions of higher learning for their material?
We know about the abuses and exploitation of college athletes by greedy and uncaring university coaches and other university personnel. When the players can no longer perform they are cast aside, often with lifelong injuries. The university feels that it owes that person nothing.
I hope that those schools that are not having football games played in 2020 will realize that they don’t need that sport on their campuses. Go back to the real reasons what a university is for. It isn’t football.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
Plastic bags are a blight
Councilwoman Yolanda Avila’s proposal for a 10-cent plastic bag fee should not be dismissed as a new tax. Our oceans have islands of plastic floating around. Plastic bags are a blight on our beautiful landscape. California took care of this plastic bag nuisance years ago. How can the 10-cent fee be considered a tax when all you have to do is take your own reusable bags to the grocery store, or reuse the plastic bags you have stashed in your garage or, use any old bag you can find.
A tax by definition is compulsory, but you don’t have to pay the 10 cents, just remember to take your own bags to the store. It’s not rocket science.
Kristen Freeland
Colorado Springs
Mail-in voting and the virus
Colorado is way ahead on mail-in voting because of two superb Republican secretaries of state, Scott Gessler and Wayne Williams. They worked diligently to prepare our counties to efficiently process mail-in ballots.
So, we are going to have a mail-in general election in November because of the pandemic. Let’s take a look at the difference between a walk-in election and a mail-in election from a biohazard point of view. In a walk-in election, a voter walks into a poll, gets a ballot, marks it and runs it through a machine. Then the ballot is filed in a box and stored in the county courthouse; very little interaction between voter and poll worker.
In a mail-in election, the voter gets the ballot in the mail. They mark the ballot and put it in an envelope which they sign. They then moisten the envelop to seal it. Ninety percent will lick the envelope and either drop it off at a drop box or mail it.
Post office workers will collect the envelopes and deliver them to the courthouse. There, the licked envelopes will be opened (using appropriate sanitary measures such as gloves, masks, social distancing, etc). Often working in the basement of a poorly ventilated 100 plus year-old courthouse, county clerk staff and volunteer poll workers will open the envelopes and verify the signatures, then process the ballots and run them through a voting machine. Then, the ballots and licked envelopes are stored until the election is certified (which might take years).
So, this is a better way to prevent spreading the virus?
Rip Blaisdell
Teller County
One person should equal one vote
There have been a number of recent negative opinion pieces in this newspaper about the National Popular Vote, and we, The League of Women Voters, feel like we should correct the record.
The National Popular Vote is a way to elect our president that ensures the candidate with the most votes nationwide wins the election. This is a very straightforward concept and one every voter should recognize because that is how we elect every other political leader in this country.
It is also constitutional. Our presidential election is controlled by the Electoral College, which is outlined in Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution. States have the duty and the right to select their presidential electors in whichever way that state finds appropriate. The National Popular Vote keeps the Electoral College in place but uses state authority to do what states have always done — decide how their electors will vote.
The League of Women Voters has supported electing the president through a national popular vote since 1970. LWV has supported a national popular vote agreement, such as the agreement Colorado joined last year, among states since 2006. Southern states, who enjoy disproportionate power under the current system, consistently block a national popular vote at the federal level. States can and should act to improve our democracy and our republic.
The League, a nonpartisan group, believes one person should always equal one vote. The National Popular Vote makes that slogan a reality.
Shelly Roehrs
Colorado Springs