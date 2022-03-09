The quest for adventure
Excellent article by Amanda Hancock on Van Life. The young couple did a great job on their Skoolie. Van Life has taken off, fueled by the dozens of YouTube channels showing Van Lifers and their adventures.
Two of the most fun are Chrome in his VanCityVanLife and Foresty Forest, climbing well over 100 mountains in Canada and the U.S.
The quest for adventure is not dead and these folks inspire us all to get outside and away from our screens and experience real life in all its glory.
William Nolan
Colorado Springs
Charade of coddling criminal activityIt was with great confusion when I read the article in Monday’s Gazette regarding searching for a fentanyl solution. How about we start with this idea — possession of nonmedical fentanyl (i.e., synthetic fentanyl) is illegal! Simple.
Isn’t the law black and white? Why are we seeking to create a gray area of law for this illegal substance? Using the word, ubiquitous, tells me that legislators have thrown in the towel on combating this area and are simply tolerating this drug’s existence and use. This attitude reminds me of the old management saying, “what you permit, you promote.”
If we permit small amounts of an illegal substance, aren’t we simply promoting/tolerating the use of this illegal substance? Creating a scale of punishment based on the amount of the illegal substance is ridiculous. What’s next? Do we create a scale for armed robbery? If you use a smaller caliber gun, you’ll receive a lighter charge and sentence? No! Armed robbery is illegal — simple as that. Synthetic fentanyl-laced cocaine is a worry? Isn’t cocaine illegal? Fentanyl-laced marijuana? Can’t a person legally obtain marijuana in licensed places in Colorado? Let’s put an end to this ridiculous charade of coddling criminal activity. If an act is illegal, punish it. Actions have consequences. If you break the law, you pay the price. Simple.
Dan Burich
Colorado Springs
Outage handled professionally
I was one who was quick to complain when my morning Gazette was unavailable. The response I received was that there was a problem that was being resolved. There was a work-around offered and, while it was not ideal, it was at least usable.
Now, learning that the problem was a malicious cyberattack, which has been quickly foiled, I want to commend the Gazette management and their service provider for successful resolution of this problem.
Being so ready to criticize, I want to be equally ready to offer my compliments on the professional way the matter was handled.
Well done.
Charles Stickney
Colorado Springs
An extremely diffi
cult time
My husband recently passed away, and I would like to thank the caring and professional nurses at St. Francis Hospital and the Pikes Peak Hospice. They helped us through an extremely difficult time and helped my husband pass with dignity and respect. We’re fortunate and blessed to have these organizations as part of our community.
Sharon Webb
Colorado Springs
Unifying a divided nation
I am a civilian, and I do not know exactly what our forces are doing in the cybersecurity branch of the military, or in the nearby Space Command, or even in the Air Force, the Army and NORAD. I don’t need to know; we need to keep our secrets.
But as I see the brutal war unfold in Ukraine, I can imagine that our troops are working long hours, often far from home and family. They are doing heroic work, and for now it seems to be making a difference. I want to thank each of them for helping a sovereign nation defend its right to be free and democratic. Vladimir Putin, the devil incarnate, has managed to unify our divided nation and to remind us of our core values, of the importance of a free press, of the right to govern ourselves democratically. God bless our military. God bless America and our allies. God bless Ukraine and its brave citizens. God bless the tired, huddled masses throughout the world yearning to be free. Let’s stay united.
David Bates
Colorado Springs
Good riddance to the ‘expert’
It looks like Anthony Fauci has been related to the ranks of other unpersons like Michael Avenatti and Andrew Cuomo — former darlings of CNN and MSNBC. He hasn’t appeared for several months. Better late than never. Fauci was the man who told us that if we locked down for two weeks and “flattened” the curve,” the worst of COVID would be behind us.
So we flattened that curve, but then he imposed “social distancing” and face masks, neither of which has been shown to have any effect on COVID transmission. The mask “study” the CDC relies on has never been submitted for peer review and was limited to an absurdly small sample.
Then came the shots, which are mere palliatives and not vaccines — they neither stop nor prevent COVID. Can we forget his constant fear mongering that large gatherings would spread the virus? Schools and churches were shut down, despite no “science” that they were “superspreaders.” States which didn’t close down, like North Dakota and Florida, had about the same COVID spread as the most locked down states.
As Winston Churchill warned: “Nothing would be more fatal than for the government of states to get into the hands of experts.” Good riddance, Dr. Fauci, and may I never have to see or hear you again.
Robert Moyers
Colorado Springs