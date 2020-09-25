The powerful ignoring the masses
As I reflect on my hometown’s response to the Breonna Taylor murder, I expected nothing less from those in power than what we received. Referring to peaceful protesters as “the mob,” Kentucky’s AG Daniel Cameron also “urged the mayor and chief of police to use whatever force is necessary to maintain law and order... [and] now is the time to come together.” The Christian undertones used in his response to media questions are not veiled; and let us not forget that Jesus rebelled against law and order so that members of his community would be taken care of.
I am heartened to see more of our white communities marching alongside our Black brothers and sisters, but it is not enough.
If Breonna was your daughter, what would you do? What would you think? Law enforcement wants us to be quiet and let things lie; meanwhile, the men in power don’t bother truly listening to their communities. Elected officials need to be asking the right questions, seeking justice rather than retribution. Is there a correlation between race and power? Yes.
Is there a clear link between race and severity of charges from the DA? Yes. Given the patterns of discrimination and victimization of our black community members, should we more closely examine police training tactics and demand better from those in any power position? Of course we should.
As we continue to march toward further civil unrest, we should not be surprised at the consequences of power ignoring the masses.
Anjuli Kapoor
Colorado Springs
So-called peaceful protests
Did the editors miss the following or do they believe it? On Tuesday in the Nation and World section of The Gazette in an article titled “Barr Threatens Funds to Cities” in a paragraph that ends with the following “…despite the fact that most of the demonstrations against racial injustice have been largely peaceful” is like saying: “The play was mostly peaceful, Mrs. Lincoln.”
The facts are that terrible violence has occurred due to these so-called peaceful protests ranging from arson to vandalism to billions of dollars of property damage and destruction of small businesses all the way to and including murder. Whether one does support anarchy and destruction, the fact is that these are not “mostly peaceful demonstrations” any more than the play “Our American Cousin” as viewed by president and Mrs. Lincoln on April 14, 1865, was mostly peaceful; which 99% of it was, I suppose, to use the mostly peaceful rationale.
Chris Colvin
Colorado Springs
Making America great again
What do the words “Make America Great Again” really mean when the president utters them? When I hear those words, I wonder what they mean to him and those who assimilate them from their own point of view.
Universally, America is still considered to be a great country, in spite of its dysfunctional government, one that does not adhere to the truth, integrity, compassion or ability to see contradictions between actions and words.
“United States of America” happens to be the name of this country, yet, President Donald Trump has made a successful effort toward fragmenting it. How does instilling fear among people, racially, while being untruthful regarding life-threatening information about COVID-19 make this a ‘great country’ in his perception of life in America? How does an obvious quest for personal gain and power, at the expense of its people, make this “America Great Again” when America was greater before the last four years?
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
They don’t need our votes
Under the National Popular Vote, there are enough votes in Chicago, Detroit, NYC, Miami, Seattle, and LA to decide the vote every single election. Why is that bad? Politicians go where the votes are. And they make promises to get votes. Promises for infrastructure in NYC and Chicago, jobs in Detroit, hurricane mitigation in Miami, hear anything yet for Denver? No, and you won’t. They won’t need our votes, only the biggest cities will count.
The argument against the Electoral College is usually called the “One Man, One Vote” approach (a Marxist idea BTW). Giving our votes to California or NYC would make our outcome into “One Man, No Vote”. Don’t be conned by the same people burning down cities and defunding the police. It’s a bad idea for Colorado!
We would become invisible to the presidential candidates. They would be busy in the biggest coastal cities. They need our votes and our electors. Without the Electoral College, they don’t need us at all except to pay taxes.
Rebecca Gray
Colorado Springs
Importance of the Electoral College
I recently read the editorial about why we should not abolish the electoral collage. And in response, I can say I 100% agree with it. The Electoral College is meant to keep voting relatively equal in terms of population.
Although it might seem sometimes you would only have to campaign to larger states but that is completely true in the case of split states but you have to reach 270 electoral vote, which can be achieved through smaller states.
I just wanted to say thank you for bring light to this issue, which many people would be all for, and explaining why we need the Electoral College.
Rooke McKnight
Colorado Springs