The Pledge of Allegiance
“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Beautiful heart felt words! In reality, though, do they actually mean what they say?
We have a local TV news channel, which has children recite the above words by rote. The children seem proud to be able to recite the Pledge of Allegiance word by word. But, do they understand what they are actually saying?
Needless to say, “justice for all” does not always apply.
If one exercises critical thinking, “justice for all …” could easily be interpreted as: justice for all of a certain skin color, gender, social status, political ranking, etc.
To start the day with such subliminal programming, by using children to play the game, does not make sense, especially when viewers have breakfast, robotlike, not caring about what is being said on TV.
As a naturalized U.S. citizen, I have respect for what the Pledge of Allegiance stands for; what does not compute in my head is to hear these words being recited within minutes of the news telling us about how top politicians get away with blatant injustice toward those who don’t approve of them.
Isn’t it time to teach children to know the meaning behind their words, not to mention the concept of how actions speak louder than words?
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
The right to protest
Regarding the letter writer of July 13, decrying the letter by David J. Baker, and complaining that Baker listed all the reasons why America is not a great country; he points out that he came from Canada in 1963, and that he “loves this great country, and I fly the Stars and Stripes in front of my house every day.”
Yet not once does he list a single thing, other than his individual life, as to what, in his eyes, makes America great. He then goes on with, “if Baker doesn’t like it here, let him pick a better place to live.” But Baker never said that he wanted to live anywhere else.
This is so typical of this superficial, extremist ideology; if one makes any criticism of America, one must leave the country, which goes against a foundational concept of the Constitution; the right to protest peacefully, which is exactly what Baker’s letter has done.
By the way: I wonder what comment the writer might make on the fact he came to America the year John Kennedy was assassinated?
Ken Valero
Littleton
Senator answered the call
This year, I penned a letter urging Colorado’s senators to reform cattle markets to benefit the state’s cattle producers. I’d like to thank Sen. Michael Bennet for answering the call and supporting the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act of 2022 and the Meat and Poultry Special Investigator Act of 2022.
Both bills sailed through the Senate Agriculture Committee at a business meeting last week, due in no small part to Bennet’s commitment to working with all stakeholders, including industry, on solutions. Bennet successfully fought for an amendment to the bill to adopt recommendations from Colorado livestock economists to help realign how information is received and reported by the Livestock Mandatory Reporting program. This amendment will ensure Colorado producers have access to regional price data to better inform the local market.
On the whole, the bill will strengthen transparency in the cattle marketplace by setting a floor for packers to purchase a minimum level of fed- cattle through negotiated cash trade, in lieu of “sweetheart deals” with a select few producers. This means a fairer and more competitive market for independent cattle producers.
Bennet also supported a second bill, The Meat and Poultry Special Investigator Act of 2022, which will establish an “Office of the Special Investigator for Competition Matters” to investigate anti-competitive practices and prosecute offenders of the Packers & Stockyards Act of 1921. This is also long overdue.
On behalf of Colorado’s cattle growers, we want to reiterate our gratitude to Bennet for his support of both of these critical pieces of legislation. Colorado’s independent cattle producers need bold reforms now to bolster our state’s rural economies and maintain a safe, affordable supply of America’s favorite protein.
Keven Falduto
Trinidad
Too many lawyers
“Houston, we have a problem,” and it is too many lawyers.
The voices of citizens in their communities and counties, through the ballot box and civic organizations, are being drowned out by Lawfare—the use of law as a weapon of conflict.
In the massive 1965 legislation termed “Great Society” by the Lyndon Johnson administration, there was a provision in the Higher Education Act that provided federal scholarships, low-interest loans and financial aid to assist law students.
The object was to encourage legal representation for members of underserved communities. It quickly became a popular program and resulted in a jump in students graduating from universities in California and elsewhere who joined legal aid offices and became defense attorneys for poor clients.
The U.S. has by far more attorneys than any other country — 1.35 million or one lawyer for every 240 people.
Ever heard the phrase, “Don’t let a crisis go to waste,” or “Every crisis is an opportunity”? Today, it would seem, each crisis is an opportunity for the lawyers, who may be pro-bono, low-fee, rent-seeking, seeking fame or, increasingly, to obtain a political decision of one’s preference.
Examples today abound. Elections, abortion and immigration are lawfare examples. The Gazette’s Sunday Special Report on continuing controversies in the Colorado Supreme Court might also be seen in this light.
Meanwhile, the citizenry is frustrated, disappointed or irate, as their voice becomes increasingly drowned out or even irrelevant.
Janice Taylor
Colorado Springs