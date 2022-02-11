The passing of precious life
Colorado hospital and other health care facility “no visitor” policies forced our loved ones to die alone, causing unimaginable torment and grief for patients and families. We should never allow that to happen again. Thanks to Republican state lawmakers Jerry Sonnenberg and Rod Pelton, Colorado can remedy this travesty if the Democrat-controlled Legislature passes Senate Bill 53.
The Lancet reported in 2021 that restrictive hospital visitor policies were associated with a higher frequency of delirium and anxiety in patients. And, for the family, separation from the patient, the absence of normal death rites and the disruption of social support networks were risk factors for poor bereavement outcomes.
“Poor bereavement outcomes” must refer to the gut-wrenching trauma, complicated grief, anxiety, regret and depression families suffer when a health care policy separates them from their loved ones at the time of death.
Senate Bill 53 would prevent our hospitals and health care facilities from separating us again.
Democrats sent Senate Bill 53 to the Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs committee, where they send Republican bills to die. The Democrats did not, however, immediately vote down the bill after its emotional committee hearing. Perhaps there is still hope.
I implore Colorado Democrats to vote with their hearts and pass Senate Bill 53 this session. Rein in the draconian “no visitor” policy and reinstate the human, moral rituals where we comfort our loved ones, sit with them, pray over them, hold their hands, and experience the passing of precious life as humanity has for millenia.
Jennifer George
Colorado Springs
How local hiring is done
I have been a resident and have worked in Colorado Springs since 2006. As of September, I have been pursuing work part time due to a number of considerations but continue to notice that just about every open position I have come across is for full time only. Hence my impetus for penning this letter. I would love to understand how our local hiring managers react to the core question I pose here, and hope this can perhaps stimulate a reevaluation of our collective thinking as to how work is done in a stressed out and evolving environment. Thank you for helping to make this a possibility.
John H. Gregory
Colorado Springs
Enforcing the law is crucial
If there is no enforcement of law, there is no freedom. The keeping of laws, punishment when they are broken, is what gives freedom and security to the people of a country. I am not talking about laws surrounding COVID. They are edicts to control people. That is not freedom.
Security is knowing the parameters of one’s social behavior: Do bad, receive the appropriate punishment under the law. Do good, have the freedom to enjoy the life under the law. When laws against stealing, killings, destroying of people’s property, and entering our country illegally are not enforced, there is no freedom or security.
Police are being murdered while enforcing the laws and keeping order. It is time for morality to be revisited in our society or we will, as law-abiding citizens, lose our freedom and security. Freedom and security can only come by one way: obeying the laws and punishment when the laws are broken.
Take football for an example. The players must play by the rules, if they don’t, there are penalties. After the penalty has been enforced, play continues. There is freedom playing by the rules and each team member can enjoy the game, knowing that the rules are being followed.
Benjamin Rush, one of the country’s Founding Fathers said, “Where there is no law, there is no liberty.”
I would go a step further, “Where there is no [enforcement of the] law, there is no [freedom, security or liberty. Laws make the country a level playing field. Enforcing the law gives us freedom.
Erna A. Haring
Colorado Springs
The cost of legalized marijuana
As many of you might know, there is a push to legalize marijuana federally. One of the greatest arguments proponents of this drug will pose is the financial benefits our fine state would enjoy. They tout the tax revenue sales of recreational marijuana would provide huge economic benefits to all.
In fact, Fred Hernandez (cannabistraininguniversity.com), boasts some numbers in his article Federal Legalization of Weed: 2021 update, which are meant to persuade us of the unquestionable economic benefits. He reports, in 2020 cannabis sales generated $2.7 billion in taxes. California alone, Hernandez contends, collected $1 billion. What he does not point out is this: California’s budget for 2020 was over $384 billion. Deducting California’s revenue gain ... and I use that term lightly, that leaves $1.7 billion for the remaining nineteen (19) states to make a big dent into their budget.
To bring it home, Colorado’s budget in 2020 was over $371 billion. Let’s not spend this impressive revenue all at once. Blood money is what I call it. And I haven’t’ even begun to cite the cost of medical and mental health the pot legalization in Colorado has generated. It is astounding.
Kirsten Swenson
Elbert
Snowstorm newspaper delivery
Wow! Kudos to my Gazette carrier, whose name is unknown to me, so I thank him or her publicly for delivering my paper Feb. 3.
I was pleasantly surprised to have it in my driveway, barely discernable by the way, because of all the snow on top of it — above and beyond for sure and much appreciated.
I knew I would be able to access it online as many others had to understandably do, but I still prefer to receive the paper copy with my first cup of coffee every day and that person’s dedication allowed that to happen!
Gayle Rappold
Colorado Springs