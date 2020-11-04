A movement to erase our history
You will probably get a couple of dozen responses pointing out that Mount Evans is the 14th highest peak in Colorado, not the ‘state’s highest peak’, as cited in the article. While most Coloradans would not have to look this up, 20 seconds research would have avoided this.
The more important story, unaddressed in the article, is the renaming of mountains, buildings, (gulches?), sports teams, the removal of statues and plaques, and words and phrases that can no longer be spoken is part of a movement to erase our history, and with it our culture.
The result of this described in George Orwell’s novel “1984,” where no one can remember history or facts as they really were because the party manipulated them to fit the current narrative. Language is changed so that people can no longer think bad thoughts, much less articulate them.
These seemingly good-hearted changes are just plain chilling.
Dave Vandenberg
Colorado Springs
The only nonessential businesses
There is no such thing as a nonessential business. All businesses are essential. Employees go to work and use their pay on their rent or mortgage, buy food from restaurants and grocery stores, pay for their cellphones and utilities, get their hair cut, see their doctors, tithe at church, pay their car loans, buy gas, get clothes for their growing children, go to the gym to improve their health. The recipients of that money pay their taxes, employees, mortgages, utilities, and buy supplies. The gas station owner pays the fuel supplier. The fuel supplier pays the refinery who pays the extractor, who pays extensive severance taxes and fees, including royalties to landowners. The landowners pay taxes, send their kids to college, buy health insurance. Etc, etc, etc.
And where do those taxes go? To the “essential” workers: Police, fire, teachers. Employers also pay unemployment taxes. This money funds those who are out of work due to the ongoing lockdowns.
The CDHPE levels are still lockdowns — just variations in severity. Gov. Jared Polis needs to open up our state, not lock it down.
The only nonessential business is the one that is permanently closed.
Leslie Brown
Colorado Springs
Needs greater than a name change
I am glad that the continuing discussion on the possible mascot name change at Cheyenne Mountain has actually reraised some other, more important Native American issues. Becky Warmack’s recent comments certainly illuminated that there are many needs much greater than just a name change.
Yes, many of our Native American reservations continue to live without even some of the basic necessities that most of us take for granted. Clean, easily accessible water comes immediately to mind since it is either contaminated in the ground wells or has to be trucked in large containers on a regular basis. Just imagine if all of us had to rely on such a system. There wouldn’t be those long showers or green lawns anymore. Adequate food and clothing are additional concerns that are often met with generous donations. I always shook my head at those grocery stores that did not stock low-sugar food and drinks for a highly diabetic population. And now especially during COVID-19, there is even more of a demand for reliable health care. Some communities are closed to coming and going, which means that people cannot get to their jobs, very few of which can be done online.
Of course, Warmack did seem to state that none of us support these causes when actually many of us do in one way or another. There are numerous organizations that people can participate in, both sacred and secular to help alleviate these situations. Things have improved for Native Americans over time thanks a lot to the continuing feelings of guilt that date back to the late 1800s. Interestingly enough though is the fact that most Native Americans today do not hold a grudge for the past but rather have moved on into the present (note all of the satellite dishes and new trucks). And make sure to notice those nice schools and casinos.
Yes, we are living in a time of political and racial correctness. Warmack hits it right on the head with her thoughts of outsiders just jumping on the bandwagon without really participating in the bigger picture. This is a common pitfall of a tribe known as the Armchair Wannabes.
Chris Jones
Colorado Springs
Start making better decisions
Having read Leonard Pitts column for many years, I was once again struck by his insight and eloquence in expression. Time, indeed, to turn away from what has become accepted behavior and reach for a better way of coexisting.
When the 2-year-old acts out, we don’t accept their behavior; we remind them this is not acceptable, we ask them to ‘use their words’ not because we expect them to be able to articulate well, but we are training then to be in control of their emotions, not just act on them.
It is past time to expect civility and respectful speech and behavior from those in public positions, from the news media, from each other; it is time to establish new norms, new expectations. We do not want to bury our faults and failings under a veneer of civility, but engage them with uncommon (for these times) decency.
Confront racism, sexism, homophobia or other glaring sins in our culture? Yes, of course. But do this in a way that invites the other person to hear you. Do not ‘agree to disagree’ on these national wrongs, anymore than you would allow a child to assert their dangerous and harmful thoughts as ‘right’ or as their right to act on. But we don’t shame and hit the child either.
Pitts said that America is a decision made up of all the choices we make. We better start making better decisions about how we engage with each other, or we will lose — much more than an argument.
The Rev. Deborah Tinsley
Colorado Springs