The next time it’s foggy out
Last Monday morning fog brought some scary moments. This is a good time to remind people on how to be seen. Many have newer cars with automatic headlights which work great in the dark. However, they won’t be on in the fog since it is still quite bright outside. I saw more than a few cars with no headlights or tail lights just appear in the mist. Secondly, slow down. Vehicles were going 55 mph on Black Forest Road in the fog. The last suggestion is if you must be out in these conditions use your flashers to be seen from further away. Everyone should periodically take the time to make sure all your lights are working before going anywhere as a precaution. Hope to see you next time it’s foggy.
Dale Gray
Colorado Springs
Elections are serious business
I am disappointed in Colorado!
To think that Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary is preposterous. Folks, do you really believe his campaign promises? Are you really in favor of the Green New Deal? Are you really in favor of Socialism? Do you thoroughly understand Socialism? Have you reviewed the history of Socialism in countries like Nazi Germany in the 1930s, North Korea, Venezuela, et al and you still think we’d be better off with Socialism?
This coming election is very serious business. Please, please research what your candidate stands for, research his/her record of accomplishments not their so-called experience. Experience is meaningless if there is no record of accomplishment!
Jack Rivers
Colorado Springs
Problems with the death penalty
The Gazette Editorial Board has recently claimed the Colorado Legislature’s repeal of the death penalty will create a safe space for killers and likely increase the murder rate in Colorado. The argument chooses to ignore facts and logic. Study after study shows the death penalty is not a deterrent to murder. The murder rate in New York, a state without the death penalty, is almost half of that of Texas, a state notorious for its love of the death penalty. The example offered by The Gazette of Even Ebel actually refutes The Gazettes claim the death penalty is a deterrent. After murdering the Director of Department of Corrections, Ebel fled to Texas and committed suicide by cop rather than return to prison in Colorado.
In sighting the lack of closure The Gazette overlooks the nature of a death penalty case. A typical murder case in brought to trial in under 18 months and the trial itself lasts less than two weeks. Due to Constitutional protections determined by the United States and Colorado Supreme Courts, death penalty cases generally take 4-5 years to reach trials that last 6-8 months and then lead to decades of appeals. The costs of a death penalty case will often quadruple that of a typical murder trial. While the families of some murder victims do favor the death penalty, just as many oppose it. In fact a District Attorney was recently disciplined by the Colorado Supreme Court for publicly bragging about ignoring the pleas of a victims family not to pursue the death penalty.
The death penalty is imposed in a racist and arbitrary manner in Colorado. More often than not the death penalty is sought not as a tool for justice, but to advance the political fortune of those who seek it.
Josh Tolini
Colorado Springs
The cost of lowering college costs
In all ways and in all things, we the people, slowly inch toward Socialism, or as I call it, freeTopia, where all our stuff: health, college, housing, and drugs, is free. The Gazette Pro/Con Feb. 29 article on canceling student loans, outstandingly illustrates this.
Josh Hoxie spends hundreds of words in a sound and fury of explaining that a college degree is necessary in the workplace, how expensive tuition costs are, while lamenting the poor young students, often guaranteed by parents, who now owe a huge debt to a bank. Lots of fury, signifying nothing! Forgive it all because it’s a kind and generous thing; all without showing a dollar cost or a way to handle the myriad details and cases.
Would you forgive the debt of late payers and scofflaws, and most importantly would you reward the on-time payers who have paid down their debt to say 50% of the original loan? Would those with small balances receive a pay back of what they have already paid? Remember we want to ‘do the right thing.’
Hoxie opines that current graduates are better educated and informed than previous graduates. Hooey! When TV reporters ask Harvard and Columbia students to identify pictures of presidents, vice presidents, or Supreme Court judges, they answer…Duh.
Without stealing the thunder of any presidential candidate — I have a plan! It doesn’t cost trillions! Nor does it raise taxes. Make a onetime assessment of all the endowments of colleges from the Ivy League to West Coast giants like Stanford of 30% for an educational advancement and participation fee to support lowering tuition. All money goes to an investment trust account for future student tuition. Second, assess the salaries of all college presidents 30% per year for the same program, and let’s not forget the real reason for education, assess head football coaches at the same 30% per year. Establish a new football league called ‘NFLC’ (NFL Choice) where the best high school players will go directly to play at high salaries and signing bonuses, thereby saving classroom seats for people interested more in learning than an NFL career. If sale of tickets and rental of stadiums doesn’t show large enough profits, then employ the hundred thousand seat stadiums for lectures on Saturdays about the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. With all those funds, it’s clear that tuitions could be significantly lowered and within reach of most college applicants. God Bless America and free speech.
Jack Flobeck
Colorado Springs
Negative impact of parking changes
Last Monday evening, we attended an event at a church on East Pikes Peak Avenue, downtown. The event included dinner and a concert, starting at 6 p.m. and lasting until between 9:30 and 10 p.m. We carefully timed our arrival to be just after 6, planning to use the four-hour window recently updated on parking meters. We were disappointed to see that all the meters on East Pikes Peak Ave were marked as “1 hour parking.” The meters were all near but not directly in front of the Post Office, but the Post Office was closed. No button on the meter responded to any prompt. Instructions on the meters were very confusing. A number of frustrated event-goers stood around trying to figure out what to do, wondering if we were going to have to come out every hour (during the concert!) to feed the meters.
We attend concerts/events downtown (mostly Philharmonic) an average of 30 evenings/Sundays a year. We always had dinner at a downtown restaurant before or after these events. A four-hour limitation does not provide us a comfortable margin to continue to do this. In the future, we will be dining at restaurants outside downtown, so we can squeeze within the time limit and only attend the concert downtown.
No one ever agrees with everything the mayor/city council do, but everyone we know considers this the most foolish policy ever inflicted on Colorado Springs. We don’t mind paying more money, but the change in hours and limitations is just absurd. Government should realize the negative impact they have caused downtown businesses and their lack of goodwill toward its citizens.
John and Helen Mauss
Colorado Springs
Abortion as a hate crime
What if we had the ability to identify through genetic testing of an unborn child in the womb, its disposition toward its perceived sex and its physical sex. And, what if a pregnant woman decided to abort because she found out her child was going to be gay or trans? I’m wondering if in “that case” she would not be allowed to abort? Would it be considered a “hate crime?” Just wondering...
For the record, I favor “states rights” in deciding abortion rights on the political side of things (and I treat gays and trans people the same as I do any person because I think they deserve to be treated with dignity and equality).
Recently I’ve decided abortion is wrong, morally. I just read David J. Baker’s piece, “No place for the death penalty” (Gazette, March 4) and he says, “A nation that employs the death penalty lowers itself to the level of the murderer. There is no place for capital punishment in a civilized society.” I wonder, Mr. Baker, to the level of whom are we lowering ourselves when we take the life of an innocent baby in the womb?
Douglas Gryboski
Colorado Springs