The next great generation
This group of seniors, in high school or college, will be the best of their generation. They lost the commencement, the cap and gown and the grad parties that follow. For college grads they lost an economy. Their internships and jobs have dried up.
But, this happened to all of them. This universal understanding that they are not alone makes them special.
Each time I talk to my daughter, a recent CU Boulder graduate, I feel sad but she and her friends are all experiencing this as a group. A group of optimists that they will come out stronger and better for it. They will be the next great generation because their dreams have had to change.
You are the next great generation!
Congratulations, graduates of 2020.
Cheryl Lafon
Colorado Springs
The best in our young people
Bravo! To Ella Rian Sufak for her wonderful letter to the editor May 1. As a 2020 Palmer High School graduate she wrote of all the graduation milestones these young people will be missing due to COVID-19. This young women articulated the best in our young people. She expressed concern for others but most important she expressed hope for the future.
We all need this hope and I have always said it will be the young people who give us hope. I am so proud of you! Good luck in your future.
From a former Terror, class of 1965. Persevere young woman!
Patricia Leveille
Colorado Springs
Year-round school a possibility?
Some of you are still around that remember the year-round schools in District 11 in the 1970s. The plan was begun because the schools in the Village Seven area were getting too crowded. The school year was divided into three parts. One group was on vacation for about eight weeks and then the others were in school about 16 weeks. This was rotated. Teachers usually stayed with their original group. This plan could allow students to be less crowded and more spread out during the virus scare.
I know there are still teachers in the area who worked these years. Perhaps their input could be gathered and see what people think.
Elaine Tourville
Colorado Springs
Find an alternative to ADUs
I concur with Neil Talbott, City Council needs to reassess this (ADU) travesty.
Is this not the same planning commission that approved housing development in landslide areas? Accountability? The summer after Hurricane Katrina, I worked supporting FEMA under Admiral Thad Allen, I helped craft the FEMA Catastrophic Search and Rescue Plan. During that summer I also worked on ground evacuation plans including special needs residents evacuation.
Given that experience and my own west of I-25 traffic gridlock with 32,000 of my fellow Colorado Springs residents during the Waldo Canyon Evacuation in June 2012, I have serious concerns about traffic congestion and related effects with additional ADUs being added in Colorado Springs, especially west of I-25 in the still concerning Wildland Fire Zone.
Many of us bought homes in Colorado Springs zoned for single family dwellings. As you know, that equates to a certain density of the population. Unless City Council is willing to add additional lanes to our major roads into and out of our neighborhoods to handle the additional cars on the road due to ADUs, you will put lives at risk during the next natural disaster (floods, wildfires, etc.).
Now that we are in a pandemic environment, thousands of Springs residents are losing their jobs.
Why not find an alternative to ADUs by converting upcoming available commercial office space (work-from-home) and higher hotel vacancy (less tourism) space to housing available to manage residency for our citizens?
This eliminates traffic saturation and allow better use of our available space.
Jim Zietlow
Colorado Springs
Support for the Postal Service
I fully agree with a statement provided by Sherry Whitsett in her plea for monetary resources to support the Postal Service: “congressional efforts to provide real financial relief to your public Postal Service were shamefully stopped by this administration.” The administration refers to one Donald J. Trump and the stoppage is due to:
1) his news bite belief that Amazon is receiving a good financial deal to deliver packages via the Postal Service. Actually, it is not Amazon that is of great concern but its owner Jeff Bezos. Bezos also owns the Washington Post, a large newspaper whose editorials constantly bruise Trump’s fragile ego; and 2) if the Postal Service succeeds and more states allow voting by mail ballot (as does Colorado) the president is greatly concerned about losing the November election. He rationalizes that the more voters in the election, the more votes a Democrat will receive. He is obsessed with voter fraud, something that simply does not happen on any scale that would swing an election. But that fear is not only Trump’s alone. State legislatures across the country that are controlled by Republicans are constantly trying to keep citizens from voting.
Voting by mail ballot would allow many more citizens to exercise their constitutional right.
However, if the Postal Service cannot operate then fewer citizens will vote. If the Service succeeds then what is the next plan to stop voting?
Michael Nelson
Colorado Springs