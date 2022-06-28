The new parks director
Colorado Springs will shortly begin a new search for a new parks director. As a concerned, tax-paying citizen, I’d like to offer some criteria to be considered by City Hall in its search. While our parks and open spaces are big tourist attractions and revenue-generators, they are first and foremost invaluable community-owned and utilized assets. They are why many of us choose to live here.
The new parks director should thus demonstrate a clear appreciation and understanding of what truly make Colorado Springs unique and special: its open and natural landscapes. She/he should be absolutely fearless in advocating for the protection of these rapidly dwindling and often endangered landscapes and their fragile ecosystems. S/he should be confident in uttering the word “environment” within the hearing range and presence of the powers-that-be at City Hall. S/he should have the humility to appreciate the fact that s/he is being paid, not only adequately, but handsomely by citizens out of their hard-earned dollars, and certainly not by the politicians and/or developers. The corollary is that s/he should strive to listen with respect and understanding to the tax-paying citizens while working to address their concerns in ways that are both pro-active and positive.
Further, the new parks director should be confident and visionary enough to recognize and validate what already works extremely well and to not try to fix (i.e.”control”) what is not broken. What I’m referring to here is recent moves by the Park Department to totally control the relationship with volunteer “Friends Groups” in what one group referred to as a “my way or the highway” kind of diktat. Over the years Friends Groups have shown themselves to be highly effective, not only in fund-raising and providing sweat equity, but in their successful advocacy that has immeasurably increased the parks and open spaces in the city’s system — just two outstanding examples are Stratton Open Space and the stunning Red Rock Canyon.
Ruth Obee
Colorado Springs
A world without religion
What Mike Rosen fails to realize is that when John Lennon imagined a world without religion, he envisioned a world without the inquisition, the witchtrials, the genocide of the native Americans, the Holocaust and the crusades, all killings “justified” by religion.
In today’s world, religion is often used to marginalize the LGBTQ+ community, women, immigrants, and those of differing faiths, to name a few. Organized religions, often based on fear and rooted in violence, are man-made institutions just like for-profit corporations are. Lennon dreamed of a world based on humanity which arises out of love. Sadly, belonging to an organized religion and living a godly life are not always mutually inclusive.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs
For-profit
health care system
I left the Church of my childhood when my bishop appeared on ABC’s Nightline in 2004 to declare he would refuse communion to Catholic politicians who oppose one way among many to reduce abortions, by outlawing them. He was quietly scolded by his fellow bishops for improperly speaking for all of them on national television, but now, his successor and the other Colorado bishops have echoed his myopic view that criminalizing abortion is the only solution. They are attacking the symptom while ignoring the source of the problem!
Our antiquated, for-profit healthcare payment system, which creates multi-million dollar incomes for thousands of insurance executives, many times more than doctors and nurses earn, influences many abortion decisions. The other factor is the economic environment Republican lawmakers have created for parents. Bishops should consider what a woman, girl, or couple is facing when raising a child in that environment, not merely the decision they make as a consequence.
Individuals are responsible for massive health care bills while Republicans push to make insurance less and less affordable. They vote against parental leave, child health care services, daycare, and early childhood education. Our maternal death rate is three times worse than the industrialized nation in second place, with most deaths among Jesus’ favorite people, the poor.
We are the only wealthy nation that refuses to support young families in these ways, refusals that are imposed by lawmakers who represent a minority of Americans. If Colorado bishops were truly “pro-life” and not merely “anti-abortion,” they would deliver their morality message to both sides of the aisle, not just to pro-choice legislators.
Tim Rowan
Monument
Time for new leadership
A recent Gazette article quoted Gov. Jared Polis as stating “Everything we do in our administration is focused on cutting costs and saving people money.” That must explain why the Democrats illegally pushed through an increased state gas tax without a vote of the people. To save us all money, right? Such hypocrisy.
And regarding the $750 TABOR refund coming to residents in September, do you really think the state would issue this refund if it were not required by law? Don’t be fooled. The governor is taking full credit as his own idea for something that is required by law. The current administration does not know how to spend your money better than you do! It’s time for new leadership in Colorado.
Chase Vendl
Colorado Springs
Holding onto offic
es
The Democratic strategy for holding onto offices during this fall’s election is not about logic, reason or science. It’s not about saving families, saving money, or reducing government spending. Their strategy is to “harness the outrage and sadness after abortion ruling.”
Really? They want to use emotions over killing babies to stay in office instead of actually helping the American people through the inflation they created? They call conservatives “extreme” for wanting to keep babies alive. Valuing human life is “extreme”? I pray dozens of Democrats lose their offices in landslides across this country for their desire to oppress our citizens instead of helping them.
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs