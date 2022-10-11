The new HOV lanes in the gap
I had the opportunity to travel the new HOV (toll lanes). I noticed on one of the signs that will show the costs to travel, at the bottom of the sign is HOV3+. Now wait a minute, I am a taxpayer and as such I partly paid for this lane. However, HOV 3+ means that to legally travel in the toll lane there has to be three or more persons in my vehicle. And there is the catch, I drive a truck with only 2 seats. There for I cannot travel in a lane I helped pay for.
Seems sort of unfair or does CDOT not care? There is a kicker, along the route there are signs stating fines for not having 3+ occupants in your vehicle. I went through all the misery of driving the gap during toll lane construction and I can’t use it.
Ross Kuhnle
Colorado Springs
A modest proposal
We are in an energy bind. The Biden administration is doing everything it can to limit the exploration and delivery of America’s oil and natural gas and putting all their ducks into wind and solar. These latter two can never replace the need for oil and natural gas, especially in the short time.
Why not exploit the rich resources of our country in oil and natural gas, and our ability through fracking, to supply America and the free world with low priced gasoline and more. At the same time, get the government to promote small nuclear reactor development, to bring that energy source to full fruition, the only true avenue to non-polluting unlimited energy. In the short term, the U .S. will have much needed energy at a low cost, put many Americans back to work, greatly assist Europe in their need for energy, and diminish the power of OPEC and Russia. In the long term, let the free market determine which energy sources are best suited to supply America with the energy it needs.
Erik Lessing
Monument
Parents involved in education
As a resident and taxpayer in Academy District 20, I join the nearly two dozen speakers at the Oct. 6 school board meeting (plus many others in the District) in expressing full support for the efforts of District 20 board of education President Tom LaValley and other board members to encourage parents to take an interest in what their children are being taught in school; to hold accountable the district, schools and teachers for properly educating their kiddos; and to be watchful of the kinds of books included in school libraries.
It’s hard to believe anyone would be concerned by school board officials promoting increased parental involvement in the education of their children. This is particularly the case in the current environment where parents have discovered efforts by some educators in the U.S. to sexualize their children, include graphic books in school libraires that promote pedophilia and sexual perversion, hold drag queen story hours in elementary schools, promote the transitioning of minors, rewrite American history to highlight our country’s failings while understating its accomplishments, and tell some children they’re doomed to fail in our society because of the color of their skin.
Ultimately, parents are responsible for the positive growth and development of their kiddos in collaboration with teachers, librarians, and administrators. So, it is extraordinarily reasonable for them to be involved in, and watchful over, the education of their children.
Joe Baldwin
Colorado Springs
Support for school board president
The recent District 20 school board meeting was sad to say the least. D-20 board president Tom LaValley was excoriated by parents and teachers, accusing him of encouraging parents to “bully and intimidate librarians and teachers.” His crime? Simply stating parents should “hold the district, school and teacher accountable” if they see objectionable material in school libraries.
Having seen LaValley in action over the past several years, tirelessly defending the students and teachers in his district, “bullying” and “intimidating” are the furthest adjectives I can think to describe him. His passionate defense of decency and fairness are second to none and D-20 parents and teachers should be proud to have him serve. Thankfully many also spoke in defense of his amazing leadership. Funny, seems the only ones bullying and intimidating are those seeking to push their woke agenda on the most innocent segment of our community.
Rich Eddington
Colorado Springs
Display of bad sportsmanship
I have never been more disgusted by a horrible display of sportsmanship than what I witnessed Friday, Oct. 8. In a game played in Rye against Colorado Springs Christian School, at the end CSCS kicked an onside kick, a Rye player recovered and was njured. The CSCS coach stood 10 feet from the down player while he was being attended to screaming at officials about possession the whole time.
Way to go coach. Really impressive way to show these young men that winning is all that matters. Never mind how badly the player injured could have been. Absolutely disgusting. This coach should be at a minimum suspended and in my opinion should not be leading young men. Thanks to the players who all took a knee out of respect despite the idiot coach.
Jay Leach
Rye
Who is Jared Polis?
Jared Polis is one of the “Gang of Four” — four wealthy Coloradans who make a concerted effort to support Democratic issues. The “Gang of Four” are: Pat Stryker, Rutt Bridges, Tim Gill, and Jared Polis.
Polis is active in Coloradans for Clean Government. CCG sponsored and passed Amendment 41 under his leadership. Amendment 41 may be summed up as: “The measure prohibited elected officials or their immediate family members from accepting gifts and restricted former elected officials from working as a paid lobbyist for two years after leaving office.” (Colorado State Legislative Council)
On its face, the amendment seems noble. But, what does it suggest when the primary donor to pass this Legislature is Polis, who donated a quarter of a million dollars? The other donor is Colorado for Common Cause. Colorado for Common Cause states their value as: we believe that government should reflect the interests of average Coloradans — not special interests. Do two large donors reflect the ordinary citizen or a particular interest?
Polis is a self-proclaimed democratic Libertarian. Those opposing Amendment 41: Colorado Restaurant Association, National Restaurant Association, Outback Steakhouse, and Colorado Automobile Dealers Association. Which donor list, reflects individual franchises and small businesses? Does passing Amendment 41 support individual economic opportunity? Does, opposing or supporting the amendment encourage freedom?
Roger Miller
Colorado Springs