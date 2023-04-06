The many demands on our water

I am writing to express my disappointment with the Bureau of Reclamation about recent extremely low water releases from the Lake Pueblo Dam into the Arkansas Tailwater. On March 28 and Tuesday, the flows were dramatically reduced to 7 and 9 cubic feet per second respectively. By comparison the historical average flow for this time of year is about 370 CFS ( +/- 90 CFS during the recent drought years). I am starting to understand the demands on water in our drought and the “features” of Colorado water law, but I would like all to consider the impacts this has on a world-class tailwater trout fishery and other outdoor recreation activities enjoyed by many up and down the Colorado Front Range (including those whose livelihoods depend on the river).

This is prime spawning time for the rainbow trout as well as prime nesting season for many of the birds. I fished the river on March 29 and saw firsthand that about 60% of the trout redds were dry, untold millions of trout eggs dry and dead! The effect on the aquatic insects that fish and birds depend on is yet to be discovered. Perhaps this is a wake-up call to balance the many demands on our water today.

The damage to the river ecosystem this year is done, but I hope we can avoid further destruction in the future.

Bob Garrett

Colorado Springs

Responsible pet ownership

I am sharing my unease about the significant problem of abandoned dogs in our neighborhood, which is ethically incorrect and detrimental to animals and the community.

Deserting dogs violates their trust and connection with their human families.

Abandoning a dog can cause physical, emotional, and behavioral issues, such as contracting illnesses, malnourishment and injuries.

Our neighborhoods grapple with ramifications like public health and safety concerns and overwhelmed local shelters and rescue groups.

We can establish a more compassionate society for people and our cherished dog friends by endorsing responsible pet ownership and supporting organizations striving to assist these animals.

Josiah Cisneros

Woodland Park

State’s PERA fund

Re: Underwater Colorado Public Employees Retirement Fund.

This letter to the editor is a “heads-up” to the state of Colorado public employees, who upon retirement will become financially dependent upon the Colorado Public Employees Retirement Fund.

While the fund is under the ultimate stewardship of Democrat Gov. Jared Polis; the Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado is an investment fund managing more than an estimated $17.3 billion in Colorado public employee retirement monies and is run by Amy McGarrity.

Based upon my observations, my “heads-up” to Colorado’s civil servants is that Boulder’s closet socialist Gov. Polis is intentionally covering up the real value of your retirement savings; by not instructing McGarrity that she “mark-to-market” the $17.3 billion claimed by Polis and McGarrity to be the real value of your retirement nest eggs.

Therefore, I strongly suggest the public employees of Colorado demand a CORA action and a “mark-to-market” analysis be conducted on your supposed $17.3 billion retirement nest egg.

Carl McWilliams

Glenwood Springs

Shoddy construction problems

I don’t have the answer to construction liability law or practice. What I do know is this: a close relative of mine and spouse purchased a condo in Denver built within five years of their purchase.

Now the HOA is paying structural engineers to examine multiple buildings for the cause of exterior and interior cracking and shifting.

Every time it gets cold, their laundry pipes freeze if they don’t keep water constantly on, indicating a lack of proper insulation. The gas meters had to have protective bollards installed just last year after a delivery truck backed into and broke the gas line at my relative’s wall, filling the house and garage with a gas leak.

These indicate improper construction, and worse, improper inspection. I suggest lawsuits will continue as long as shoddy construction is accepted by authorities having jurisdiction.

John Bender

Monument

‘Color me tired of it’

In the Monday April 3, Gazette the caption under a look back photo reads: In this 1905 photograph two Black women stand by a picket fence in front of a house by a dirt road.

I can see that they are Black.

What I can’t see is why this has to be denoted. I doubt a caption would read, two White women.

Color me tired of it.

Billy Greer

Colorado Springs

Idea is as bad as the name

Last Friday’s ‘ViewPoint’: “Under Polis’ plan, it’s locals be damned” says “authority for the new regime would be the Colorado Department of Local Affairs”.

Does anyone else see the idiocy of this name? How can something be ‘local’ if it is run by a Colorado (state) department?

Personally, I think the idea of Senate Bill 23-213 is as bad as this department name.

Brian Eschner

Colorado Springs