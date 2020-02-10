The lowest common denominator
Ruben Navarrette: Boy, did you get it wrong. Your column was so off it was almost laughable. So, if I read you correctly, you think the only people who found the Super Bowl halftime show offensive, disgusting, and shocking are the conservative moms and dads in red states, the same people who sit idly by tolerating the breaking apart of families and the caging of toddlers?
Let me set you straight Mr. Navarrette. I and others with whom I watched the show are not conservatives, nor do we tolerate what this president and the Senate has done to our country and to humanity in general. I could not agree more that shows like “The Bachelor” are degrading and should not be watched, nor aired. But when do two wrongs make a right?
When did it become acceptable to display R-rated sexually explicit public displays for all of our nation’s children during a sporting event? When did it become acceptable for this nation to adore and respect two women, just because they are “hard-working Latinos” who even further degrade morality? When did it become acceptable, and even praised, for that Latino artist to place her 11-year old daughter on the same stage as a beacon to all young girls to emulate this type of behavior? When did it become commonplace to appeal to the lowest common denominator in our society?
If these same women had used this opportunity to both honor their heritage and used class and common sense to appeal to a higher level of decency, then and only then would many of us have come away inspired and grateful.
Until then, your praise of these women is unjustified and misplaced. Be brave and tell it like it is. Two wrongs never make a right.
So it was a joke on American morality? Pardon me while I do not find it funny, but I do find your column laughable.
Patricia Mullen
Colorado Springs
Reinforced faith in humanity
I just wanted to let The Gazette know how moved I was by the article about the retired Air Force Staff Sergeant who had no family. It’s uplifting to see articles of kindness on the front page.
Thank you to the El Paso County residents who attended his military service at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.
You have reinforced my faith in humanity.
David A. Routhier
Colorado Springs
A crisis made worse by government
The Chinese government has been attempting to contain not only the virus itself but information about the virus from spreading throughout its own borders and beyond. When the coronavirus first emerged, Chinese officials were refusing to label it as a virus and were identifying it only as pneumonia or other illnesses. One doctor, Li Wenliang, who attempted to bring greater medical attention to the crisis in its infancy was silenced by state authorities and forced to declare his statements illegal lies. Li Wenliang later contracted the disease and died from it Friday morning, becoming a martyr in the process.
The economy of China has been threatened tremendously as foreign manufacturers who rely upon Chinese labor, such as Tesla and Apple, are shutting down factories where the virus has emerged. In addition to this, the Chinese government is not allowing citizens in infected regions and cities to leave their homes, further exacerbating the economic consequences of the virus.
President Xi Jinping has crafted immense economic and political success during his tenure as the head-of-state for the People’s Republic of China. But now President Xi finds himself in a crisis that could undermine not only his rule in China, but the prowess he has built for China. What makes this crisis so threatening for President Xi and his government is the simple fact that this did not come from a foreign government or terrorist body.
Jackson Belva
Colorado Springs
Romney voted out of spite
In regards Gary King’s thoughts on Mitt Romney’s voting to impeach President Donald Trump, Sen. Romney said “my conscience dictates, that I have to do this,” but that is not his job. His job is to represent the people of Utah, who mostly approve of President Trump, not himself.
You don’t vote on your conscious, you vote on evidence. Sen. Romney and President Trump despise one another, and Sen. Romney, in my opinion, is voting against the president simply out of spite. I predict that this will, and rightly so, cost him his seat.
Leo Jones
Colorado Springs
The law of holes
It seems the Dems are ignoring Will Rogers’ advice about holes: When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.
Harold Eidson
Colorado Springs
The most classless act
In response to Don Ketels’ letter that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s ripping up a copy of Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech was “the most classless act by a politician” that he has seen in 72 years.
I guess President Trump mocking an individual with disabilities at a rally was not considered classless. How is it that Trump gets a pass for so many of his rude comments and transgressions?
Stacy Sahlstrom
Colorado Springs