The loss of a great thinker
On Dec. 2, America lost one of its great thinkers. He was a giant! Walter Williams was a poor black kid who grew up in the ‘projects’ of Philadelphia during 1940s. He became one of Americas great economists and as a Ph.D. taught at George Mason University.
He challenged conventional wisdom regarding liberty, race, and public education, and he used detailed research to make his points. Above all, he loved this country and urged a return to moral clarity and individual responsibility.
He was easy to read and understand as his 13 published books and thousands of columns attest to.
He was my favorite columnist and among the great economic minds of our time. Williams disliked the ever-growing nanny state and the corresponding socialist philosophy taking hold in America. He help me evolve in my thinking. Through him, I discovered FEE (the foundation of economic education), Ludwick Von Mises, Adam Smith and other great economists.
Moreover, thanks to Williams, I came to understand that liberty and free markets go hand and glove and ever-expansive government is in opposition to individual freedom. As Williams often pointed out: government can not give 1 dollar’s worth of benefit to one American lest it first takes that dollar from the purse of another American (or indebts that ‘other’ American’s children for it). Williams loved our Constitution and acknowledged government’s legitimate role and responsibility. He only urged that the government stay within that constitutional guard rails
Friday, another American giant eulogized his best friend and mentor of over 50 years! Thomas Sowell wrote about Williams. Sowell is my second favorite columnist and author of several books. He is another of America’s great economists and champion of liberty.
Walter Williams said that on the day he dies, he hoped it would be after teaching a class. He got his wish! Thank you, Mr. Williams!
Rest In Peace — Walter — from a devoted fan.
Len Bentley
Colorado Springs
Ban on elective surgeries
My wife is unable to get out of bed and is in constant pain. She is in need of three elective surgeries. The surgeries will easily fix her problems. She is unable to do so because of the ban on elective surgeries.
I cannot think of a more secure environment than a place where elective surgery can take place.
We are talking about a limited number of people, and everyone can be checked for the virus prior to surgery.
This is certainly a more secure environment than a liquor store.
The governor’s decision on this is absurd.
Dennis Mercadal
Colorado Springs
Illegally shutting down a highway
Thank you, District Attorney Dan May, for not allowing a plea bargain for the criminals who illegally blocked I-25 in June. Their reckless behavior endangered the lives of not just themselves but innocent people driving on the interstate. This sends a clear message that illegal activity will not be tolerated in our county.
For their attorney Josh Tolini to claim this is unconstitutional is laughable. Where in the Constitution is the right to plea bargain? There is a huge difference between lawful assembly and illegally shutting down a highway.
If these cases drag on into January, let’s hope our new DA, Michael Allen, will pursue the same course of action.
Tom Lavalley
Colorado Springs
Lead by example
My thoughts are that our leaders who initiate these draconian rules on restaurants and bars should lead by example. They should go without an income just as they are dogmatically forcing the aforementioned to do. A good leader never asks something of someone that they themselves would not do. Our governor is paying his bills. Our governor is not standing in a food line. Our governor is making his mortgage payment. Lead by example, Gov. Jared Polis.
Leo Jones
Colorado Springs
Access to a healthy environment
I truly don’t think I would have survived the COVID quarantine without being able to escape into nature, and I suspect many others agree. The spring shutdown encouraged us to reflect on the parts of life that we take for granted. Throughout the lockdown, the ability to look up at the sky, feel the grass under my feet, and take a clean deep breath (something the majority of us didn’t often think about pre-COVID) was priceless.
Devastatingly, our access to nature is becoming increasingly threatened. Since 2001, Colorado has lost over a half-million acres of natural lands to development, and the rate of destruction continues to escalate. We owe it to ourselves to demand the protection of these areas. The “Thirty by Thirty Resolution to Save Nature” initiative allows us to do just that. 30x30 calls for the conservation of 30% of America’s natural spaces by 2030. We ask Gov. Jared Polis and Sen. Michael Bennet to continue to advance this conservation goal to protect the Colorado landscape that we so cherish.
Access to a healthy environment ensures our survival — it’s what allows us to breathe.
Grace Gilmore
Colorado Springs
Give government workers vaccine last
The CDC recommendation that the first COVID-19 vaccinations go to “frontline health care workers and elderly residents of long-term care facilities” seems reasonable to me.
I would add one caveat: anyone working in a government job, be they politician or bureaucrat, gets the vaccine last. Politicians and the bureaucracy have a well-documented history of feeling privileged and ensuring that they get preferential treatment. Requiring that they be the last to get vaccinated simply ensures that they stay focused on getting the vaccinations rolled out promptly and widely. Everyone should pressure their elected representatives to adopt this requirement.
Bill Healy
Monument