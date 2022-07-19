Lives of existing residents
To Mayor John Suthers: I was extremely disappointed in your comment on wildfire evacuation plans. Yes, those of us who live in wildland-urban interface areas assume certain risks. However, most of us purchased our land/houses before uncontrolled development was rubber-stamped by the city and county governments. The risk we assumed was based on the point in time when we purchased our property.
Since that time, absolutely no infrastructure has been added, roads are not maintained, and original, planned densities have been completely ignored in favor of the almighty developers.
Two lane roads are no longer adequate to handle the additional thousands of vehicles on the roads, which also add to the very long response times of emergency support. Why aren’t developers required to have infrastructure in place before building thousands of new residences?
Are the lives of existing residents worth less than new development?
Jean Forbes
Colorado Springs
Money is being wasted
The City Council hit rock bottom the other night in west side of town. These people are elected to serve the tax payers. Well they did the opposite again. The residents of the West side voted one way council voted the other way.
These are the same people who voted to increase our utilities rates. Why isn’t the roads in our major streets have a new asphalt on them. I guess it’s another shot down the drain, I see 12 or more traffic cameras up at a cost of over $100,000.00 each and electric powered bikes and scooters all around town at who knows how much. Mobile homes going up to house who knows at another who knows how much and building using our water. But we’re on restrictions on our water but the city isn’t.
A lot of our money is being wasted by the people put in office by us. Why are we being pushed in a corner and not listened to by these people. Do we really need any of these elected officials? I don’t see why, they’re not doing what we want. So don’t vote for anybody running for office in our city that’s already held a spot in this town or any other town.
This city is going way far left in its ways. Put a stop to it ASAP.
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
Make energy cheap
Definition of traitor: one who betrays. A person who betrays his country. I feel this definition fits our current President Joe Biden. His energy policies alone are crippling this country.
He doesn’t seem to understand that on any given day only so much energy is consumed. The price of that energy is governed by supply and demand.
The demand didn’t go up extravagantly in the past two years, but Biden’s policies shut our supply of energy down.
Stop blaming Putin.
If you want to hurt Putin, use your War Powers Act to finish the pipelines, open every oil field, natural gas field and coal mine. Flood the market with every form of energy that is available to us. This will drive down the price of just about everything in the United States. Then let’s supply all the energy that our NATO allies need. This will bring down the price for everyone in the world.
That’s how you really hurt Putin. You make his energy cheap.
And for the Green energy fanatics; this doesn’t increase the amount of fuel being used in a day, just where we buy our energy, and at what cost. Do this and see what happens to the inflation problem.
Paul Stellick
Colorado Springs
New targets for discrimination
While editorially lauding recent Supreme Court decisions that allow tax monies to flow to religious schools, the Gazette strongly criticized some forms of discrimination while completely overlooking others. (Public funds should follow children into religious schools, July 8).
Your editorial assailed age-old Blaine amendments as discriminatory because they singled out religious schools (largely Catholic, serving Irish immigrants) as being ineligible for public finding. But you overlooked the fact that today’s school voucher movement has its own discriminatory past. It traces back to the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision that sought to erase the “separate but equal” stain on public education and paved the way for integrated public schools. Voucher schemes quickly arose as school districts in the South devised a way to keep schools segregated by offering alternative private schools.
In many cases they actually closed public schools and provided white students with private school vouchers. Discrimination? You bet.
Fast forward to today. You and others claim that the recent SCOTUS rulings “end discrimination” by making religious schools newly eligible for public funds. But both the Espinoza v. Montana and the Carson v. Makin rulings force taxpayers to fund religious schools that discriminate.
In Maine, for instance, one of the schools to be funded bars admission of LGBTQ students and another demands such students undergo “counseling” and renounce their sexual orientation or be expelled.
A part of one school’s stated educational objective is to “refute the teachings of the Islamic religion” because it is not God’s truth. Discrimination? Yes again.
Discrimination isn’t ending. In the past, as now, it’s just victimizing different targets. And in 2022 the Supreme Court blesses public funding for it.
Ken Burrows
Colorado Springs