The legacy of Lyda Hill
How lucky I am to call Lyda Hill friend and how lucky this community is that Al and Margaret Hill brought her here as a child to escape the Dallas heat. As a friend, I can share with you that there are no idle moments in Lyda’s life; her mind is constantly examining situations.
Perfect powder days delight her as do complex solutions to problems like the spread of breast cancer.
As a survivor of that deadly disease at a young age, she could afford the best treatment available and then made it her calling to see that mammograms for early detection were available to women regardless of their ability to pay. Her mobile units brought detection to the patient while funding treatment at the Oklahoma Breast Care Center and research at MD Anderson saved the lives of those afflicted.
Making Colorado Springs her second home made our community the recipient of countless thoughtful projects, among them the elevator through solid rock so that handicapped and the less energetic could view her 40 year commitment to sharing Seven Fall’s incredible vistas.
Her love of the family’s projects, the Garden of the Gods Club and its surroundings spurred her to fund and build the Garden of the Gods Visitors Center whose teaching goals enhances visitors appreciation of that natural wonder while The profits from its services were a basis for the foundation that provides funding for park projects and maintenance. Her love of the park and the Center and its projects saw her donating another $6 million dollars to renovate and upgrade the facility.
She doesn’t just give and move on, she stewards her projects, enhancing them, tending them with a mind that never rests.
Frankie Tutt
Colorado Springs
Let bankruptcy discharge loans
President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness may prove to be a promising idea. As an employer I have interviewed people who have college degrees in fine arts, general studies, etc. and they still cannot spell correctly on a resume. Those people I do not feel terribly sorry for, if they have student debt. A considerable number of companies had Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven so why not give students a break?
The tax cut for businesses helped businesses and did not really stimulate hiring but was used to reduce company debt.
I think a significant factor, however, is that student aid from states has dramatically decreased over the years which has forced student borrowing to increase. My wife is a licensed mental health therapist, and she got her master’s degree after borrowing a total of $15,000 over two years when she graduated in 1998. Now, it would be closer to $50,000. I am confident that for-profit schools account for a sizable portion of the financial aid burden. I have a bachelor’s degree and master’s degrees but chose degrees in my areas of interest and offered me immediate employment opportunities. Of course, I still had to work.
The best move is to let student loans be discharged through bankruptcy. They may cause schools to be more careful in their selection criteria and what programs they offer. Also, it will cause future students and their parents to think twice about what they attend college for.
Gerald Riley
Colorado Springs
Student loan forgiveness
A quick note regarding Joe Biden’s recent announcement of student loan forgiveness. I ran across Milton Freidman’s 4 ways to spend money on YouTube.
They are: 1) spending your own money on yourself, which according to Milton the spender economizes and seeks the highest value. 2) Spending your own money on someone else, you economize but don’t necessarily seek the highest value. 3) You spend someone else’s money on yourself (think of a salesman on an expense account), you don’t economize and of course you seek the highest value. 4) You spend someone else’s money on someone else (think politicians in government), you don’t economize nor do you seek the highest value.
Herein lies the difference between the political Democrats and political Republicans. One would rather you keep as much of your own money and spend it wisely on yourself, the other would rather spend as much of your money as they can on some besides you. I say ‘political’ Democrats and Republicans, because I believe the rank and file voting Democrats and Republicans would find consensus on this if you could just turn off the political hatred both sides dish out.
Dan Spohn
Colorado Springs
Big government, more control
Today, President Joe Biden’s student loan aid is the latest example to get America closer to becoming a socialist country. Today’s loan forgiveness is $300 billion that will have to be paid for by the taxpayers. Look at the Inflation Reduction Act, the extra stimulus COVID money, and the open border policy. Why do you think the Democrats aren’t closing the border which costs taxpayers another $85 billion each year?
Because the more people that have to rely on the government brings the Democrats more control over the people that they are subsidizing. Big government, more control! Socialism has failed in every country that has used it.
As Margaret Thatcher once said, Socialism is great until you run out of money.” This big spending is going to be the downfall of our beautiful country. Wake up American before it’s too late!
Kathy Fuhs
Colorado Springs
Correction
The letter “Christ Belongs to Churches.”, Aug. 23, was attributed to the wrong author. The letter was written by Sally Alberts. The Gazette regrets the error.