The last thing we needed

Thank you, City Council, for taking the Constitution extension out of the transportation study. That was strongly opposed in 1969, and the opposition has only gotten stronger.

I am a third-generation Springs native, and the worst thing a city can do is destroy the character of the city to put up a freeway system that runs through the middle of town, mowing down the historic North End, established neighborhoods, schools, etc.

There are thousands that use Constitution as a greenway for biking and walking paths from Village 7 to downtown, to Monument Valley Park, to the Santa Fe trail, to Shooks Run, to the Air Force Academy and all the parks and ice cream places along the way.

The last thing we need is a Los Angeles freeway system running smack dab through the middle of our gorgeous city destroying the character of the city to accommodate growth out east that we don’t have enough water to support anyway.

Karon McCormick

Colorado Springs

Makes no strategic sense

Regarding the new transit center, I can certainly agree with Councilman Bill Murray that it looks like a boondoggle. It makes no strategic sense to continue to locate a new transit center away from the railroad tracks. But then again, it appears that once again the city of Colorado Springs is satisfying the needs of Norwood Development.

I think it is time we get new leaders and a new mayor who don’t always cater to the developers. With the upcoming election, we have a chance to select people who will take an unbiased look at the needs of this community and hopefully a better strategic outlook.

Alan Goins

Colorado Springs

Questioning decades of upbringing

So NBC put enough pressure on James “JB” Brown, and retired NFL head coach Tony Dungy to pull out of the Charis Bible College’s Men’s Advance Conference? Or, has the overall media fussed enough on a comment made indirectly about the “trans” crowd (with reference to cats and litter boxes) to make the front page of the Gazette? Debby Kelley made an accurate quote of Dungy saying “There are people who don’t think Christianity specifically …. should be in the information we give.”

Face up to it — Christianity has unarguably effected more of the world’s history in the last 2,000 years than any event or trend. Now comes the trans, alphabet, woke, and NBC crowd who want to change my pronouns and make me question eight decades of upbringing. I don’t think so. I’ll give you room to do what you want with the pronouns and trans/ alphabet stuff but please, grant me and Tony and JB at least equal time.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Jim Brown

Colorado Springs

A city for living not leaving

Editors: I disagree with your endorsement of Wayne Williams. We should not elect any present incumbent! They want to make us little Denver and Southern California. Stop the developers and send them packing. Keep Colorado Springs as a city for living not leaving. Crime, traffic, homelessness and graft are rampant. Stop the insane city government.

Dan Worley

Colorado Springs

All this chaos is on their shoulders

I want to take exception to Eric Sondermann’s column against the Republican Party published in the Wednesday edition of the Gazette.

Obviously, I am not an accomplished writer or journalist. However, the proof is in the pudding. Denver and the Front Range are in horrific condition. The liberal elected officials have ruined the state of Colorado. The fools right now are trying to fix the penalties for stealing cars that they changed.

Of course, Eric you know Colorado has the highest car thefts in the country directly due to the lax penalties passed by the liberal government that has controlled Colorado for 12 years. Murders are up, serious crime is up, automobile deaths are up, fentanyl deaths are up, and the Denver Public School system is in the dumper.

The homeless issue continues to get worse. With the open borders provided by the Biden administration, now Colorado has an illegals problem. Any conservative voice would be welcome at this point. The Democrats have been in control for a long time, and all this chaos is on their shoulders.

Let’s be crystal clear when Polis and his uber rich gang of five pals took over the state with more money than God, it becomes very obvious that was the beginning and the end for Colorado.

This liberal agenda can’t sustain itself. These fools will have to raise taxes because they have spent more money than they are taking in. Just maybe then the taxpayers of Colorado have to pay more money for less services, they will make good, educated votes.

Trig Travis

Aurora