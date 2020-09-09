The intentions of ministers
David Ramsey says in his piece on “White Too Long” “not one of the ministers wanted to talk on the record. That’s easy to explain. The ministers want to remain at peace with their mostly white flocks.” Why assume the worst about the intentions of ministers, some of the most compassionate and unselfish people around?
As to Robert P. Jones’ book, there’s not one “white Christian church.” To say something about the diversity of Christian churches (denominations) in the U.S. today, you would have to consider all of them from LDS to Orthodox to Pentecostals. If you mean congregations, or members, then all white Christians, including Jimmy Carter and Joe Biden must believe the same about social and racial justice. I don’t think so.
Perhaps Jones means “Non-Black church congregations need to do more to deal with systematic racism.” Still, the ability of ministers to change the views of their congregations only goes so far. Even the Roman Catholic Church, which is perhaps the most hierarchical, teachings on birth control are largely ignored by members.
Jones then moves on to theology, as if, again, there were only one Christian theology, “This individualist theology insists that Christianity has little to say about social injustice.” Apparently, Pope Leo must have been unaware of this (despite employing an army of theologians) when he issued his encyclical on social justice, Rerum Novarum, in 1891.
Perhaps the ministers didn’t respond because they are humbly accepting criticism — even when, as in this case, they don’t need to.
Sharon Friedman
Peyton
They were not losers or suckers
The president is known to have said that military service members who lose their lives while serving their country, losing a limb while in battle, becoming a POW, are losers and suckers. I know this because the Gazette printed the story tucked away on page 7 of the Sept. 4 edition. It should have been printed on page one!
My Uncle Ted was shot down in WWII. He allowed his crew to parachute and those that did became prisoners of war. He and his navigators stayed with the B29 and perished. Another uncle committed suicide after returning from the war due to stress and most likely PTSD. My father and his brothers suffered on return from the war like millions of others who served our country during all wars, combats and operations. I held the hand of a dying soldier in Vietnam. They were not losers or suckers! They were and are the true patriots.
Colorado Springs is a military town. Thousands of active duty, veterans, retirees and their families live here. Where is our outrage at these despicable comments?
Deborah Griffith MacSwain
Colorado Springs
Let’s focus on policy differences
Here we go again! Two months before the presidential election. Salacious, anonymous accusations by weak individuals unwilling to have their names revealed. Biased media coverage in full attack mode without regard to whether there is truth to the allegations. Clearly designed to whip up emotions and manipulate the public to the benefit of a political party. It has become an all too familiar, distasteful, ugly tactic.
As a Gold Star mother, in reading the articles about the allegations in The Gazette this morning, it appeared to me that our beloved fallen heroes were being wrongly and cruelly used by politicians to attack our president. Forgive me, but I found it disingenuous and offensive. And I would caution those who purportedly look into President Donald Trump’s soul and judge him so harshly. Let’s leave that to the Almighty!
Whatever his character flaws, many Americans prefer to look at the president’s actions, as they speak louder than words. A list of what his administration has achieved these past four years will show that he cares deeply about our country, our founding principles, and especially about our military, our veterans, our first responders, and yes, about our fallen heroes and their Gold Star families left behind.
There are many everyday Americans who can attest to that, as evidenced by the passionate and positive speeches given at the RNC.
Let’s cool the partisan rhetoric, focus on policy differences, and let the voters pass their judgment on Nov. 3.
Nancy Hecker
Colorado Springs
Believing anonymous sources
So the editor-in-chief of Atlantic magazine is, standing by his recently published story (and its “credible sources”) that President Donald Trump has disparaged military personnel, their service and sacrifices. So, who are these various “credible sources” that have made these “substantiated” allegations? I, for one, can’t wait to hear their accounts of what the president said.
Wait for it — the “credible sources” that are the basis for the allegations are “anonymous.” That’s right — serious allegations have been made against the sitting commander in chief, but no one making the allegations has the moral courage to stand up and be counted in public.
The editor-in-chief of the Atlantic refers to his sources as “credible.” No, they aren’t credible, if they will not present themselves and publicly assert their allegations.
Gossip is a terrible thing. Seemingly intelligent and well-educated journalism professionals shouldn’t do it. It makes your publication seem, oh, I don’t know, not credible.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs
How we arrived at this point
I have heard it said about our culture, that what once was based on truth, has become based on preference. There is no better evidence of this than the ideas expressed in the opinion written by Catherine Rampell on Sept. 2. While arguing that President Donald Trump must be judged by ‘cold, hard metrics’, she proceeds to do just the opposite. The gist of her argument is that Trump must own up to the economic damage that has occurred during his time in office. While there is no doubt the economy is in shambles, and Rampell points out many evidences to support that, she conveniently forgets to mention the correct cause of the economic downturn. How short must her memory be to not recall how we arrived at this point; due to a worldwide pandemic.
I hope the vast majority of Americans understand that no president from any party or any era could have prevented similar consequences once the economy was forced into a mandated shutdown. Rampell might prefer her view of the world, but it has no backing when the facts of just a few short months ago are reviewed.
Dean Mueller
Colorado Springs