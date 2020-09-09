Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Light snow this morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High near 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Near record low temperatures. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.