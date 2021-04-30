The importance of travel
Sunday marks the start of this year’s National Travel and Tourism Week, an event organized by the U.S. Travel Association.
The tourism industry continues to face very difficult times, and the local travel and tourism landscape in the Pikes Peak region is no exception. In a year with extremely reduced travel, we managed to welcome visitors and support local communities within our region. This year, we are proud to join the U.S. Travel Association in celebrating the people and places that remained resilient throughout 2020 and beyond. As we take steps toward tourism recovery, we reflect on the importance of travel to our local economy, businesses and well-being.
This year’s National Travel and Tourism Week theme is “The Power of Travel,” centered on how impactful travel and tourism is to Colorado Springs. The week of May 2-8, join Visit Colorado Springs in celebrating the power that travel brings to our region — through improved air service, sports, relaxation, sustainability, taste, the arts and outdoor exploration.
Throughout the week, Visit Colorado Springs is highlighting local businesses and attractions that drive the power of travel in the region. We encourage everyone to follow along on our social channels, share our stories as well as your own, and join us in supporting the return of travel and tourism. You can learn more at VisitCOS.com.
Doug Price
Colorado Springs
Infrastructure funding suggestions
The press is full of stories concerning the lack of funding and the poor state of our transportation infrastructure. Some people believe the state of our transpiration infrastructure played a part in our losing the Space Command.
Transportation funding is a complex situation with conflicting objectives. I have a suggestion that can generate funds that can take pressure off the budget for roads and bridges.
My suggestion is one that can quickly free up several tens of millions of dollars. That is the toll lane in the I-25 Gap. As you know the new third lane being a toll road isn’t a popular idea here in El Paso and Douglass counties. The fact that CDOT appeared to have concealed the fact that the long-awaited third lane for the I-25 “Gap” would be a toll lane until after Douglas and El Paso County voters approved additional funding for the project generated considerable backlash. An El Paso County commissioner was possibly voted out of office because he signed a letter of supporting the toll lane. He said he had signed the letter without reading it.
By the application of executive powers, the governor can save millions of dollars and make the “Gap” the highly desirable solution to the I-25 choke point issue. All that is needed is an executive order stopping the purchase and the installation of the toll gathering infrastructure in this project. Leave everything else as is for the road. Even the Republications here in southern Colorado will give a rousing cheer if this happened.
My second suggestion is to sell the $150 million CDOT office building. There are many empty office buildings in the metro Denver area that could host CDOT for a fraction of the cost of this current situation. CDOT doesn’t have the best reputation when it comes to handling money. As reported by The Gazette in its June 14, 2019, edition, CDOT overspent its budget by $582.7 million. In addition, CDOT failed a state sponsored audit.
Jerry Murphy
Manitou Springs
Police force history
The public has been fearful of police, and police have been abused and challenged by the public. Due to public fears concerning the deployment of the military in domestic matters, Robert Peel organized the police force along civilian lines, rather than paramilitary. To appear neutral, the uniform was deliberately manufactured in blue, rather than red which was then a military color, along with the officers being armed only with a wooden truncheon and a rattle to signal the need for assistance. Police were very unpopular.
The force did not routinely carry firearms. It was then also legal (under the Bill of Rights 1689) for members of the public who were Protestants to own and use firearms. After the deaths of officers by firearms authorization was issued on the condition that revolvers would only be issued if a company officer could be trusted to use it safely and with discretion.
Several countries have national police forces, uniformly trained, and rotated through geographic assignments. China has the largest police force in the world. French Gendarmes, Italian Carabineri, Spanish “Leatherheads,” and Canadian Mounties are countrywide, centralized, uniformly trained national police forces. The U.S. has the most decentralized law enforcement. Perhaps we should consider a national police, uniformly trained, and free of local prejudices and connections.
David Finkleman
Colorado Springs
Advancing a false narrative
I wish I could live another 30 years so I can chuckle at the missed predictions (guesses really!) of present-day “climate catastrophists” just like the missed predictions of their counterparts of the past 30 years. Many new scientific studies and books about climate change are challenging the “settled science” paradigm.
If you don’t believe me, please read physicist Steven Koonin’s new book “Unsettled.” Koonin was a top Obama scientist, and he looks at the evidence on warming and CO2 emissions and rebuts much of the dominant political narrative. He does not “deny” the science, rather he “applies” the science.
The more I read the more I am convinced that the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) does not control the temperature, but it is just the opposite, temperature controls the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. It should be noted that “water vapor” is the largest component of “greenhouse gases” (GHG) and it makes up 70% of the earth’s atmosphere. Compare that to CO2 which makes up just 0.04% (400 parts per million). The principle of Occam’s Razor answers the question: Which GHG do you think has the most influence and impact on the Earth’s climate?
Leave it to the hubris of man to think that he can control the climate of the Earth by reducing the amount of CO2. If you want to know what the future holds then read Genesis 9:22, “the Lord said in his heart... While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night, shall not cease.” I know who I’m going to believe.
It is truly unfortunate that if the U.S. continues on its futile path of trying to reduce GHG, we will be sacrificing our nation’s wealth, prosperity, sovereignty and leadership in the world to advance a false narrative.
Tom Hutchcraft
Colorado Springs