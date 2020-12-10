The hop scotch approach
Instead of suing the city to stop enforcement of anti panhandling rules, maybe the ACLU could get involved in stopping the shutdown of businesses in the guise of controlling Covid-19.
Some businesses are being shuttered and will never open again while variances are being granted to others. A restaurant can't serve people indoors but it is OK to do it in a tent on the sidewalk? Air flow is the problem, and anyone who has ever been camping is aware of the airflow problem in a tent. Don't breathe on each other but gyms can be open with the forced air expulsion from exercise or a church where everyone is singing at the top of their lungs is OK?
The obvious fallacy of the hop scotch approach is one issue, but the biggest issue is who gave the government the right to shut down places because their customers get sick through no cause of the business? Let's shut down Highway 24 because drivers going too fast get hurt.
This an egregious overreach of the government and really needs to be stopped or the government is going to be like the bear in your trash. They will keep coming back for more as long as there is no consequence.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
World lost a great voice
America and the world lost a great voice of common sense and decency with the passing of Walter Williams. Last month my 22 year old, dare I say, idealistic daughter asked me what I wanted for Christmas and I said "any book written by Walter Williams". "Who's he?" she asked.
There are certain people who leave this earth and it's like a finger leaving a cup of water. The late great Walter Williams is not one of those people. I know what I'm now getting my daughter for Christmas. You guessed it - a book by Dr. Williams.
Jon Hart
Colorado Springs
Gardner chose to uphold democracy
Whether or not you voted for Senator Cory Gardner, he deserves our recognition for accepting the decision of the Colorado voters. He has not tried to undermine the sanctity of our votes, he has not carried on a childlike tantrum for the world to see, he has not filled the airways with rants, lies and revenge and he most certainly has not encouraged division among us.
Rather, as Ernest Luning's article in the Gazette clearly summarized, Senator Gardner chose to uphold our democracy with dignity, maturity and, frankly, some class. In his last speech, he called for clear minded thinking on both sides of the aisle, asking those elected men and women to work together to meet and solve the critical challenges facing us as a nation.
Connie Higgins
Colorado Springs
Still liking that unity stuff?
Ah, you people who voted for Joe Biden because the so-called “mainstream” media led you to believe he would “unify” the country after four years of the awful Donald Trump.
Example to the contrary: Biden has made Xavier Becerra his choice for health secretary. For Becerra's background, the Associated Press story in Tuesday’s Gazette (Dec. 8) states only that he is a "defender of the Affordable Care Act" who has “experience” as California’s attorney general. Unmentioned is his support for Medicare for All and unlimited abortion. Also, as California’s Attorney General, following up on predecessor Kamala Harris, Becerra has been prosecuting journalist David Daleiden for the crime of exposing Planned Parenthood’s marketing of body parts from unborn babies.
Still liking that unity stuff?
Kenyon Jordan
Penrose
The worst is behind us
With a COVID -19 vaccine on the horizon, and less than two months left with our current president, the worst seems to be behind us. All we have to hope for now is that President Donald Trump realizes the choices he has: accept the inevitable with dignity and self-respect, instead of leaving a legacy of a madman upon the end of his presidency.
It has not been difficult to see President Trump’s tendency to engage in self-sabotage throughout his presidency. No problem there, for as long as he owns his problems and suffers the consequences of his own choices. Unfortunately now, he is sabotaging the country, through his blatant attempt to interfere with the transition process.
When all is said and done, the psychology text books that are probably in the process of being written, will have a lot to explain about the makings of a twisted mind, one that actually managed to make it to the top of the political spectrum of the best country in the world. Amazing how President Trump’s mind has worked, or failed to work, as he has ran this country, and even more amazing to analyze the thought process of those who have supported him, right or wrong.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
Complete lack of moral courage
In a recent interview, Joe Biden said, "And like I told Barack [President Obama], if I reached something where there's a fundamental disagreement we have, based on a moral principle, I'll develop some disease and say I have to resign."
If he really intended to do that, it strikes me as a sign of a complete lack of moral courage. He wouldn’t stand for what he believed to be right or question what he believed to be wrong. He wouldn’t have the fortitude to resign publicly over the issue. No, he’d make up a convenient lie and slink away, leaving his “moral principle” lying on the floor.
I hope he didn’t think that was somehow a courageous thing to do in the service of the White House.
H. Wayne Hall
Colorado Springs
Quite the dichotomy
There was quite a dichotomy in the Sunday, December 6 issue of the Gazette. Two inspiring articles told of dedicated nurses who soldier on in spite of near-total exhaustion, and the awesome Families Together program in which people see a need and fulfill it! But there was also an article about Trump giving an ego-driven speech in Georgia. The accompanying photo showed most of the people in the cheering crowd playing the game "Follow the Unmasked Leader"!
Patricia Kruse
Colorado Springs