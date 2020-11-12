The ‘gold standard’ for voting
My wife and I served as “greeter judges” at our local polling place in Monument. We are so impressed with the integrity and two-person control of the ballots cast in the election last week. Many young people registered and voted for the first time — good for them. We greeted voters as they entered the polling place, entered the time they arrived, escorted them to an election judge who verified they are residents of Colorado, they received a paper ballot to mark their votes in a booth, then moved on to a ballot judge to slip their voted ballot into a sealed box. Some people wanted to drop off their ballot into another sealed drop box.
At the end of Monday evening, 7 p.m. or after the last person voted, two people of different parties (Democrat, Republican or Independent) moved the ballots from both boxes to bags, like bank deposit bags, secured and took them to the El Paso County election office. On Tuesday, County election officials picked up the ballots.
We were given lanyards with your party color and our official badge. We didn’t understand at first, but it made everything above board. Also there were two official watchers observing the process with the ability to call in if they observed issues. Bottom line: we should be proud of our state voting process; whether you agree with any outcome.
Bill Clewe
Monument
Solutions for the homeless
My name is Juliet, and I am a member of Scouts BSA here in Colorado. I have been thinking about the many issues that face our community at this point, issues like domestic violence and abuse rates going up exponentially or political division, long-lasting and frustrating roadwork or the large homeless population. Of all of these issues, it seems that one of the least complex issues to fix might be the unemployed homeless population.
I work in a restaurant in downtown Colorado Springs, and one of the main things that has stuck out to me in my time working downtown is the increasing number of homeless people coming into the business, many times to ask for handouts, which we cannot give out. Other homeless people amble in through the doors, with their belongings, with any number of addictions or mental health problems. I am saddened when I see these people struggling so much, all bundled up with the clothes and blankets they own on cold days, with few places to find refuge.
I keep wondering: why are they stuck in such a sad and hard situation? From there, I automatically start coming up with possible solutions to their problems, none of which are truly ideal or practical, such as work houses to give them jobs, opening up hospitals to them for their health problems, forcing family members to take them in despite whatever circumstances, and so on. But that begs the question: who is going to pay for their medical care or for their housing?
There is no easy solution to having so many unemployed homeless people in our downtown neighborhoods, but I do not think we should give up on them just because every solution is challenging. Of the possible solutions I gave above, which seem the most realistic?
Socialized workhouses have never worked out well, as we can see from many parts of history, especially in England during the Industrial Revolution, where working in socialized workhouses was the cause of much contention between workers and employers, the spread of many diseases, many injuries on the job, and less than fair compensation for work done.
If the government provides public housing for the homeless population, it is almost guaranteed that they will trash the complexes, taking what they can, then leaving the mess; I do not say that because just they are homeless; I believe that because they had no part in the responsibility of acquiring the place of living, they do not feel responsibility to keep it nice and clean.
So, I believe that a solution to one of the facets of this problem is to create a volunteer program to help enable able homeless citizens to become eligible for and complete interviews for jobs at companies that are willing to hire them.
I don’t think that it will be easy to solve this problem, but I do believe that it will be worth it.
Juliet Kidd
Colorado Springs
Balanced radio news
I commend Dave Clark for his diligence in balancing his radio news: NPR from KRCC and CPR, “family-themed content and conservative values” (Wikipedia) from Salem Media’s KSKY in Texas.
I’d demur at his saying that NPR’s recent inclusion of characterizations of President Donald Trump’s statements as without evidence, or just false, violates journalistic ethics. For most of the Trump term, his statements have been repeated by most of the media, while fact-checkers have separately pointed out the falsehoods, now totalling over 20,000.
This year the custom has changed, at NPR and other media (NY Times, Washington Post, LA Times): it is obvious to me that they have decided on this change without enthusiasm — I believe we’d all rather have moderate and well-spoken communication from our leaders. But it is harmful to let blatant falsehood go unlabeled in a public forum.
Owen Cramer
Colorado Springs
Epic in scope and vitriol
Just a question for our new president. When Joe Biden said it was time to “let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end” was he giving instructions to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer or was this just another display of the hypocrisy and short memory of the Democratic party? Their demonization of President Donald Trump was epic in scope and vitriol.
Bill Healy
Monument