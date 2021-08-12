The Gap is a harrowing experience
Oh, stick a needle in my eye. I-25 last night went down to one lane-twice! It takes the patience of a Buddhist monk to travel to Denver these days.
I’ve been driving the 60 mile commute to the northern big brother city for decades. Initially, to get training and later for love. Then I reversed the commute and traveled for a better job and now to care for aging parents. In all the years, I have never seen such a dangerous prolonged highway project. I honestly can’t remember how long ago it started, two years, three?
I just want to thank all of you who drive the Gap with me. We are alive today, and we want to keep it that way. It’s been one harrowing experience and if you don’t know what I am talking about — consider yourself blessed. We know one day it will be tremendously better. And I want to be around to drive it.
So thank you for keeping your eyes up and your hands off the text.
Kristine Hembre
Colorado Springs
Where is the apology?
Thanks you, Gazette, for the retraction concerning the fan who allegedly used a racial slur at the Rockies ball game. Good to see that you had the explanation below the fold on the front page. In the future, it might be wise to delay such a claim like this until the truth comes out.
After Fox 31 in Denver ran with this spurious claim at the top of the news on their 9 p.m. broadcast, it was interesting to note that no mention nor apology was given last night. Sad that our mainstream media, and the Rockies, can’t seem to apologize for their inflammatory language and allegations.
Well Rockies, where is the apology? You might even consider season tickets for this fan as he was supporting your dismal team. And incidentally, I don’t think I’ll be visiting Coors field any time soon.
Bill Crow
Larkspur
In support of Springs musicians
The hardworking musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic were furloughed without pay when the Philharmonic refused to honor their contract last September. Since then, the CSPO has been a Philharmonic without an orchestra.
Why should we continue to support an orchestra who treats its musicians this way? Performances of the caliber for which they are known have been silenced. Though other orchestras have managed to perform during the pandemic, the CSPO has not. Musicians and conductors are ready to go back to work. They don’t need a new contract. They need the CSPO to honor the 5-year agreement they signed in 2020. How does it benefit the organization to cancel the contract which they made in good faith with their musicians?
An injury to one is an injury to all. It is unconscionable to cancel a contract, regardless of your field or industry. Entertainers — be they actors, dancers, musicians, or artists — deserve fair compensation for their hard work. To maintain the quality of professional musicians and conductors in the CSPO, the organization needs to pay competitive wages, honor their contract, and repair their relationship with workers.
We, the leaders and members of the Colorado Springs Labor Council, stand in solidarity with Pikes Peak Musicians’ Association, and we ask community members to do the same.
Molly Anderson
Denver
We live in a society
I don’t understand how seeking the common good by wearing a mask or getting a vaccine is oppressive, anti-democratic, divisive, or otherwise problematic. We live in a society. It will only work if we work together for the common good. There will always be outliers who are looking out only for themselves, but if most of us choose to be accommodating members of society we can make this work.
Too many people have died and don’t have the choices we have. Too many people might be permanently disabled because of this virus.
Too many people are suffering the loss of someone we love. Pretending we are back to normal will only make this worse by giving the virus more victims. We can’t and won’t move on until we have some control over this virus. Are you with us?
Fran Amos
Colorado Springs
Beautiful mountain drives
In the Tuesday article concerning Glenwood Canyon repair and improvements, the paving of Cottonwood Pass was listed as a possible candidate.
That road was beautifully paved about two years ago. Prior to that, only the east side of the pass was paved. Now it’s a great drive from Buena Vista, over the top and down to the Taylor Park Reservoir all the way to Almont then either north to Crested Butte or south to Gunnison.
Also worthy of note are the improvements during the last several years between Almont and the reservoir — a beautiful drive, as well as a fine place to fish.
Dave St André
Colorado Springs
Water concerns should come fi
rst
In Monday’s Gazette, I read two articles about water on page 1 and on page 3. Both of them are very concerning.
I think everyone in our beautiful state of Colorado should be concerned about our water and the decline of it. Maybe our governor, the mayor of Colorado Springs, the City Council members and the El Paso County commissioners should also read the articles and be concerned as well.
I think our water concerns should trump growth and all of the approvals of homes and apartment developments.
Without affordable water, we all will suffer! So please stop thinking about growth and be more concerned about our water.
Jim White
Monument