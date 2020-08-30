The first time in a long time
This morning my granddaughter was dropped off, by her mom, at The Classical Academy-central to start fifth grade.
The students were greeted with smiles from the carpool attendants. It warmed Darcie’s heart when one of the teachers said she had been crying all morning in anticipation of seeing her kids for the first time in a long time.
The TCA administration, teachers and the staff worked very hard to be in a position to safely reopen the school. Thank you for your hard work.
All four of our grandkids have attended charter schools in Colorado Springs. The two older girls have graduated from Thomas MacLaren School. Our grandson, Dalton, attended TCA north and is now attending the Barca Residential Academy (owned and run by the Barcelona, Spain soccer team, in Casa Grande, Ariz.
Thank you, President Donald Trump, for putting parents in the driver’s seat of being able to choose the school they felt was the best fit for each one of them.
Yes, it is a sacrifice to drive your kids to two schools, at opposite ends of Colorado Springs (miles apart). The inconvenience and time spent driving back and forth is worth it.
Our children are God’s gift to us — give them every opportunity to thrive and grow into loving, caring adults and to instill in their hearts a desire to love others as God loves us.
Dixie Muinch
Colorado Springs
All roads to improvement have tolls
Roads to improvement have always been open. Our forebears led the way on faint footpaths, and that with difficulties unimaginable today. Even so, they accepted what they found and made it better. With persistent effort, successive generations improved themselves and the roads they traveled. Unfamiliar muddy trails with rocks and roots and ruts became pleasant, if narrow, low-speed country lanes, the necessary precursors to interstate highways.
Today, the footpaths are forgotten and life is easy. Modern travelers, enjoying how it is, do not reflect on how it became how it is. Though all before them maintained and modernized and expanded, a segment of our population has laid aside the picks and shovels.
The result? Current “racial unrest.” Minorities are uninspired by progress past; ungrateful for opportunities present. Instead, they bemoan the oppression endured by early road builders; they resurrect the sins of their supervisors. They cannot tolerate, much less overcome, detours and delays. They demand that their passage be smooth, swift and toll-free.
But all roads to improvement have — have had, and always will have — tolls: patience, perseverance, education, diligence, self-denial, trials and failures, misfortune and unfairness, long-term commitment.
Those who refuse to pay the tolls post their legacies on sad and simple signs: Do not enter. Dead end. Road closed.
John Rutledge
Colorado Springs
Failing to address violence, destruction
Many thanks for the hard-hitting op-ed in the Aug. 25 edition that called out Colorado Democrats for failing to express outrage over the left-wing violence, destruction, and intimidation over the past two months.
Also for highlighting key state Democrats finally speaking out against this violence and condemning “criminal terrorism.”
What I found missing from the op-ed piece, however, is criticism of Colorado Republican leaders for not being more vocal in their outrage over what has transpired this summer. Perhaps I missed it, but I have seen very little from Republican state legislators and party leaders lambasting these attacks on our civil society and championing the efforts of local and state law enforcement agencies to counter it. This includes senators and representatives from the greater Colorado Springs area.
I have found it quite disappointing that with only a few exceptions state Republican leaders have failed to find their voice on this crucial matter.
Joe Baldwin
Colorado Springs
Violent, destructive rioters
These are riots, not protests, destructive violent riots. Today I saw where the mayor of Chicago put extra police protection around her home in case the rioters showed up. Why the police obeyed that order, I can’t explain. Surely they cannot be loyal to a leftist politician who has allowed the police to be undermined at every turn.
The mayor of Portland did the same thing when her “summer of love” didn’t come to fruition and turned violent. Why the police bothered to protect her home and neighborhood is a mystery to me.
The police do arrest and the courts undermine them by turning them loose. Why do we let violent rioters make bail? What are our laws for? Why do we allow these judges to aid violent destructive rioters to skirt the law? These are anarchists, communists, Marxists, etc. They are also spoiled, adult children with mental issues.
Having come from a town like San Francisco in the ’60s, I noticed that many of the so-called violent rioters, drop-outs, etc., were people with mental and stability issues and they were numerous as they came from all over the country.
Why aren’t we forming up chain gangs under armed guard for these vermin to clean up their messes while wearing ankle bracelets? It’s simple. You don’t work, you don’t eat for a few days. The police arrest and the next day they are out again? Something smells here.
So the mayor of Colorado Springs apologized on the Richard Randall radio show for the rioting that “got out of hand” in the Springs. Hate to say this Mayor Suthers, but this apology not accepted. Every mayor in the country has had time to think and plan in the event that he/she has to experience this ruthless destruction. Get to work. You are a lawyer. Use it to think ahead.
I have to admire Coeur D’Arlene, Idaho, and Yucaipa, Calif., where the armed citizens patrolled with the police and dispatched rioters very quickly, one guy running off in his boxer shorts and one shoe. Bullies don’t get tired and leave, they get braver and nastier according to what they get away with. Any playground will prove that out.
So now we get Portland telling small businesses they will have to pay a high tax for reopening. I have a marvelous idea. All politicians in Portland or any other feckless city governments should have pay suspended until he/she steps down or blocks the wanton destruction and forces the rioters into a working situation. If the law doesn’t back that, change it.
Donna T. Hartley
Black Forest