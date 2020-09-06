The ‘dumbing down of America’
Since the first of the year our children have lost at least 3/4 of one academic year and are now going to lose more. If you think for one second that every child progressed academically while being “home schooled” you need to think again. They didn’t. Many didn’t progress. Most, not all, children learn best in a classroom with a capable qualified teacher.
Now our inept education system is moving them forward to the next grade level with many, if not most, not having mastered the basics of their last grade. Can you say the “dumbing down of America”? Our standing have dropped from being in the top five in the past to now being around 28th in international standings and with this maneuver we will probably go even lower.
Our education system is failing our children and our country is paying for it and will continue paying into the future. A significant percentage of students are performing far below grade level and are still being “graduated” from high school with a “diploma” that means nothing.
In these troubling times and facing the continued isolation due to COVID-19, the best thing the schools could have done was to freeze the kids in their last academic year and repeat everything.
Doug Gardner
Colorado Springs
Helping people avoid poverty
After reading Star Parker’s essay last Saturday (Aug. 28), “Suppressing the truth about poverty”, it becomes clear that Black Lives Matter (the organization, not the grassroots movement) cares nothing about Black people. Parker wrote about her organization, UrbanCURE, sponsoring billboards that basically said, “If you finish school, get a job and get married, and save and invest, chances are you’ll avoid poverty.”
These ideas are neither new nor original, of course; Walter Williams and others have been saying as much for decades, and Parker quotes a Brookings Institution study that confirmed that those who follow those guidelines have a 2% chance of being poor. A follow-up study from the American Enterprise Institute found that millennials who followed the guidelines have a 3% incidence of poverty.
So, what was the response of BLM? They demanded that the billboards be taken down, claiming that the message is racist. This makes as much sense as claiming that the statement, “If you jump in a lake, you’ll get wet” is racist. So, how could they object to a message intended to help people avoid poverty? Could it be because it refutes their claim that poverty — among Blacks, at least — is caused solely by racism, thus refuting their claim to power? One might think that BLM is more concerned about amassing power than in helping Black lives.
Robert Herzfeld
Colorado Springs
Blurring the line between theories
In Dean E. Tollefson’s letter, The greatest bang for our buck (Your Viewpoint, Sept. 3) he shows a weird concept of what socialism really is.
The Oxford English Dictionary defines socialism thus: “A political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole” in contrast to capitalism defined as: “An economic and political system in which a country’s trade and industry are controlled by private owners for profit, rather than by the state.”
All of the cited transactions; Social Security, Medicare, PERA, VA entitlements, other retirements, etc.; can be seen as ‘return on investment,’ which is certainly a function of capitalism.
Taking from capitalists and redistributing to the community according to some political formula is wealth redistribution but a far cry from socialism.
The progressives might try to blur the line between the two economic theories, but the voter should be vigilant and make the clear choice.
Charles Stickney
Colorado Springs
Why should we wear a mask?
The thought that zooms through my mind when I put on a mask is ‘I need to protect myself from COVID-19.’ It’s self-preservation! Let’s consider the rights of people in the workplace. After all, it is Labor Day.
The CDC states the following: “Masks are recommended... to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the mask coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice.”
Wikipedia describes Labor Day as follows:
“Labor Day is… to honor and recognize the American labor movement and the works and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of the United States…
“...in the late 19th century, as the trade union and labor movements grew, trade unionists proposed that a day be set aside to celebrate labor. “Labor Day” was promoted by the Central Labor Union and the Knights of Labor. ...By the time it became an official federal holiday in 1894, thirty states in the United States officially celebrated Labor Day.”
America’s Labor Unions have fought tooth and nail for workers’ rights throughout history. Think about the essential workers, union and nonunion, who risk their health to provide services to the American population. Why should we wear a mask? To stop the spread of COVID-19 and respect the health and well-being of essential workers- store clerks, public transportation drivers, construction workers, police officers, teachers, bank tellers, receptionists, restaurant employees, health care workers, and frontline employees.
Consider the health of essential workers everywhere. COVID-19 does not discriminate! Help workers go home safe. Respect workers’ rights and keep the mask on!
Harry Dille
Colorado Springs