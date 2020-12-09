Defenders of our liberty
I have read through the published reports of the “Independent Monitor” about their low opinion of the actions of Denver police officers during the riots, looting, defacing of public property and general disobedience of the lawful orders of officers sworn to Protect and Serve this summer.
What I choose to believe and remember are the disgusting images of our state capitol being defaced and left in disrepair for weeks.
I also vividly remember a video clip on local TV news which showed a rioter in a wheelchair no less, ramming his chair into the shins of a stoic and respectful Denver officer, who after being repeatedly assaulted in this manner, finally just stepped aside and let the bum through the lines.
Peaceful protests are a far cry from what we all witnessed all around our country this summer and I, for one, refuse to criticize the defenders of our liberty for standing up to such nonsense.
Chuck Lawson
Greenwood Village
Governor following the rules?
I think the Governor owes the public an explanation as to how he contracted COVID19. The only detail I have seen is that he was exposed to someone who had the virus. The question looms as to whether or not he was following the rules that he has set forth (masks, social distancing, safer at home and hand washing).
If he was not following the rules, then he joins the ranks of hypocritical politicians (Gavin Newsom, Michael Hancock, San Francisco’s Mayor London Breed, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott) who espouse one set of rules for the pols, and follow another set of rules themselves.
If he was following the rules that he has persistently badgered and bullied everyone to follow, then I can see why he is silent on the matter. If he was following the rules and got sick, then I understand that admitting that would undermine the purported effectiveness of these draconian restrictions that have trampled the civil rights of the people of the United States. It is hard to understand how such a smart man contracted COVID19. Now he and Trump have something in common; they both caught COVID19.
Mark Keller
Greenwood Village
Act for Main Street businessesIt is critical to support small businesses as we rebuild our economy, but we also need our lawmakers to step up and meet the needs of individuals. True economic recovery can’t happen if we ignore the needs of communities of color or leaves undocumented people behind. We need to make sure people have paid time off if they get sick or to care for a loved one and we need a comprehensive set of protections that helps us all to protect our health and our families.
This pandemic has reinforced the interdependent nature of our society. It’s unfathomable that the Senate majority could make time to rush through a Supreme Court justice, but can’t find time to pass the HEROES Act or another comprehensive emergency relief bill to ensure that all families have the support they need during these trying times.
We need our elected officials to act now — for Main Street businesses, for the child care industry, for families, and for the health of the nation.
Karla Gonzales Garcia
Denver