The current state of teaching
Might as well add my two cents to all of these letters to the editor regarding teachers and schools. I taught elementary school and middle school for many, many years. I have since retired and now I frequently sub in District 20.
My granddaughter recently expressed an interest in majoring in education. I never thought I would discourage someone, as the profession of teaching is something I hold near and dear to my heart. It’s something that runs in my family — decades and decades of teachers. But, I told her to seriously rethink it.
Teachers today should be making twice as much money as they do. You should see the lesson plans I read when I sub. If this kid melts down, here’s what you do. If this kid starts to escalate, call this on the walkie-talkie. These five kids can’t play together. This kid has a safe space in the room next door he can go to any time. This kid regularly hits other kids so you need to have eyes on him at all times. This child comes to school sick all the time. Send her to the office to have her temperature checked.
I’m supposed to do all of these things and teach the class? There are more directions about behavior than about what I’m supposed to teach. The kids blurt out and talk back. It’s so overwhelming and I’m there for one day. How these teachers are still doing this job is beyond me.
TJ Fiedler
Colorado Springs
No utility rate increases
Regarding the recent Gazette article titled: “Utilities to rent capacity to pay new network.” I find it interesting that a financially structured monopoly is going to enter the competitive market of high-speed internet. In many ways, I applaud Colorado Springs Utilities for recognizing the need of having its system and capacity to meet the changing demands of a more distributed energy system (e.g. solar panels).
It also makes good business sense to contract with a private company to lease extra space to cover the cost of the updated network. But let’s hope that the system planners have not underestimated the cost of this new network since the model Utilities is relying on was pioneered by the city of Huntsville, Ala., the contested future home of Space Command.
Huntsville underestimated the initial costs and as the article points out Utilities should be able to avoid some of those mistakes. However, should mistakes occur, reliance on the ratepayer to subsidize any cost overruns should not part of the financial model.
With the closure of coal plants and the expansion of alternative energy systems, many of which are being installed by homeowners and businesses, our electric rates should be going down or at least stabilizing for several years. Because we have local City Council representatives running our Utilities, we need to make sure our voices are heard. No rate increases related to this new internet system.
Otherwise, the more cost-effective approach would have been for Utilities to lease space on an existing system.
Alan Goins
Colorado Springs
Wondering about the city
Well here we caught our city in a turnaround in what they now want. If you remember, citizens of our town were replacing lawn grass with artificial grass. The city had fits, and told us not to put artificial grass on the city’s ground. Outlawing the use of artificial grass by the public to save money and time. Now in tonight’s news, the city of Colorado Springs wants and encourage us to use artificial grass. Wonder why? Wonder why somebody wants to over build this town?
Does anyone know how long it would take a city the size of our over grown city to build several reservoirs to bring back our once green beautiful town, minus a few thousand new homes and buildings. Or what would happen if this city couldn’t sell the over built homes or bring in business to move into the several large vacant site’s. Then what will city do to us?
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
Stop twisting the Constitution
Responding to “This is a Privacy Issue” by Kathleen Pivarsky on May 8. Obviously, my view is meaningless since men can’t argue about abortion (unless they argue correctly). Even Ruben Navarette opined on the same day — “As a man, it would be presumptuous and inappropriate to say otherwise.” Pivarsky said it shouldn’t differ from state to state; I have noticed lately liberals take offense at the pesky concept of democracy. She said in cases of rape/failed contraception these women didn’t want to be pregnant. Rape is another matter, however, thanks for finally admitting abortion has become nothing more than contraception. She said the painful decision (to kill their baby — abortion is a nice clinical term) must be made by the woman and doctor. The man couldn’t possibly have insights.
I believe the first step is the court righting what many people see as very bad law the first time around. As for voting, some of those voters are men, and yes worse, conservatives. She degrades “Bible Belt” states — after all, we have almost succeeded in removing religion. Pivarsky’s next diversion from logic is when she said it is a violation of a woman’s religious freedom, something pro-choicers do not emphasize. I am trying to recall a “real religion” that supports killing babies for convenience sake. I guess if you misread the Constitution you can misread the Bible. She said living in a Bible Belt state limits her rights — try moving!
Everything has gone wrong in the last 50 or so years — coincidence?
Many people now realize that a country that accepts the wholesale slaughter of babies can’t get anything right.
The Nazis slaughtered 6 million in far less time, and the world rightfully condemns them as the most vile and evil government of all time. Stop twisting the Constitution looking for a nonexistent right. Privacy is a fence.
Steve Bosseler
Colorado Springs