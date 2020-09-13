The consequences are now evident
I watched the recent early September snowstorm, so soon after record-breaking heat and choking smoke.
A fiscal conservative and Republican, I was a climate skeptic. The accuracy of climate models changed my opinion several years ago.
Our lovely Colorado forests browned out from climate-related beetle kill — now every summer is Smoke Season. My scrub oaks die from the drought, and gullies grow from more intense thunderstorms.
We share a growing personal experience of climate warming and weather instability. Can we Americans agree on a solution?
My Democratic friends want to act, but their solutions are disappointing. The House Select Committee suggests a complex regulatory scheme; the Green New Deal conflates climate and social issues.
A previous generation of conservatives led America and the world in the stewardship of our natural heritage. Our children understand and demand a more hopeful future. Inaction invites an odious command economy solution to a problem that we can no longer ignore.
There is a powerful, simple, free-market solution. Place a gradually increasing price on carbon at the wellhead to correct fossil fuels’ hidden environmental cost. Refund the fee equally to all Americans. A border adjustment would keep American businesses competitive. Carbon fee and dividends would gradually, predictably transform our energy industry, freeing the capital now waiting for market certainty. Create energy independence, not continue our reliance on the whims of foreign despots.
Oil and gas have fueled America’s tremendous prosperity, but if we don’t wean ourselves from carbon-based energy, the consequences are now evident.
Robert Blackburn
Sedalia
Play it smart and win at life
As an avid football fan, I looked forward to the first night of the 2020 season seeking a much-needed escape from the social justice campaign that has pervaded other sports and virtually every facet of life these past few months. But no such luck... the race grievance industry continued to churn out its pernicious product at the Chiefs vs. Texan season opener, force-feeding spectators (and players alike) the idea of systemic racial injustice, and an endless call for ‘change’, the details of which has yet to be adequately defined for me... as a Black woman.
It is indisputable — George Floyd and other individuals who have either died or been injured during police encounters, and who have become the central focus of protests, should not have met such fate. There are many factors that led to their demise, but very few or none have anything to do with “systemic racism,” or the insidious term “white privilege,” but has everything to do with the choices these individuals made — among them, the choice to defy law enforcement. Sadly, entities of questionable intent have availed themselves of these tragedies to impugn the very concept of America for their own motives, at the cost of Black lives.
It is the concept of America for which my mother emigrated legally from Jamaica, West Indies, over 70 years ago. She came to the U.S. at the age of 26, a functional illiterate with the equivalent of a sixth-grade education, securing employment as a maid for generations of a wealthy family in New York City, and a side-hustle as a seamstress in the Manhattan garment district. Prematurely widowed, she raised three daughters single-handedly, got us educated, and bought a home in a predominantly white working-class neighborhood in Brooklyn, N.Y., in the early ’70s. The life choices she made along the way resulted in a legacy that has benefited my family for generations to come — and she was able to do this against the backdrop of real systemic racism in the U.S. in the ’50s and ’60s. So, from my perspective, I find it difficult to accept the notion that one must remain a victim of the cards one is dealt — we can play it smart and win at life.
In the words of Marcus Garvey (1887-1940), founder of the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League... “I trust that you will so live today as to realize that you are masters of your own destiny, masters of your fate; if there is anything you want in this world, it is for you to strike out with confidence and faith in self and reach for it.”
Paula Linhares
Colorado Springs
Requirements for a president
What I look for in a POTUS:
• One that actually makes our lives better and puts America first every single time.
• One that defends the lives of the innocent unborn, not one that thinks abortion is just another type of birth control.
• One that promotes prosperity, grows the economy and supports our freedoms and liberties as put forth in our Constitution.
• One that doesn’t think he gets to decide my freedoms.
• One that doesn’t think the Second Amendment is about hunting and sport shooting (which it has never been about, please read it).
• One that doesn’t think this nation is inherently evil and wants to reshape it, but one that supports traditional American values, culture and convictions.
• One that isn’t cowed by political correctness, the media or the swamp dwellers in D.C.
• One that isn’t a career politician and keeps promising to change things when they’ve had nearly 50 years to actually change things.
• Finally, I look for a POTUS that doesn’t just make promises, but one that keeps them.
I could care less about appearances or behavior that seems acceptable to a polite society as long as the POTUS does the things above they’ll always have my support.
Guy Pacot
Arvada