The closing of Kimball’s
I am saddened to learn of the death of Kimball Bayles, and the subsequent closing of the downtown movie theater that bears his name.
Throughout the years, I have enjoyed going to the Kimball’s Peak Three Theater. I live in downtown Colorado Springs, and I was a frequent patron of Kimball’s.
On Dec. 31, my friend and I enjoyed viewing “The Fabelmans” at the Kimball’s Theater. We didn’t realize that it would be our last visit.
According to The Gazette, Kimball’s Theater was “the only place to see independent films in town and remained the only place to see a movie downtown.”
Executive Director Linda Broker of the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film stated that Kimball Bayles kept the community engaged in independent film. In short, he contributed so much to the people of Colorado Springs who love film. What can be done to keep the theater open?
Janice S. Moglen
Colorado Springs
Teaching teens to drive
Regarding driver education for children: for heaven sakes, put drivers education back in the high schools where it belongs. Hire good thinking teachers who “know” kids to teach it.
Fund it by legislative initiative as it was done earlier in Colorado Springs. We can put the onus of kids driving without proper instruction on ourselves by eliminating driver education from the high schools back in the “good old days” when the citizenry drained money from school budgets, because it was a “waste.”
More recently, it was the “thing to do” to take away wood and metal shop and turn them into computer labs. Please don’t outthink ourselves again with the Legislature finally pushing a bill through regarding teaching teens how to drive safely. The life saved might be your own teen.
John C. Orsborn
Colorado Springs
Monstrosity would bisect neighborhood
In June, the PPRTA proposed a feasibility study for extending Constitution Avenue from its dead-end at Paseo Road to I-25.
After significant pushback from citizens, this study was removed from the PPRTA plans. We thought that was the end of it. However, it was moved to the ConnectCOS project list (sneaky).
The route proposed cuts through schools, historic neighborhoods, and the Rock Island Trail, which is part of the Legacy Loop Trail System.
The ConnectCOS list describes this project as a “limited access, mutlimodal roadway” and a “principal arterial” with “high” impact. This would significantly increase noise and pollution for neighborhood residents and businesses, and reduce the property value of nearby homes by an estimated 10% — a significant loss of wealth for Colorado Springs.
Our neighborhood is vibrant, with many of us walking to the nearby grocery or coffee house greeting each other as we go. Our dogs play at Bonn Park, and wildlife walks along the Rock Island Trail. This monstrosity would bisect our neighborhood, endanger our children and sap our wealth. Please help us stop it.
Join me and other concerned people at a meeting with city representatives to discuss the Constitution Extension: from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Stratton Elementary School.
Ren Willis
Colorado Springs
These aren’t entitlements
I am writing this letter because my husband and I have worked collectively 94 years, all of which each and every week we paid into Social Security and Medicare along with all taxes. I have finally made it to 65 to begin using Medicare yay ... I paid for it! I also am collecting my earned Social Security at the age of 64.
After the pandemic, my employer cut my work hours to just 3 hours weekly. Obviously, I couldn’t live on that so I took early Social Security of which I have already earned. I was legally able to take it. To make a long story short, I am so very exhausted with hearing the Republican senators and congressmen repeatedly calling Social Security and Medicare entitlements.
These programs were set up to help fund our retirements. It is not the government’s money. It’s ours. We paid the money into the programs; there was no choice as the government took it.
Now after all these years they (the Republicans) have taken to calling it an entitlement, it is not. We paid for it, with blood sweat and tears.
We are now old and broken down with some health issues and now we have to fear them taking away our livelihood, along with our medical insurance. Why?
These people are so far out of touch with reality, with the average American worker. They are privileged because they have plenty of money free health insurance (the best, mind you) and many of them have more than one home — all while the largest portion of the American workers struggle to own one, let alone maintain health insurance or afford medications.
How much longer are we going to let them continue to lead our country?
The Republicans that used to be are gone, we are just left with this circus of clowns running around screaming their heads off doing nothing!
I’m sick of it ... I’m not sure what one person can do but I’m going to find out and this is my first step ... I don’t believe for one minute that I am alone.
Sharon Smith
Colorado Springs