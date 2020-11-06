Challenging the delegate model
We frequently hear loud voices assert that the best representative is one who listens solely to the will and intent of the people when making decisions of governing. They argue that it is the purpose of having a representative system that our representatives do exactly as “they” say. This mode of representation is known as the delegate model.
The delegate model, on its own, is unrealistic. Just as the voice of a constituency is never cohesive, no representative is capable of representing every single voice within their constituency. Further- no representative should make all of their decisions of governance solely based on the voice of the people.
The challenge to the delegate model, devised by Edmund Burke, is known as the trustee model. The trustee model involves the elected representative governing based on their own judgement and ability to reason, rather than the passions of the people.
While it is true that a representative should seek to be mindful of the voices s/he represents, they must simultaneously be wary of mistakenly acting as a mouthpiece for uninformed and passionate opinions. That is one of the very reasons why our founders established our government as a republic, not a democracy — to distance the impulses of the people from the policy making process while still giving them some level of say in it.
If a representative is to accomplish the impossible task of legislating wholly based on the intent of their constituents, what was the purpose of establishing a republic instead of a direct democracy?
Andrew Server
Parker
Improve Lincoln Street safety
Standing at a bus stop on South Lincoln St. sometimes feels like you are risking your life. You fear that a car going excessively over the speed limit will jump the curb and potentially hit you. Most people lean back against the neighboring lawn or fences to protect themselves from the speeding cars. I personally have almost been hit by a bus that jumped the curb as I was walking. It should be no surprise that Lincoln is in the High Injury Network.
If Lincoln Street is looking to accommodate a new Bus Rapid Transit line, we need to rethink how we look at the street. Curb bulb-outs, bus stop shelters, sidewalks, reduced speeds, increased parking, and a dedicated bus lane is what is needed to make RTD’s vision a reality. These improvements would make safety a reality for residents who fear walking on Lincoln and therefore hesitate to wait for a bus while standing next to it.
Bond funds are desperately needed to make these much-needed sidewalk and bus stop upgrades. If Lincoln Street is truly supposed to be a transit corridor, we need widened sidewalks in locations where sidewalks were drastically reduced in the 1960s to create four lanes of traffic. Bus stops should have shelters and benches and there are crosswalk and ADA sidewalk improvements that need to happen to allow accessibility to all users on the street.
I am calling on the City Council to help appropriate funds to improve this district. These improvements would help to increase ridership on RTD and make safety a priority on our street before someone gets hurt.
Brittany Spinner
Denver
Yo-yoing restrictive policies
I applaud Gazette sports columnist, Paul Klee, for questioning Denver mayor Michael Hancock’s policies associated with COVID 19. As Klee described in the November 1 edition, the “devastating order that allows only 25 percent capacity. If the former Broncos mascot had science to back up his decision, cool. But Hancock offered zero data that says restaurants are spreading COVID-19…Instead of sharing facts, Hancock blamed you and me for the uptick in positive tests (without acknowledging a death rate that’s nosedived 36 percent in two weeks, according to the New York Times). Some people have decided they didn’t want to push anymore,” Hancock said.
It’s tough to imagine a civic leader handling the pandemic response worse than Denver’s mayor. In March he jammed thousands of strangers into liquor stores before reversing his order that liquor stores are nonessential. In June he attended and encouraged massive gatherings in downtown protests, social distancing be damned.
In October he’s punishing small business owners with no scientific data to back it up. No wonder some folks tuned out.”
I encourage the primary beat reporters to ask similar tough questions of Governor Jared Polis. The yo-yoing restrictive policies associated with a nanny state need to stop. If you’re truly trying to stop the spread of this virus then you need to identify the source of the virus.
If that’s air travel from other countries then why were airlines allowed to fly? Why were buses able to run? Why have the state’s borders been open?
How did Aurora mayor Mike Coffman get exposed to COVID 19 if he was following his own policies?
If the answer is that you haven’t got a clue then admit it.
Stop using the Health Department to impact the day-to-day lives of your constituency like a Cold War, Eastern Bloc country under the totalitarian rule of the communists. Step up and lead or step out of the way. There are much better people who can effectively lead this state.
Mike Mlynarczyk
Colorado Springs