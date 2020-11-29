The campaign against restaurants
We applaud the Gazette for their editorial on Sunday criticizing the state’s COVID campaign against restaurants, especially in lieu of the state’s decision on Monday to put El Paso County in Level Red. As the Gazette pointed out, there is no data to support the decision to shut down indoor dining. However, the state and county health departments need a common enemy and they have chosen restaurants. This is mainly because they can do nothing to stop the true cause of outbreaks — personal gatherings. So now restaurants and their workers will again suffer for no good reason. The restaurant industry in El Paso County has practiced mask wearing, social distancing, and disinfecting since the pandemic began.
We also applaud our mayor, for finally speaking out against this abuse. This is better late than never. Let’s hope the state and county health departments, and the governor, admit their mistake sooner, rather than later. At least in time to save the restaurants and their workers.
David & Janice Geuting
Colorado Springs
Government-sanctioned madness
Eminent domain is a governmental right to acquire property (mostly real) for the general good of the community. It is used to make room for a road or school. I mention “mostly real” as it has been used to indicate physical property.
Various governmental agencies have instituted or threatened lockdowns of businesses of all sorts, for the general good of the community. Okay, but in the application of these provisions, it prevents people from using their (even leased) property for its real use. Owners suffer, as do their employees, vendors and even their landlords. It is denying people their real right to life, liberty and their pursuit of happiness.
A possible solution to the government sanctioned madness is to treat it like eminent domain where the agency responsible for the shut down would have to reimburse the owners with fair market value. Businesses would have to show records of verified costs and earnings.
The funds would not just go to the business, but would have to be apportioned to employees, taxes, landlords, vendors and other typical costs. What is left over would be somewhat equivalent to the net profit the businesses earn in the reporting period, and kept by the owner.
If the shut down is for a month, 1/12th of the annual monies involved would be distributed. Longer? Well, you can do the math.
The various agencies will cry they don’t have the funds to do this. I would reply neither does business.
Just a thought.
Doug Haug
Colorado Springs
Need to see some real numbers
Re: Vince Bzdek’s (Nov. 22) article: “The week the state’s COVID rules stopped making sense”.
Bzdek relayed the three metrics that our rulers seem to be focused on: number of new cases, percentage of positive cases, number of hospitalizations to determine whether we lock down like good little sheep or are allowed to behave somewhat normally.
Personally, I would like to see some more meaningful metrics, such as: number of deaths attributed to only COVID tracked over time, excluding any other underlying health issues. Of this number I would like to see an age breakdown. Then I would like to see the number of deaths claimed to be COVID where there were other underlying health issues.
I also would like to see the percent of deaths that occurred in senior/nursing/care homes.
Seems to me these days that if someone was killed in a car crash and then was posthumously tested for COVID it would be deemed to be a COVID death so the hospital could cash in on the extra funds.
Really, people, we need to see some real, meaningful and transparent numbers, as I feel like we are being led around by our nose rings by the non-elected health department “experts” and the elected elites.
Too much smoke and mirrors, we need to get real and get our economy back to normal.
Rod Kuntz
Lakewood
Endless rules and mandates
As I read Mayor John Suthers’ comments on the color-coded system, here in El Paso County, I totally agree with him. There has not been an earned or inspired public confidence, by state or local government. The ambiguity of the “rules” have been confusing and changed as new data has come out from various agencies.
Additionally, Mayor Suthers is correct when is says that more restrictions will not solve the problem of Covid-19. People want to live life and will continue to do so, regardless of rules and mandates. I encourage the restaurants to stay open at the current 25% and band together as one to stave off permanent closings.
More mental stress, bankruptcy and dire straits for employees and their families must be stopped.
Angela Selman
Colorado Springs
Boebert’s leadership style
This past Sunday’s Perspective on Lauren Boebert helped me to appreciate her resilience in elevating herself from poverty, her concern for her employees’ welfare during the pandemic and her hard work in establishing her business.
However, the Perspective piece did not mention her past of resisting arrest and encouraging minors arrested for underage drinking to break free from police. Boebert also lent support for QAnon. She also mocks mask mandates at a time when universal mask-wearing indoors would save lives and allow more businesses to stay open.
At a time when we need to focus on support for police, use of evidence to back up our positions, and public safety, is Boebert’s leadership style and platform beneficial to society?
Todd Nelson
Colorado Springs