The benefi
ts of the ADA
I read Barry Fagin’s column in The Gazette about the ADA and was appalled. His argument has some holes in it which I wish to comment on.
Fagin emphasizes that untoward and unexpected results occurred with this law: e.g., bogus law suits, illogical awards, unreasonable demands on local governments for immediate, expensive repairs. There is evidence to back up those claims. However, it is not unusual for laws, well-intentioned, to have flaws, to be misused for personal gain. Yet we do not throw out the laws, we update them, correct them; we amend them.
You are suggesting to throw the baby out with the bath water; I am suggesting we clean up the water and keep this important law (the baby) in view of all the benefits to the disabled that it has provided and continues to provide.
In our city of Colorado Springs, we have seen so many improvements to benefit the disabled that would not have occurred without the ADA. Many improvements have been achieved not through suits but through advocacy, patient advocacy. For instance, at our retirement center, we have several disabled using wheelchairs. Through calm and patient advocacy rather than through legitimate suits, we now have ramps on the four corners one block from our senior living apartment building. Our residents in wheelchairs now have easy and safer access to stores, restaurants, groceries just across the street from our building.
I might mention that I was a part of that advocacy as a board member of the Independence Center, serving the disabled, here in Colorado Springs. We worked around flaws in the law, building relationships with the mayor’s office, with government units; patiently pointing out the needs of the disabled without resorting to suits.
The CEO, Patricia Yeager, has been at the forefront of these efforts and well-respected in our community. The benefits of the ADA in our community are simply undeniable.
William I. Brown
Colorado Springs
Regulating CO2 as a pollutant
There is no need to regulate CO2 as a pollutant. CO2 is required by plants for life, and plants give off oxygen that is required by animals for life. Studies have shown that increasing levels of CO2 enhances plant life, and it is even possible to purchase CO2 generators for this purpose. Fertilizers also enhance plant life and technologies enhance the harvesting of crops, but these take place in specific places.
The excellent book titled “Global Warming Skepticism for Busy People” by Roger Spencer points out that the increase of CO2 in the atmosphere has increased plant life throughout the planet.
In the U.S., corn belt crop yields have increased seven-fold since the 1930s. Yield increases have also occurred all over the world in soybeans, wheat, and rice. There is considerable evidence from satellites since the 1980s that the Earth is experiencing a global greening trend from the increase in atmospheric CO2.
Paul Ehrlich predicted in his 1968 book titled “The Population Bomb “that most of humanity would have died out by now because population growth would far outrun agricultural production. Fortunately, agricultural production has risen faster than population growth.
Ehrlich’s prediction was not accurate because he could not have predicted the beneficial effects of the increase in CO2.
The worst thing that could happen would be to regulate CO2 as a pollutant. Anything as beneficial to mankind as CO2 cannot be treated as a pollutant.
Fred Nelson
Colorado Springs
City always fi
nishes high in the polls
Re: “Newspaper’s positives, negatives” in Nov. 14 edition of The Gazette.
I, too, read the articles that Carol Cook referred to in her letter and thought that they contained lots of suppositions and opinions not supported by hard facts. The one thing that caught my eye in the letter was that the writer admitted that Colorado Springs “is decidedly Republican and extremely conservative.”
That made me wonder if those things might contribute to the fact that our fair city always seems to finish very high in polls about nice places to live as opposed to liberal cities such as Chicago and San Francisco!
Wayne Gray
Colorado Springs
Stop ballot language abuse
The election of 2019 is over, but it should not be forgotten.
It is the year Colorado residents were asked to vote on an initiative that would have spent more taxpayers’ money “without raising taxes” and one that asked us to spend less taxpayers’ money by beginning “shall state taxes be increased?”
Objective and fair ballot language should make it difficult for the reader to determine whether officials approving the language are in favor of the initiative or opposed to it. Can there be any question which way the authors of Ballot Initiatives CC and DD wanted us to vote?
The concept of “bad ballot language” was widely covered by some of the media here as though it was a normal and natural thing. It is not. The only other place you see ballot language abuse on this scale is a state about 1,000 miles west of here.
Ethical issues aside, officials should consider the precedent they are setting when, unlikely as it seems at the moment, the political shoe is someday on the other foot.
Colorado residents on both sides of the political aisle, deserve better. Please keep the political advertisements off our ballot forms. Stop BLAb (ballot language abuse) in Colorado.
Ray Germann
Conifer