Than you for standing up for Pikes Peak. It is as American as baseball and apple pie. What a shame that some outsiders at Colorado College to want to change it. I look up each morning to view the beautiful Pikes Peak.
I vowed that when we moved here in 1997 I wanted a house where I could view the peak. It will always and should remain Pikes Peak.
Donald Worley
Colorado Springs
People will pay no attention
Go ahead and change the name of America’s Mountain if you want.
Those of us who live around it won’t call it by any other name. To us it will always be Pikes Peak.
It’s like the ballpark on the eastern edge of town. To baseball fans it will always be Sky Sox Stadium, no matter what its official name is. Or in Denver where the Broncos play, it’s Mile High Stadium, not whatever corporate name is added. If the Air Force Academy were to change the name of its football facility, it would always be known as Falcon Stadium.
I question the value of naming rights. Fans pay no attention to corporate names. Just as people will pay no attention to whatever name is given to replace Pikes Peak.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
Just say nothing at all
I really did think long and hard about submitting this opinion since it deals with the very sensitive topic of the recent fire. (You know, count to 10 before taking action, which is always a good approach). Still, I just couldn’t let this one lie and hope that it does bring some more compassion and better understanding to an absolutely terrible situation.
I understand what the recent Gazette’s Viewpoint was trying to do by providing those optimistic examples from various religions. All of us want to provide comfort in times of crises or personal loss. It’s just human nature to want to do something, makes us feel better. But often, this attempt to soothe can actually be inappropriate, especially so soon after an event and also coming from a source who has not experienced it themselves. Even the religious examples were somewhat misinterpreted for realism instead of spiritualism.
It is important to accept grief and shock, rather than just gloss over them with feel-good messages. How often have we all tried to do this by relating something from our lives? “I know how you feel.” Well, not really. I remember a woman from Mountain Shadows who was traveling around with some of her most valuable possessions in her car during the Waldo Canyon fire. She told me that if she heard just one more person tell her that, “Oh, it’s just stuff,” she was going to tell them where to get off! After all, it wasn’t their stuff.
Sometimes it is just best to say nothing at all.
Christopher A. Jones
Colorado Springs
A money-hungry big city
Why are Colorado Springs so-called leaders trying their hardest to turn this once great city in to a money-hungry big city (almost). Our current liberal leaders are doing their best to make Colorado Springs another Denver. But one big problem — they don’t have the water. Who that lives in the Springs would want to live in Denver?
If so, why are you here? The cost of living is so high here now, it might be cheaper to live on Denver?
We were told the future is why the leaders want us to live without our money. I personally don’t care for high rise buildings downtown, I don’t care if 100,000 more people move here. Don’t care about the city and their new high-speed internet.
This was a nice, easy living city until lately. Higher taxes, very bad roads, no water. Threats of higher rising utilities for no reason other than greed.
We need people in office that like Colorado Springs the way it was 10 years ago. We need people in our city that make it work with what we have, not make it work no matter what, even if citizens have to work more jobs to pay their taxes. We don’t need what’s trying to lead our city now.
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
Better think twice
Regarding the letter from Steve McMinn that Jan. 6, 2021 wasn’t really a big deal: I had to reread his letter and could not comprehend what he wrote.
What a slap in the face to our democracy — that almost taken away. A police officer died that day and others since.
Did he not see the gallows meant for Vice President Mike Pence? Insurrectionists crushing an officer stuck in the doorway, and others beaten with flag poles, and one with a fire extinguisher? Over 700 people arrested from that day? Really, not a big deal? Better think twice on that one.
That day will be remembered by people who know better.
Lorraine Lawson
Colorado Springs
On noncitizens voting, driving
Regarding Paul Garcia’s recent letter about noncitizens being allowed to vote, I want to offer my thoughts and some clarification. Noncitizens are of two types; illegals and legal immigrants.
First, I agree that persons who are not citizens should not be allowed to vote, even if they are legal immigrants.
After they have lived in the U.S. for the required amount of time and have applied for and been granted citizenship, they should then have the right to vote. Until they have taken the oath of U.S. citizenship, they are still citizens of another country, and should not be voting in U.S. elections.
Secondly, Garcia states that noncitizens should not be allowed to get a driver’s license. I agree, only if the noncitizen is an illegal, but not if he/she is a legal immigrant. A driver’s license is essential for a person to be able to function in our society and should be available to any legal resident, even if they have not yet obtained citizenship.
Charles Loeffler
Monument
